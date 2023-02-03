About Cookies on This Site

การทำงานของแอร์ LG

แอร์ 18000 Btu ยี่ห้อไหนดี เลือกให้เหมาะกับขนาดห้อง

03/02/2023

แอร์ขนาด 18000 BTU เหมาะกับห้องแบบไหน

แอร์ขนาด 18000 BTU เหมาะกับห้องขนาดเท่าไหร่

ด้วยสภาพอากาศที่ร้อนในประเทศไทย ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่าแอร์หรือเครื่องปรับอากาศ ได้กลายเป็นไอเทมสำคัญประจำบ้านที่คนไทยขาดไปไม่ได้ ซึ่งปัจจุบันเครื่องปรับอากาศไม่ได้มีดีแค่การทำความเย็นเท่านั้น แต่ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีและดีไซน์ที่ตอบโจทย์คนรุ่นใหม่ได้เป็นอย่างดี ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าการเลือกซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศสักเครื่อง สิ่งที่เป็นปัจจัยในการเลือกซื้อสำคัญคือเรื่อง “ขนาด” ที่เหมาะสม เพื่อให้แอร์ทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทภาพ หมดปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็น แอร์ทำงานหนัก ทั้งยังช่วยลดค่าใช้จ่ายที่ไม่จำเป็น วันนี้ LG มีเคล็ดลับการเลือกแอร์ขนาด 18000 BTU มาบอกต่อ พร้อมแนะนำแอร์ 18000 BTU ยี่ห้อไหนดีได้มาตรฐาน มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันเจ๋ง ๆ เพื่อให้การใช้งานของคุณราบรื่นตามต้องการ

แอร์ 18000 btu ขนาดห้องเท่าไหร่ทำงานได้ดี?

BTU (British Thermal Unit) เป็นหน่วยวัดความเย็นของแอร์ ยิ่งแอร์มีขนาด BTU สูงเท่าไหร่ ประสิทธิภาพในการผลิตความเย็นยิ่งเพิ่มขึ้นมากเท่านั้น หากห้องมีขนาดใหญ่แต่กลับเลือก BTU แอร์น้อย การกระจายความเย็นย่อมไม่เต็มที่ ทั้งยังทำให้แอร์ทำงานหนักและอายุการใช้งานสั้นลง แต่ทั้งนี้ใช้ว่าการเลือกใช้งานแอร์ BTU สูงในห้องขนาดเล็กจะดีเสมอไป เพราะนั่นนอกจากทำให้คุณเปลืองเงินโดยใช่เหตุแล้ว ยังอาจตามมาด้วยค่าไฟปลายเดือนที่ทำให้คุณปาดเหงื่อได้เช่นกัน ดังนั้นทั้งหมดนี้จึงเป็นเหตุผลสำคัญว่าทำไมคุณต้องเลือกขนาดห้องติดตั้งแอร์ ให้สัมพันธ์กัน สำหรับเคล็ดลับง่าย ๆ ในการคำนวณ คือ BTU แอร์ = พื้นที่ของห้อง (กว้างxยาว) x ระดับความต่างหรือตัวแปร ซึ่งตัวแปรในที่นี้หมายถึงความร้อนภายในห้อง ที่สามารถคิดได้คร่าว ๆ ดังนี้

● ห้องที่ไม่โดนแสงแดดหรือห้องที่ใช้แอร์เฉพาะเวลากลางคืน : 700 – 800

● ห้องที่โดนแสงแดดในระดับปานกลาง และมีการใช้แอร์เป็นประจำในช่วงกลางวัน : 800 – 900
● ห้องที่มีความร้อนมากและโดนแสงแดดตลอดทั้งวัน : 900 – 1,000

เมื่อคำนวณออกมาแล้วจะได้ค่า BTU ที่เหมาะสมสำหรับห้องนั้น ๆ ช่วยให้คุณตัดสินใจซื้อแอร์ได้ง่ายขึ้นกว่าเดิม แต่ส่วนใหญ่แล้วแอร์ขนาด

18000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องที่ไม่โดนแดดที่มีขนาด 24 – 30 และห้องที่โดดแดดตลอดทั้งวัน ขนาด 21 – 27 ตารางเมตร (สามารถพิจารณาได้ตามความเหมาะสม)

แอร์ LG ในห้องบ้าน

แอร์ LG มอบประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นแบบ 2 IN 1

ถึงอย่างไรแอร์ 18000 BTU เป็นแอร์ขนาดกลางที่ให้ความเย็นกำลังดี ดังนั้นจึงเหมาะกับห้องหลายประเภท ทั้งห้องนอน ห้องนั่งเล่น ห้องคาราโอเกะ ห้องดูหนัง ห้องทำงานในบ้าน สำนักงาน หรือแม้แต่ร้านค้าเล็ก ๆ ก็สามารถติดตั้งแอร์ขนาดดังกล่าวได้ แต่ทั้งนี้นอกจากการคำนวณจากตัวแปรข้างต้นแล้ว จำเป็นต้องพิจารณาด้วยว่าภายในห้องที่ต้องการติดตั้งแอร์ มีเฟอร์นิเจอร์ เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า หรือสิ่งของต่าง ๆ วางอยู่มากน้อยเพียงใด เพราะแม้จะวัดขนาดห้องมาเป็นอย่างดี แต่หากมีสิ่งของวางในห้องหลายชิ้น อาจส่งผลต่อเรื่องการระบายอากาศและการทำความเย็นได้ ดังนั้นต้องนำปัจจัยดังกล่าวมาพิจารณาร่วมด้วยเสมอ เพื่อให้คุณได้เครื่องปรับอากาศที่ถูกใจมากที่สุด

นอกจากการเลือก BTU แอร์ให้เหมาะสมกับห้องแล้ว ก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อจำเป็นต้องพิจารณาประสิทธิภาพด้านอื่นร่วมด้วยเสมอ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น

เทคโนโลยีประหยัดไฟ ประหยัดพลังงาน ประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็น ดีไซน์ ฟังก์ชันเสริม และการบริการหลังการขายที่ดี เพื่อสร้างความอุ่นใจตลอดการใช้งาน

ราคาแอร์บ้าน 18000 BTU จาก LG รุ่นไหนแนะนำ

แอร์ 18000 BTU Inverter ยี่ห้อไหนดี? แนะนำแอร์ 18000 BTU ราคาคุ้มค่าจาก LG ที่มีตัวเลือกให้พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านเป็นเจ้าของหลายรุ่น มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์ด้านอากาศสะอาด และโดดเด่นด้วยแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ เทคโนโลยีที่ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงาน และทำงานเสียงเงียบ ช่วยให้การพักผ่อนเต็มที่มากกว่าเดิม

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro

