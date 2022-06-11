About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายกำลังเล่นเกม

จอคอมกระพริบเวลาเล่นเกมเกิดจากอะไร? ต้นต่อปัญหาเล่นเกมสะดุด

11/06/2022

จอคอมเล่นเกมกระพริบเกิดจากอะไร

จอเกมมิ่งคุณภาพดี เล่นเกมไหลลื่น ความละเอียดภาพสูง

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าจอคอมเป็นอุปกรณ์สำคัญที่ขาดไม่ได้ของเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ ใช้สำหรับการแสดงผลต่าง ๆ โดยรับข้อมูลแล้วแปลงออกมาเป็นสัญญาณภาพ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นภาพ ตัวเลข ตัวอักษร สัญลักษณ์ รวมไปถึงสีสันต่าง ๆ ซึ่งภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอคอมมีความแตกต่างกันออกไปตามขนาด และความละเอียดของจอคอมพิวเตอร์ สำหรับเหล่าเกมเมอร์ที่มีการใช้งานจอคอมเกมมิ่ง (Gaming Monitor) ยิ่งต้องเลือกจอที่มีความละเอียดสูง ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการเล่นเกม เพราะหากคุณเลือกใช้จอคอมเล่นเกมที่ไม่มีประสิทธิภาพ อาจทำให้การเล่นเกมของคุณไม่ได้อรรถรส ภาพสะดุด รวมไปถึงปัญหาหน้าจอกระพริบ

เพราะฉะนั้นควรเลือกซื้อจอคอมเล่นเก่มสเปคแรง ๆ ความละเอียดสูง เหมาะกับการเล่นเกมทุกรูปแบบ และแสดงผลได้อย่างรวดเร็วทันใจ แต่หากจอคอมที่คุณใช้งานอยู่ประสบปัญหาภาพกระตุก จอกระพริบ หรือจอค้าง นอกจากปัญหาความละเอียดจอภาพแล้ว ยังมีปัจจัยอื่น ๆ ร่วมด้วย บทความนี้ได้รวบรวมสาเหตุจอคอมกระพริบเวลาเล่นเกมมาฝาก ให้คุณสามารถรู้ถึงปัญหากวนใจดังกล่าว

จอคอมเล่นเกม LG

จอคอมเล่นเกม ภาพสวยสมจริง

จอคอมเล่นเกมกระพริบเกิดจากอะไร? ปัญหาที่เหล่าเกมเมอร์ต้องรู้

จอคอม เล่นเกมกระพริบเป็นอาการที่เจอได้บ่อย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นคอมเครื่องใหม่หรือคอมที่ใช้มานานแล้ว โดยมีสาเหตุและอาการที่ต่างกันออกไป ดังนี้

สายสัญญาณมีปัญหา

สายสัญญาณมีปัญหาเป็นสาเหตุอันดับต้น ๆ เพียงแต่ผู้ใช้ส่วนใหญ่ไม่ได้มีการสำรองสายสัญญาณเหล่านี้เอาไว้ อาการส่วนใหญ่ที่พบเจอคือไม่มีภาพจากคอมมาแสดงผลบนหน้าจอ จอติด ๆ ดับ ๆ สัญญาณหาย หรือบางที่จะเป็นอาการ No Signal โดยสาเหตุสำคัญของปัญหาจอคอมกระพริบ อาทิ เรื่องการเสื่อมสภาพของสายสัญญาณ เนื่องจากถูกใช้งานมานาน หรืออยู่ใกล้กับอุปกรณ์ที่มีความร้อนสูง แนะนำซื้อสายใหม่มาใช้จะดีกว่า

