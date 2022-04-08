About Cookies on This Site

โน๊ตบุ๊ควางอยู่ข้างโคมไฟและแก้วน้ำบนโต๊ะทำงานสีเหลือง

3 โน๊ตบุ๊คทํางาน 2022 ฟังก์ชันทันสมัย ทำงานได้ทุกที่

08/04/2022

โน๊ตบุ๊ครุ่นใหม่ ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์การทำงานอย่างสมาร์ท.

รวม Notebook เล่นเกมลื่นไหล ทำงานได้ไม่มีสะดุด

หลังการแพร่ระบาดของเชื้อไวรัสโควิด-19 โน๊ตบุ๊คถือเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่จำเป็นในชีวิตประจำวันของผู้คน โดยเฉพาะกลุ่มพนักงานที่ต้อง Work From Home นักเรียนนักศึกษาที่เรียนออนไลน์ รวมถึงผู้ที่ชอบสตรีมมิ่งออนไลน์ แต่การเลือกโน๊ตบุ๊คสักเครื่องต้องคำนึงถึงประสิทธิภาพที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน ไม่ว่าจะเป็น CPU การ์ดจอ RAM ขนาดหน้าจอ และที่ขาดไม่ได้คือควรมีน้ำหนักเบาเพื่อความคล่องตัวเวลาพกพาไปใช้งานนอกบ้าน สิ่งเหล่านี้ล้วนเป็นปัจจัยในการเลือกซื้อโน๊ตบุ๊คทั้งนั้น เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการตัดสินใจวันนี้ LG มาบอกทริควิธีดูสเปค Notebook ให้ได้ตามวัตถุประสงค์การใช้งาน รวมถึงแนะนำโน๊ตบุ๊ครุ่นไหนดี ตอบโจทย์การทำงานของคุณมากที่สุด.

สเปคโน๊ตบุ๊คที่ควรรู้ ก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อ
(1) CPU

สำหรับ CPU หรือหน่วยประมวลผลเปรียบเสมือนหัวใจการทำงานของ Notebook หากอยากรู้ว่าโน๊ตบุ๊ครุ่นที่สนใจเร็วหรือช้าก็พิจารณาตรงซีพียู โดยทุกวันนี้มี CPU ให้เลือก 2 ค่าย คือ Intel และ AMD ทั้งมีการแบ่งรุ่นซีพียูให้ตอบโจทย์การทำงาน เช่น.

 

● Intel Core i3 และ AMD Ryzen 3 เป็นสเปค CPU โน๊ตบุ๊คที่เหมาะใช้ทำงานทั่วไป เรียนออนไลน์ ดูหนังซีรีส์ ฟังเพลง และเล่นเกมเบา ๆ.

● Intel Core i7 และ AMD Ryzen 7 ถือเป็นซีพียูรุ่นแรงสุดของทั้ง 2 ค่าย ที่ประมวลผลได้รวดเร็วทำงานได้ทุกประเภท ทั้งงานกราฟิก ตัดต่อวิดีโอ เขียนโค้ด หรืองานที่ต้องใช้พลังในการประมวลผลสูง ๆ รวมถึงเล่นเกม 3 มิติได้อย่างลื่นไหล แถมยังสามารถสตรีมขณะเล่นเกมได้ด้วย.

(2) การ์ดจอ (Graphic Card)

ในส่วนของการ์ดจอเป็นตัวบ่งบอกประสิทธิภาพในการประมวลผลด้านกราฟิก ภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอโน๊ตบุ๊คสวยคมชัดมากน้อยขึ้นอยู่กับการ์ดจอ ฉะนั้นถ้าต้องการซื้อโน๊ตบุ๊คมาเพื่อเล่นเกมหนัก ๆ หรือทำงานด้านกราฟิกและตัดต่อเป็นหลัก แนะนำให้ซื้อโน๊ตบุ๊ครุ่นที่ใช้การ์ดจอแยก ส่วนใครที่ต้องการโน๊ตบุ๊คมาใช้ทำงานทั่วไป ดูหนัง หรือฟังเพลง ให้มองหาเครื่องที่มีการ์ดจอในตัวแทน

(3) ขนาดหน้าจอโน๊ตบุ๊ค

ขนาดหน้าจอโน๊ตบุ๊คไม่ได้มีผลต่อการใช้งานเท่านั้น ยังสัมพันธ์กับน้ำหนักตัวเครื่องด้วย เพราะขนาดจอที่ใหญ่มาพร้อมน้ำหนักตัวเครื่องที่สูงตามไปด้วย หากมองหาโน๊ตบุ๊คที่เหมาะแก่การพกพาและน้ำหนักเบา ควรเลือกเครื่องที่ขนาดจออยู่ในช่วง 13.3 ถึง 14 นิ้ว แต่ถ้าเน้นเล่นเกมหรือใช้งานด้านกราฟิกที่ต้องใช้พื้นที่แสดงผลเยอะ โน๊ตบุ๊คขนาดหน้าจอ15.6 ถึง 17 นิ้ว ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ แต่ควรเช็คข้อมูลความละเอียดหน้าจอและ Refresh Rate ควบคู่กันไปว่าเหมาะสมกับการใช้งานของคุณแค่ไหน.

เปิดใช้งานโปรแกรมแต่งภาพบนโน๊ตบุ๊ค LG

 

หน้าจอโน๊ตบุ๊คขนาดใหญ่ เหมาะสำหรับคอเกมหรือผู้ที่ต้องการพื้นที่ของจอภาพใหญ่ ๆ.

(4) HDD และ SSD

ในส่วนของ HDD (Hard Disk Drive) และ SDD (Solid State Drive) อุปกรณ์สำหรับจัดเก็บข้อมูลทุกอย่างในโน๊ตบุ๊คก็เป็นสิ่งที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม ยิ่งถ้าใครต้องการ Notebook ทำงานและอ่านข้อมูลรวดเร็ว หรือเปิดโปรแกรมต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างทันใจ แนะนำให้ซื้อโน๊ตบุ๊ครุ่นที่มี SSD มาให้ในตัว แต่ถ้างบประมาณจำกัดอาจเลือกเป็นโน๊ตบุ๊ครุ่นที่มี HDD แล้วค่อยอัปเกรดสเปคโดยการซื้อ SSD มาใส่เพิ่มทีหลัง.

(5) RAM

RAM เป็นหน่วยความจำชั่วคราวที่ใช้ในการรันโปรแกรมต่าง ๆ นับตั้งแต่เปิดเครื่องใช้งาน ดังนั้นก่อนซื้อควรเช็คว่า RAM มีความจุเท่าใด หากใช้ทำงานเอกสาร ฟังเพลง หรือดูซีรีส์ แนะนำให้เลือกโน๊ตบุ๊คที่มี RAM อยู่ที่ 8GB ก็เพียงพอต่อการใช้งาน แต่หากทำงานด้านกราฟิก ตัดต่อวิดีโอ และเล่นเกมที่ใช้กราฟิกหนัก ๆ เป็นหลัก โน๊ตบุ๊คที่มี RAM 16GB ขึ้นไป ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์.

ชี้เป้า 3 โน๊ตบุ๊คสเปคแรง ทํางานหรือเล่นเกมก็ลงตัว
โน๊ตบุ๊ค LG Gram 17Z95P-G.AH79A6

LG gram 17” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop

 

โน๊ตบุ๊ค LG Gram น้ำหนักเบา มาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาด 17 นิ้ว.

โน๊ตบุ๊ค LG Gram 17Z95P-G.AH79A6 ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ แต่ตัวเครื่องมีน้ำหนักเบาพิเศษเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัม ทั้งโดดเด่นด้วยดีไซน์เพรียวบางที่มีขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง ขณะเดียวกันใช้จอแสดงผล WQXGA (2560x1600) ที่ให้สีชัดเจนและสดใส ทั้งมีความละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD ทั้ง LG Gram รุ่นนี้มาพร้อม Intel Core i7-1195G7 แบบ 4 คอร์ 8 เธรด ความเร็ว 2.9-5.0GHz และการ์ดจอ Intel Iris Xe ทำให้สามารถเปิดโปรแกรมและงานบนหน้าจอได้หลายโปรแกรมสบาย ๆ ที่สำคัญตัดต่อภาพถ่าย ตัดต่อวิดีโอ และเล่นเกมกราฟิกหนักได้อย่างลื่นไหล.

โน๊ตบุ๊ค LG Gram 16Z95P-G.AF78A6

LG gram 16” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop

 

โน๊ตบุ๊คแอลจี ตัวเครื่องน้ำหนักเบาและบาง พกพาไปไหนมาไหนได้สะดวก.

LG gram ขนาด 16 นิ้ว รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AF78A6 เป็นโน๊ตบุ๊คทำงานสเปคแรง ที่มาพร้อม CPU อันทรงพลังการทำงานด้วยชิปประมวลผล Intel Core i7-1195G7 รันบนระบบปฏิบัติการ Window 11 ใช้จอกราฟิก Intel Iris Xe Graphics ให้ภาพสวยคมชัดมาก แถมมีหน่วยความจำในเครื่องมาสูงมากด้วย SSD ความจุ 1TB และ RAM 32GB ถือเป็นโน๊ตบุ๊คที่เหมาะทั้งทำงานทั่วไป กราฟิกหนัก ๆ ท่องโลกอินเทอร์เน็ต ดูหนังซีรีส์ ฟังเพลง หรือเล่นเกมได้เสถียร.

โน๊ตบุ๊ค LG Gram 15Z95P-G.AH54A6

LG gram 15.6” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop

 

โน๊ตบุ๊ค LG Gram 15 สามารถทำงานได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา และทุกรูปแบบที่ต้องการ.

ปิดท้ายด้วยโน๊ตบุ๊ค LG Gram 15 ที่ไม่ได้มีดีแค่น้ำหนักเบา 1.12 กิโลกรัม แต่ยังมีหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ 15.6 นิ้ว ความละเอียดคมชัดระดับ Full HD ให้ภาพที่มีสีสันสดใสและแม่นยำในทุกมุมมอง ทั้งมาพร้อมขุมพลังการประมวลผลระดับ Intel Core i5-1155G7 รันบน Windows 11 เสริมทัพความแรงด้วย SSD ความจุ 512GB และ RAM 16GB จัดเก็บข้อมูลต่างได้เยอะ แถมยังเร็วอีกด้วย นอกจากนี้ยังเชื่อมต่อได้ทั้ง Wi-Fi 6 และ Bluetooth 5.0 มีพอร์ต Type-C มาให้ ทำให้การโอนถ่ายข้อมูลรวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น ถ้าใครอยากโน๊ตบุ๊คไว้ใช้ทำงานแบบคล่องตัว พกพาไปไหนมาไหนได้สะดวก โน๊ตบุ๊ค LG Gram ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ.

 

เป็นอย่างไรกันบ้างกับโน๊ตบุ๊คที่แอลจียกมาแนะนำ มีความโดดเด่นและตอบโจทย์สายทำงาน สายออกแบบ และเหล่าเกมเมอร์มากทีเดียว ถ้าสนใจโน๊ตบุ๊ค LG Gram รุ่นไหนสามารถหาข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมหรือสอบถามรายละเอียดได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น. เพื่อให้ได้โน๊ตบุ๊ครุ่นที่ดีที่สุด และตอบโจทย์ได้ครบทุกการใช้งานของคุณ.

