เมนูของหวาน

ของหวานหน้าร้อน แนะนำเมนูยอดฮิต เติมความเย็นฉ่ำให้ร่างกาย

05/01/2023

แนะนำเมนูของหวานช่วงหน้าร้อน

เมนูคลายร้อนง่าย ๆ เย็นฉ่ำชื่นใจ อร่อยได้แบบเพลิน ๆ

ตั้งแต่ช่วงเดือนมีนาคมเป็นต้นไป ประเทศไทยมาพร้อมอุณหภูมิที่ร้อนระอุจนพาให้หงุดหงิด ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าความร้อนไม่ได้ทำให้รู้สึกรำคาญใจเท่านั้น แต่ยังทำให้ร่างกายเกิดความร้อนมากกว่าปกติ และเมื่อร่างกายมีความร้อนสูงมักส่งผลต่ออาการหรือภาวะต่าง ๆ โดยเฉพาะภาวะเป็นลมแดดหรือฮีทสโตรก อันตรายช่วงหน้าร้อนที่ต้องระวังมากเป็นพิเศษ แต่รู้หรือไม่ว่าการปรับอุณหภูมิในร่างกายให้เกิดความสมดุล สามารทำได้ง่าย ๆ ด้วยการเลือกรับประทานอาหาร ผัก ผลไม้ และสมุนไพรที่ช่วยลดธาตุไฟและลดการสะสมของความร้อนภายในร่างกาย บทความนี้ LG แนะนำของหวานหน้าร้อน เมนูฟิน ๆ ที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสดชื่นให้ร่างกาย

ลดความร้อนในร่างกายช่วงหน้าร้อน ทำอย่างไรได้บ้าง?

ทุกคนคงทราบกันดีว่าแสงแดดแรง ๆ อุณหภูมิสูง ๆ มักส่งผลทำให้ร่างกายรู้สึกไม่สบายตัว เหนียวเหนอะหนะ มีเหงื่อไหลตลอดเวลา ที่สำคัญอากาศที่ร้อนเกินไปยังส่งผลทำให้ร่างกายเกิดความอ่อนแอ เป็นลมง่าย และยังเสี่ยงต่อภาวะฮีทสโตรกที่อันตรายถึงชีวิต ดังนั้นการดูแลสุขภาพในช่วงหน้าร้อนถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้ร่างกายเสี่ยงต่อภาวะอันตราย สามารถทำได้ง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

1. ดื่มน้ำสะอาดอุณหภูมิห้องอย่างน้อย 8 – 10 แก้วต่อวัน เพื่อช่วยลดความร้อนในร่างกาย
2. ดื่มน้ำสมุรไพรที่มีฤทธิ์เย็น เช่น น้ำเก็กฮวย น้ำใบเตย น้ำมะตูม น้ำกระเจี๊ยบ เพื่อช่วยให้ร่างกายรู้สึกสดชื่น
3. สวมใส่เสื้อผ้าแฟชั่นหน้าร้อน ที่ระบายอากาศ น้ำหนักเบา และควรเลือกผ้าโทนสีอ่อนเพื่อลดการดูดซับแสงแดด ไม่ทำให้เกิดความร้อนสะสมในร่างกาย
4. หลีกเลี่ยงการบริโภคเครื่องดื่มที่มีส่วนผสมของแอลกอฮล์ เพราะจะเป็นการกระตุ้นธาตุไฟและอุณหภูมิในร่างกายให้สูงขึ้น
5. ขับถ่ายเป็นประจำเพื่อลดความร้อนและขจัดของเสียในร่างกาย
6. หากต้องอยู่ในสถานที่กลางแจ้งหรือแดดแรงเป็นเวลานาน แนะนำว่าควรพกร่ม หมวก หรือผ้าชุบน้ำเย็นวางประคบลงบนผิวหนังและเช็ดตัวเพื่อเปิดรูขุมขน เป็นวิธีที่ช่วยลดความร้อนและช่วยทำให้สบายมากยิ่งขึ้น
7. หากมีอาการต้องสงสัย เช่น อยู่ในที่ร้อนจัดแต่เหงื่อไม่ออก หน้ามืด วิงเวียนศีรษะ แนะนำให้หลบในที่ร่มและเช็ดตัวทันที เพื่อป้องกันปัญหาเป็นลมแดด

แจกลิสต์อาหารดับร้อนในร่างกาย หวานเย็นชื่นใจ ข้าวแช่

ข้าวแช่

เมนูข้าวแช่ อาหารคลายร้อนสไตล์ไทย ๆ / ภาพจาก : www.thairath.co.th

ข้าวแช่อาหารคลายร้อนโบราณสไตล์ชาววัง เป็นเมนูข้าวสวยแช่น้ำลอยดอกมะลิหอม ๆ เย็นชื่นใจ กินคู่กับเครื่องเคียงรสชาติหวานมัน ทั้งลูกกะปิทอด ไชโป๊วผัดหวาน พริกหยวกสอดไส้ ปลาช่อนผัดหวาน และผักต่าง ๆ ที่แกะสลักมาอย่างประณีต ใครได้ชิมเป็นต้องติดใจ แถมยังช่วยคลายร้อนได้ดีอีกด้วย

ทับทิมกรอบ

ทับทิมกรอบ

ทับทิมกรอบ หวานเย็นชื่นใจ

ร้อน ๆ แบบนี้คงไม่มีเมนูไหนฟินไปกว่าขนมหวานใส่น้ำแข็งอย่างเมนูทับทิมกรอบอีกแล้ว แถมของหวานชนิดนี้ยังทำง่ายมาก เพียงหั่นแห้วเป็นชิ้นเล็ก ๆ นำมาคลุกสีผสมอาหารหรือน้ำหวานสีสันต่าง ๆ คลุกแป้งมัน และนำไปต้มจนสุก ปิดท้ายด้วยน้ำกะทิหอม ๆ พร้อมน้ำแข็งบด รับรองว่าหวานเย็นชื่นใจแน่นอน

ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง

ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง

ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วงเมนูยอดฮิตช่วงหน้าร้อน

หน้าร้อนแบบนี้คงไม่มีเมนูไหนขายดีเท่าข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง เพราะหากคุณอยากลิ้มรสมะม่วงอกร่องหรือมะม่วงน้ำดอกไม้แบบหวานฉ่ำ กินคู่กับข้าวเหนียวมูนนุ่ม ๆ และน้ำกะทิหอมหวาน ฤดูร้อนเป็นฤดูที่ควรค่าแก่การลิ้มรสมากที่สุด เพราะแม้เมนูนี้จะไม่มีความเย็นฉ่ำ แต่บอกเลยว่าความหวานฉ่ำของมะม่วงช่วยฮีลใจที่ร้อนระอุได้แน่นอน

ผลไม้ลอยแก้ว

ผลไม้ลอยแก้ว

ผลไม้ลอยแก้วหวานเย็นต้อนรับซัมเมอร์

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นลำไย เงาะ สละ มะยงชิด หรือผลไม้รสเปรี้ยวหวานต่าง ๆ สามารถนำมารังสรรค์เป็นเมนูลอยแก้วได้ทั้งนั้น น้ำเชื่อมหวาน ๆ ผลไม้ฉ่ำ ๆ ยิ่งกินคู่กับเกล็ดน้ำแข็งเย็น ๆ ด้วยแล้ว รับรองว่าช่วยเติมเต็มความสดชื่นได้แน่นอน

มูสมะม่วง

มูสมะม่วง

มูสมะม่วง หอมหวาน เหมาะสำหรับหน้าร้อน

มูสมะม่วงเป็นเมนูยอดฮิตสำหรับสาว ๆ ที่ชอบขนมรสชาติเปรี้ยวอมหวาน ที่สำคัญยังเป็นเมนูที่ครีเอทความอร่อยได้หลากหลาย จะนำมะม่วงไปมิกซ์กับกล้วยหอมเพื่อเพิ่มรสชาติ หรือจะนำไปแช่ตู้เย็นก่อนหยิบออกมาลิ้มรสก็ได้ทั้งนั้น หน้าตาน่ารักแถมรสชาติยังอร่อย กินเพลิน ๆ แน่นอน

เฉาก๊วยนมสด

เฉาก๊วยนมสด

เฉาก๊วยนมสดเมนูคลายร้อนมีสรรพคุณแก้ร้อนใน

ใคร ๆ ต่างรู้ดีว่าเฉาก๊วยเป็นขนมหวานคลายร้อนยอดฮิต ที่ไม่ได้มีดีแค่รสชาติที่หวานและสัมผัสที่หนึบหนับเคี้ยวเพลินเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีสรรพคุณช่วยแก้ร้อนในและกระหายน้ำ ยิ่งกินคู่กับนมสดฉ่ำ ๆ และน้ำแข็งเย็น ๆ ด้วยแล้ว แค่ถ้วยเดียวก็ช่วยให้สดชื่นลืมความร้อนไปได้แน่นอน

น้ำกระเจี๊ยบพุทราจีน

น้ำกระเจี๊ยบพุทราจีน

น้ำกระเจี๊ยบพุทราจีน หวานเปรี้ยวช่วยดับร้อน / ภาพจาก : www.sanook.com

ปิดท้ายกันที่เมนูคลายร้อนเครื่องดื่ม น้ำกระเจี๊ยบพุทราจีนที่มีสรรพคุณแก้ร้อนใน รสชาติเปรี้ยวหวานกำลังดี นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเติมน้ำตาลเล็กน้อยเพื่อเพิ่มความหวาน และน้ำแข็งก้อนใหญ่ ๆ ลงไปเติมเต็มความสดชื่น ยิ่งจิบระหว่างวันบอกเลยว่าช่วยปลุกแรงกายแรงใจให้สดชื่น ไม่เหนื่อยล้าระหว่างวันแน่นอน

แจกลิสต์ไอเทมคลายร้อน เติมเต็มความฟินให้ช่วงซัมเมอร์

ในช่วงหน้าร้อนแบบนี้ หากมีไอเทมคลายร้อนคุณภาพดีคงช่วยเติมเต็มความสดชื่นให้วันพักผ่อนได้ดีไม่น้อย หากกำลังมองหาไอเทมต้อนรับซัมเมอร์อัจฉริยะ ที่มาพร้อมดีไซน์ที่สวยทันสมัย LG มีผลิตภัณฑ์เจ๋ง ๆ มาแนะนำ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 18,000 Btu

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro ทำความเย็นเร็ว ทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบ

เติมเต็มความเย็นสดชื่นให้อากาศภายในบ้านด้วยแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ประหยัดไฟ ทนทาน ทำงานเงียบด้วย Dual Inverter Compressor มาพร้อม Pre-Filter ช่วยดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มกระบวนการ และ FineDust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาด นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชัน Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย เหมาะกับทุกห้องภายในบ้าน

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PBGB สีเบจ ขนาด 14.0 คิว

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series ดีไซน์สวย สีสันสดใส

แน่นอนว่าในช่วงอากาศร้อน ๆ แบบนี้ หากไม่มีตู้เย็นคุณภาพดีที่ช่วยส่งมอบความเย็นอย่างทั่วถึงให้อาหาร คงทำให้อาหารและวัตถุดิบจานโปรดเน่าเสียได้ง่าย แนะนำ ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PBGB สีเบจ ขนาด 14.0 คิว มาพร้อมระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงาน ประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย และใช้งานได้ยาวนานกว่าเดิม คงความสดใหม่ให้อาหารด้วย LinearCooling™ ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ ทั้งยังช่วยรักษาความสดใหม่ของรสชาติได้นานถึง 7 วัน และ Door Cooling+™ มอบความเย็นสม่ำเสมอ รวดเร็ว และ Multi Air Flow รักษาอุณหภูมิที่เหมาะสมเพื่อช่วยให้อาหารสดใหม่ตลอดเวลาผ่านเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะที่ช่วยตรวจสอบอย่างแม่นยำ ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย สีสันสดใส เหมาะกับทุกการแต่งบ้าน

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-Q257CQFS ขนาด 23.1 คิว

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door มีฟังก์ชันกำจัดแบคทีเรีย

เพิ่มพื้นที่เก็บอาหารและเครื่องดื่มแบบจุใจด้วย ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-Q257CQFS ขนาด 23.1 คิว โดดเด่นด้วยบานประตู InstaView Door-in-Door™ รุ่นล่าสุด เคาะสองครั้งสามารถมองเห็นอาหารด้านในได้เพิ่มขึ้น 23% พร้อมคงความสดใหม่ให้อาหารด้วย LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิและรักษาความสดใหม่ของรสชาติได้นานถึง 7 วัน เครื่องดื่มและอาหารมีความสดมากขึ้นด้วยการทำงานของ DoorCooling+™ ที่เร็วและสม่ำเสมอ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี Hygiene Fresh+ ช่วยลดกลิ่นและขจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.99% พร้อมยกระดับความสดใหม่ของผักและผลไม้ด้วย FRESHBalancer™ ดีไซน์สวยงามทันสมัย พื้นผิวโลหะระดับพรีเมียมทั้งด้านนอกและด้านใน ควบคุมการทำงานง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant และแอป LG ThinQ™ สะดวกสบาย ควบคุมง่ายผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit,LG OLED Objet Collection