เช็คพอร์ตสัญญาณ

บางครั้งพอร์ตรับสัญญาณที่ตัวจอคอมก็พังได้เช่นกัน ส่วนใหญ่เป็นปัญหาที่เกิดขึ้นจากผู้ใช้เป็นหลัก อาทิ ไม่ทะนุถนอม มีการย้ายหน้าจอไปมา และสายพันกันยุ่งเหยิงด้านหลังจอภาพ สิ่งเหล่านี้มีส่วนทำให้พอร์ตเสียหายได้ รวมถึงบางคนชอบอ้อมสายไปด้านหลังจอไม่ว่าจะเป็น เมาส์ คีย์บอร์ด สายชาร์จอุปกรณ์ และอื่นๆ ในช่วงใช้งานมีการเลื่อนเมาส์หรือขยับสายไปรั้งพอร์ตให้เสียหาย ทำให้จอคอมไม่ติดและไฟกระพริบได้เช่นกัน

เช็คช่องสัญญาณขาเข้า

การเซ็ตค่าของ Signal Input ที่เป็นสัญญาณขาเข้าไม่ตรงกับระบบ โดยสายสัญญาณที่จะผ่านพอร์ต HDMI และระบบอาจจะมีค่าเดิมที่ใช้เป็น DisplayPort ระบบจอคอมอาจไม่ได้เซ็ตให้เป็น Automatic ในการเช็คสัญญาณให้อัตโนมัติ เมื่อผู้ใช้ไม่ได้เข้าไปตั้งค่าให้ตรวจเช็คสัญญาณให้ตรงกับที่ต่อมากับคอม ส่งผลให้เกิดปัญหาจอคอมไม่ติด ไฟกระพริบ

เช็คสัญญาณกราฟิกการ์ด

อาการจอคอมไม่ติด ไฟกระพริบ อาจเกิดจากกราฟิกการ์ด โดยเฉพาะเรื่องของสัญญาณจากตัวกราฟิกการ์ด บางครั้งที่เจอกับปัญหา อาทิ การ์ดจอไม่ทำงาน เสีย หรือพอร์ตใช้งานไม่ได้ การแก้ไขปัญหาอาจเช็คจากพอร์ตก่อน ไม่จำเป็นจะต้องไปหากราฟิกการ์ดเอามาลองเปลี่ยน โดยการขยับไปใช้พอร์ตอื่น ๆ ยกตัวอย่าง หากคิดว่า HDMI อาจจะเสีย ถ้าคุณมีพอร์ตอื่น ๆ เช่น DVI VGA หรือ DisplayPort ก็ให้สลับต่อสายจากพอร์ตเหล่านี้บนกราฟิกการ์ดแทน

คอมทำงานผิดปกติ

หากคุณตรวจเช็คปัญหาที่อาจเกิดขึ้นตามที่กล่าวไปข้างต้นแล้ว ก็ยังไม่มีสัญญาณมาที่จอภาพ ให้ประเมินไว้เลยว่าอาจจะเกิดปัญหาจากพีซี หรือคอมที่ใช้งานอยู่โดยตรง สามารถสังเกตว่าเมื่อเปิดเครื่องแล้วพีซีมีอาการดับเป็นระยะ หรือรีสตาร์ทวนไปเรื่อย ๆ ถ้าใช่ก็เดาได้เลยว่าคอมอาจผิดปกติ

จอคอมเสียหาย

อาการจอคอมไม่ติดหรือไฟกระพริบเป็นไปได้ว่าไฟเข้าจอแต่ไม่สามารถแสดงผลได้ ซึ่งอาจเป็นได้ทั้งแผงวงจรอะแดปเตอร์พาแนลหรือสิ่งอื่นๆ ทำให้ไม่สามารถแสดงผลได้ โดยเช็คได้จากการต่อสายเข้ากับพอร์ตแสดงผลที่เป็น Input ของจอให้ครบ เพื่อตัดเรื่องของพอร์ตออกไป หรือนำอะแดปเตอร์ที่จ่ายไฟเข้ากับจอรุ่นอื่น ที่มีแรงดันไฟเท่า ๆ กัน เพื่อเช็คในเรื่องของไฟฟ้าที่ยังจ่ายไฟได้ตามปกติ รวมไปถึงการขยับสายต่าง ๆ ที่ต่อเข้ากับจอเอาไว้

