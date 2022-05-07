About Cookies on This Site

คู่รักนั่งฟังเพลงจากลำโพงบลูทูธ Xboom 360 ของ LG

ลําโพงบลูทูธเสียงดีรอบทิศทาง ดีไซน์สวยสมบูรณ์แบบ

07/05/2022

ระบบไฟ Xboom 360 ถูกออกแบบให้กลมกลืนกับสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟังเพลง

แนะนำลำโพงพกพา ขนาดกะทัดรัด พลังเสียงไม่ธรรมดา

ปัจจุบันสมาร์ทโฟนเป็นอุปกรณ์สื่อสารสารพัดประโยชน์ที่คนรุ่นใหม่ต้องมีติดตัวไว้ ทั้งสามารถถ่ายภาพ ส่งข้อความหากันได้แบบรวดเร็ว เล่นเกม ตัดต่อวิดีโอ รับชมซีรีส์ ไปจนถึงฟังเพลงจากแอปพลิเคชันแบบสบาย ๆ ไม่แปลกที่เวลามีการสังสรรค์หรือช่วงพักผ่อน หลายคนเลือกเชื่อมต่อสมาร์ทโฟนกับลำโพงบลูทูธ (Bluetooth) เพราะสามารถใช้ฟังเพลงได้ทุกที่ อีกทั้งคุณภาพของเสียงก็ดีไม่แพ้กับลำโพงขนาดใหญ่ สำหรับใครที่วางแผนซื้อลําโพงบลูทูธที่ให้เสียงเบสหนักตอบโจทย์สายปาร์ตี้ วันนี้ LG จะมานำเสนอวิธีการเลือกลำโพง Bluetooth ขนาดเล็ก พร้อมอัปเดตลิสต์ลําโพงบลูทูธ LG น่าใช้ เหมาะแก่การพกพามาฝาก รับรองว่าต้องถูกใจทุกคนกันอย่างแน่นอน

5 เทคนิคเลือกลำโพงบลูทูธ ให้ได้เสียงดีตรงใจ

(1) สามารถพกพาไปได้ทุกที่
หากคุณเป็นคนหนึ่งที่ชอบพกลำโพงบลูทูธติดตัวเวลาไปทำกิจกรรมนอกบ้าน แนะนำให้เลือกซื้อลำโพงที่มีขนาดเล็ก ง่ายต่อการพกพา ที่ให้พลังเสียงดังครอบคลุมพื้นที่

 

(2) คุณภาพเสียง
ลำโพงพกพาหลายรุ่นมีคุณสมบัติเรื่องเสียงที่แตกต่างกัน บางรุ่นให้เสียงเบสทรงพลัง เสียงกลางคมชัด หรือเสียงใสกังวาน ดังนั้นก่อนซื้อลองหารีวิวหรือสอบถามผู้ขายว่า ลำโพง Bluetooth ที่สนใจคุณภาพเสียงเป็นแบบใด ตรงกับความต้องการของคุณหรือไม่ ที่สำคัญควรลองฟังเพลงจากลำโพงบลูทูธรุ่นดังกล่าวอีกครั้งเพื่อความมั่นใจ

 

เสียงเพลงช่วยคลายเครียด และทำให้การทำงานไม่น่าเบื่อแค่เลือกเพลงให้ถูกกับงาน

(3) ขนาดความจุของแบตเตอรี่
ลำโพง Bluetooth แต่ละรุ่นมีความจุแบตเตอรี่แตกต่างกัน โดยปกติลำโพงบลูทูธสามารถใช้งานได้นาน 5 ชั่วโมง ไปจนถึง 30 ชั่วโมง แต่ถ้าคุณไม่ชอบชาร์จแบตบ่อย ๆ หรือมักใช้งานลำโพงในพื้นที่ที่อาจหาปลั๊กเสียบชาร์จแบตลำโพงบลูทูธลำบาก ควรเลือกลำโพงที่สามารถเล่นเพลงได้ต่อเนื่องสูงสุด 8-10 ชั่วโมงขึ้นไป

 

(4) กันน้ำ กันฝุ่นระดับไหน
แน่นอนว่าลำโพงบลูทูธไม่ได้ถูกใช้งานในพื้นที่ปิด อย่างภายในห้องพักหรือห้องทำงานเท่านั้น มีหลายครั้งที่พกพาลำโพงไปใช้งานที่ลานกางเต็นท์ ริมทะเล บริเวณสระน้ำ หรือฟังเพลงขณะอาบน้ำ รู้ไหมว่าสถานที่เหล่านี้ถือเป็นพิกัดเสี่ยง ที่อาจสร้างความเสียหายให้กับลำโพงบลูทูธของคุณแบบไม่รู้ตัว ฉะนั้นแนะนำให้เลือกซื้อลำโพงรุ่นที่มีประสิทธิภาพกันฝุ่นและน้ำระดับ IPX5 หรือ IPX6 เพื่อให้พร้อมผจญภัยไปกับคุณในทุกสถานที่

(5) ฟังก์ชันเสริมอื่น ๆ
ฟังก์ชันเสริมของตัว ลำโพง Bluetooth ก็เป็นสิ่งที่ควรพิจารณาไม่แพ้กัน เช่น บางรุ่นสามารถใช้เป็น Power Bank ต่อลำโพงพร้อมกัน 2 ตัวได้ หรือมีระบบสั่งการผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน ฉะนั้นจึงต้องตัดสินใจให้ดีก่อนซื้อ

จดลิสต์ไว้ ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG เสียงดี ฟังเพลงสนุก ลําโพงบลูทูธ LG Xboom 360 รุ่น RP4.DTHALLK

 

 

ลำโพง LG รุ่นนี้ มาพร้อมระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา ให้ประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

ลําโพง Xboom 360 รุ่น RP4.DTHALLK จาก LG เป็นลำโพงบลูทูธดีไซน์เก๋ที่ได้รับความสนใจอย่างล้นหลามตั้งแต่เผยโฉมออกมา อีกทั้งชื่อของแบรนด์แอลจีถูกยกให้เป็นหนึ่งในผู้นำนวัตกรรมเพื่อชีวิตที่ดีกว่า เห็นได้จากลำโพง Bluetooth รุ่นนี้ ที่เกิดจากการผสานเทคโลโยีเสียงของ LG เข้ากับตัวเครื่องทรงกรวย ซึ่งช่วยให้สามารถกระจายเสียงได้แบบ 360 องศา พร้อมเพิ่มความสวยงามด้วยโหมดแสงพิเศษที่เหมาะกับอารมณ์ของคุณ โดยโหมดแสงแต่ละโหมดจะปรับสี ความสว่าง และอุณหภูมิสีอย่างละเอียด เพื่อให้แสงและเสียงกลมกลืนกับสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟังของคุณ นอกจากนี้ยังมีแบตเตอรี่สุดอึดที่ใช้งานได้นานสูงสุดถึง 10 ชั่วโมงเลยทีเดียว

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG PL7 Portable Speaker

 

 

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG ให้เสียงเบสหนักสะใจ แถมกันฝุ่นและน้ำระดับสูง IPX5

สำหรับ LG PL7 Portable Speaker หรือ LG Xboom Go PL7 ถือเป็นลำโพงบลูทูธอีกรุ่นที่ได้รับการพัฒนาและปรับแต่งเสียงจากทีมงาน Meridian โดยเน้นเสียงเบสที่จัดจ้านฟังสนุก เหมาะกับแนวเพลง EDM และ Pop เป็นพิเศษ ทั้งยังสามารถใช้งานได้ยาวนานถึง 24 ชั่วโมง ด้วยการใช้งานในระดับเสียง 50% ทำให้ไม่ต้องกังวลว่าแบตเตอรี่จะหมดกลางคัน ที่สำคัญคือกันน้ำได้ในระดับ IPX5 และเมื่อเชื่อมต่อลำโพงเข้ากับ TV LG ช่วยให้คุณได้พลังเสียงกระหึ่มเหมาะกับการรับชมทุกคอนเทนต์

ลำโพง LG Eclair QP5

 

 

ปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะสมตามประเภทของเนื้อหา ด้วยด้วยระบบ AI Sound Pro

ปิดท้ายด้วย LG Eclair QP5 ชุดลำโพง Soundbar ดีไซน์เรียบหรูสไตล์มินิมอล ตัวบาร์ยาวเพียง 11.7 นิ้ว มาพร้อมซับวูฟเฟอร์ในชุด ให้เสียงแบบ 3.1.2 แชนแนล กำลังขับ 320W ไฮไลท์อยู่ที่การพัฒนาเสียงร่วมกับ Meridian แบรนด์เครื่องเสียงชั้นนำระดับโลก รองรับ Dolby Atmos แท้ด้วยการมีไดร์เวอร์ 2 ตัวคอยยิงเสียงขึ้นเพดาน มอบประสบการณ์เสียงที่สมจริง ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับภาพยนตร์และเพลง พร้อมยกระดับเสียงอย่างอัจฉริยะด้วยระบบ AI Sound Pro ที่คุณสามารถปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะสมตามประเภทของเนื้อหา ขณะเดียวกันซับวูฟเฟอร์แบบสองทิศทางของ Eclair ยังช่วยลดการสั่นสะเทือนได้อีกด้วย จึงได้สัมผัสกับเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่นเช่นเดียวกับซาวนด์บาร์ขนาดเต็มแต่มีการสั่นของลำโพงน้อยลง

แม้ลำโพงบลูทูธในปัจจุบันใช้งานง่าย เพียงมีสมาร์ทโฟนและแอปพลิเคชันในการเชื่อมต่อ ทั้งยังสามารถกันฝุ่นกันน้ำและทนทานต่อแรงกระแทก ก็ไม่ได้หมายความว่าไม่จำเป็นต้องดูแลรักษาไอเทมชิ้นนี้ ผู้ใช้งานลำโพง Bluetooth ควรหมั่นทำความสะอาดและเช็คสภาพอยู่เสมอ เพื่อช่วยถนอมลำโพงให้สามารถใช้งานได้ยาวนานขึ้น สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจสินค้าหรือต้องการสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.