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit อากาศสะอาด ปราศจากแบคทีเรีย

ในช่วงหน้าร้อนแบบนี้ นอกจากอากาศที่เย็นสบายแล้ว อากาศที่สะอาดสดชื่นเป็นอีกสิ่งสำคัญที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสุขให้กับคนในบ้าน แนะนำ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare 360 Hit ขนาดกะทัดรัด ช่วยมอบอากาศสะอาดให้บ้านของคุณด้วยระบบกรองอากาศหลายชั้น ดักจับฝุ่นและกำจัดอนุภาคแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตราย รวมไปถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ต่าง ๆ ได้ถึง 99.9% พร้อมปกป้องครอบครัวของคุณด้วย Ionizer ลดแบคทีเรียในอากาศ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเซ็นเซอร์อัจฉริยะที่ช่วยให้คุณเช็กคุณภาพอากาศได้ง่าย ๆ ผ่านสีของแสงไฟ ตามระบบตรวจเซ็นเซอร์ PM1.0 ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ ที่สามารถสั่งเปิดการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศได้แม้อยู่นอกบ้าน

LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé รุ่น 55LX1QPSA

ทีวี Posé

ทีวี Posé รุ่น 55LX1QPSA ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย เหมาะกับทุกการแต่งบ้าน

เพิ่มความเพลินเพลิดระหว่างกินของหวานแสนอร่อย ด้วยการดูหนัง - ซีรีส์ผ่านหน้าจอทีวี Posé รุ่น 55LX1QPSA ทีวี LG OLED ดีไซน์สวยสุดล้ำที่ ดีไซน์โค้งมน แนวสันนุ่มนวล เหมาะกับการแต่งบ้านทุกรูปแบบ มาพร้อมผ้าสี Calming Beige โทนสีเบจที่ให้ความเรียบหรู ด้านหลังทีวีอเนกประสงค์ที่สามารถปรับเป็นชั้นวางสื่อในแบบของคุณ ทั้งหนังสือเล่มโปรด นิตยสาร และโปสการ์ด นอกจากนี้ยังมีที่เก็บสายเชื่อมต่อและอุปกรณ์เสริม ที่ช่วยดูแลพื้นที่ของคุณให้เป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย พร้อมมอบความคมชัดให้ทุกการรับชมด้วย Brightness Booster ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยเทคโนโลยี Self-lit OLED evo ของ Posé ให้ความสว่างมากขั้นถึง 20% ให้คุณและคนในบ้านดื่มด่ำกับภาพสีสันที่สวย สดใส และรายละเอียดที่ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor 24'' Full HD

หน้าจอคอม UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor 24'' Full HD

จอคอม UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor 24'' ความละเอียด Full HD

ปิดท้ายหน้าร้อนด้วยการเล่นเกมผ่านจอคอมไซซ์ใหญ่จุใจ ภาพสวยสมจริง หน้าจอคอม UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor 24'' Full HD ความเร็วอัตรารีเฟรช 165Hz 1ms MBR เล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหล มองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปได้อย่างรวดเร็ว และเล็งเป้าหมายไปที่ฝ่ายตรงข้ามอย่างแม่นยำ บนจอมอนิเตอร์ขนาด 24 นิ้ว ความละเอียด Full HD (1920 x 1080) การออกแบบไร้ขอบทั้ง 3 ด้าน นอกจากนี้ยังมี AMD FreeSync™ Premium เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยให้การเล่นเกมเคลื่อนไหวได้อย่างไร้รอยต่อ มีความละเอียดสูง รวดเร็ว ลดการฉีกขาด และการกระตุกของหน้าจอ ดีไซน์สวยโฉบเฉี่ยวทันสมัย มอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของคุณได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม
หน้าร้อนแบบนี้อย่าปล่อยให้ใจร้อนตามอากาศ เลือกกินของหวานและอาหารคลายร้อนต่าง ๆ เพื่อให้ร่างกายรู้สึกสดชื่น ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมเลือกใช้ไอเทมคลายร้อนจาก LG ที่มาพร้อมความอัจฉริยะ สะดวกสบาย ช่วยตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของทุกคนในครอบครัว หากสนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