หากพบว่าจอคอมเกิดจากสาเหตุดังกล่าวและทำการแก้ไขเบื้องต้นไปแล้ว แต่ยังพบว่าจอคอมเล่นเกมยังคงกระพริบ นั่นเป็นสัญญาณบ่งบอกว่าคุณอาจจะต้องเปลี่ยนจอคอมใหม่ หรือควรส่งให้ผู้เชี่ยวชาญตรวจสอบอย่างละเอียดอีกครั้ง แต่สำหรับนักเกมเมอร์ที่กำลังมองหาจอคอมเล่นเกมความละเอียดสูง ๆ ภาพสวยคมชัดเสมือนจริง แนะนำจอคอม LG เหมาะกับการเล่นเกมทุกรูปแบบ

แนะนำจอคอมเล่นเกม ภาพสวยคมชัด ลื่นไหล ไม่กระตุก
จอคอม LG 32UN880-B

จอคอม 32UN880-B ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว

จอคอม 32UN880-B ภาพสวยคมชัด

จอคอม 32UN880-Bขนาดใหญ่ ภาพสวยคมชัด ด้วย DCI-P3 และ HDR10 จอ LG UltraFine™ Ergo ให้คุณภาพของภาพที่โดดเด่น ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว มอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่สะดวกสบาย ด้วยการลดการเปลี่ยนสีจากจุดรับชมที่แตกต่างกัน มอบความสะดวกสบายด้วยขาตั้ง Ergo มีความยืดหยุ่นสูง รองรับการปรับเปลี่ยนตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ได้มากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการยืด หด หมุน หรือก้ม-เงย ตลอดจนการจัดตำแหน่งหน้าจอที่สมบูรณ์แบบตามความต้องการของคุณ

จอคอม LG 4K รุ่น 27 UL600-W

จอคอม 4K ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

จอคอม 4K ภาพสวยสมจริง ไม่มีสะดุด

จอคอม 4K รุ่น 27UL600-Wขนาด 27 นิ้ว ให้คุณสามารถสัมผัสกับวิสัยทัศน์ได้อย่างเต็มที่ จอภาพรุ่นนี้รองรับ VESA DisplayHDR 400 high dynamic range แสดงผลสีและความสว่างในระดับที่เหนือกว่าจอภาพทั่วไป ซึ่งเพิ่มคอนทราสต์ระหว่างบริเวณที่สว่างที่สุดและมืดที่สุดบนหน้าจอ มีสเปคตรัม sRGB สูงถึง 99% นับเป็นโซลูชั่นที่ดีเยี่ยมสำหรับช่างภาพ นักออกแบบกราฟิก หรือผู้ใช้ที่ต้องการแสดงผลสีที่มีความแม่นยำสูง อีกทั้งจอภาพ LG 4K ยังรองรับการป้องกันการคัดลอก HDCP 2.2 แสดงผลวิดีโอจากบริการสตรีมมิ่ง 4K เกมคอนโซล และเครื่องเล่นดิสก์ Ultra HD Blu-ray นอกจากนี้ Radeon FreeSync™ ยังช่วยให้ภาพเคลื่อนไหวราบรื่นและมีการกระตุกน้อยลง ซึ่งเกิดขึ้นระหว่างอัตราเฟรมของการ์ดแสดงผลและอัตรารีเฟรชของจอภาพ

การมีจอคอมเล่นเกมสเปคแรง ๆ ความละเอียดสูง ช่วยให้ทุกกิจกรรมของคุณราบรื่น ไม่มีสะดุด ดังนั้นการเลือกจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพให้กิจกรรม ภาพสวยคมชัด อีกทั้ง LG ยังมีการรับประกันหลังการขายที่ดี ดูแลตลอดการใช้งาน หากสนใจสินค้าไอที หรือครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

