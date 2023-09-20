About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 17” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop Intel® Core i7 Windows 11 Home RAM 16GB/1TB NVMe™ SSD

17Z95P-G.AH79A6

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Size (Inch)

17

Processor

i7-1195G7

Memory

16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

SSD

1TB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.35

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Dimension(inch)

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"

สเปคทั้งหมด

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y21

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100 Key, UK: 101 Key, JP: 104 Key w/ Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

USB Type-C

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

ACCESSORY

Accessory

N/A

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC Slot

UFS/ Micro SD

SSD

1TB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

BATTERY

Battery

80Wh

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Magnesium, PC-ABS

Color

Black

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(inch)

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"

Dimension(mm)

378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8"

Shipping Dimension(inch)

19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4"

Shipping Dimension(mm)

499 x 307 x 60

Shipping weight(kg)

2.5

Shipping weight(lb)

5.6

weight(kg)

1.35

weight(lb)

2.98

SYSTEM

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory

16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

i7-1195G7

CONNECTIVITY

BT

BT 5.1

Interface

N/A

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

YES

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

SECURITY

finger print

YES

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

HDD Security

YES

Secure mode

YES

Slim Kensington lock

YES

SSD Security

NO

DISPLAY

Brightness

350nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1200:1 (Typical)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Pol

N/A

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

N/A

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Response Time

N/A

Size (cm)

43.2

Size (Inch)

17

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

Bamboo Paper

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

YES

Dolby Atmos

NO

DTS Headphone-X

NO

DTS X:Ultra

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NO

Intel® Unision

NO

LG Control Center

YES

LG Display Extension

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

YES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NO

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG PC Manuals

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG Power Manager

YES

LG Reader Mode

YES

LG Security Guard

NO

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

LG Update Center

YES

LG Update & Recovery

NO

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

New Wall paper

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

PCmover Professional

NO

Sync on Mobile

NO

Tips (TBD)

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Wacom notes

NO

