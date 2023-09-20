About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 15.6” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop Intel® Core i5 Windows 11 Home RAM 16GB/512GB NVMe™ SSD

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

LG gram 15.6” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop Intel® Core i5 Windows 11 Home RAM 16GB/512GB NVMe™ SSD

15Z95P-G.AH54A6

LG gram 15.6” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop Intel® Core i5 Windows 11 Home RAM 16GB/512GB NVMe™ SSD

มุมมองด้านหน้า
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

FEATURES

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (64bit) + Microsoft Office 365 Personal 1 Year

Reader Mode

Yes

Back-lit Keyboard

Yes

Fingerprint ID

Yes

Webcam Resolution

HD Webcam

MIL-STD 810G

Yes

Thunderbolt™ 4

Yes

GENERAL INFORMATION

Model

15Z95P-G.AH54A6

Color

Snow White

Model Year

2022

PROCESSOR

Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)

i5-1155G7 (2.5GHz, Turbo up to 4.5 GHz), L3 Cache 8MB

MEMORY

RAM

16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz, - 16GB (On Board)

HARD DRIVE

Type

M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)

Interface

NVMe™

Storage

512GB (512GB x 1)

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.1

DISPLAY

Screen Size

15.6"

Display Type

IPS LCD

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Color gamut

sRGB 99% (Typical, min. 96%)

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

AUDIO

Speakers

Stereo Speaker (1.5W x 2) / HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

PORTS AND CONNECTIONS

HDMI (Standard)

Yes

USB-C

Yes (2) - USB 4.0 Gen 3x2

USB-A

Yes (2) - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1

UFS/Micro-SD

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

DC-In

Yes (via USB-C)

BATTERY/POWER

Battery

80Wh

Battery Cell Type

2 cell lithium ion

Battery Weight (in grams)

282g

Lithium Battery Energy Content (in Watt Hours)

80Wh

Lithium Battery Voltage

7.74V

Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2014

Up to 21 hrs*

*

*Battery life based on testing with Windows 10; results may vary with Windows 11. MobileMark® 2014 standard (MobileMark is a trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation). Performance level is utilized for comparison purposes only, and does not necessarily reflect the battery life that will be achieved. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings. (Measurement Condition: 50% at 150nit Brightness/Wireless On/Document work (Adobe, Excel, Word, PPT, Outlook etc.) & 50% in standby mode. Maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.)

MATERIAL(BODY)

Material

Magnesium Alloy

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimensions (WxHxD)

14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

18.4 x 10.7 x 2.4 inches

Weight

2.47 lbs (1,120g)

Shipping Weight

4.2lbs (1.9kg)

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

2 year OnSite

Country of origin

China

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

