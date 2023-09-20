We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 15.6” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop Intel® Core i5 Windows 11 Home RAM 16GB/512GB NVMe™ SSD
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home (64bit) + Microsoft Office 365 Personal 1 Year
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Back-lit Keyboard
-
Yes
-
Fingerprint ID
-
Yes
-
Webcam Resolution
-
HD Webcam
-
MIL-STD 810G
-
Yes
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
-
Yes
-
Model
-
15Z95P-G.AH54A6
-
Color
-
Snow White
-
Model Year
-
2022
-
Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)
-
i5-1155G7 (2.5GHz, Turbo up to 4.5 GHz), L3 Cache 8MB
-
RAM
-
16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz, - 16GB (On Board)
-
Type
-
M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)
-
Interface
-
NVMe™
-
Storage
-
512GB (512GB x 1)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.1
-
Screen Size
-
15.6"
-
Display Type
-
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
-
FHD (1920 x 1080)
-
Color gamut
-
sRGB 99% (Typical, min. 96%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
-
Speakers
-
Stereo Speaker (1.5W x 2) / HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
-
HDMI (Standard)
-
Yes
-
USB-C
-
Yes (2) - USB 4.0 Gen 3x2
-
USB-A
-
Yes (2) - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1
-
UFS/Micro-SD
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
DC-In
-
Yes (via USB-C)
-
Battery
-
80Wh
-
Battery Cell Type
-
2 cell lithium ion
-
Battery Weight (in grams)
-
282g
-
Lithium Battery Energy Content (in Watt Hours)
-
80Wh
-
Lithium Battery Voltage
-
7.74V
-
Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2014
-
Up to 21 hrs*
-
*
-
*Battery life based on testing with Windows 10; results may vary with Windows 11. MobileMark® 2014 standard (MobileMark is a trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation). Performance level is utilized for comparison purposes only, and does not necessarily reflect the battery life that will be achieved. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings. (Measurement Condition: 50% at 150nit Brightness/Wireless On/Document work (Adobe, Excel, Word, PPT, Outlook etc.) & 50% in standby mode. Maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.)
-
Material
-
Magnesium Alloy
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
18.4 x 10.7 x 2.4 inches
-
Weight
-
2.47 lbs (1,120g)
-
Shipping Weight
-
4.2lbs (1.9kg)
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 year OnSite
-
Country of origin
-
China
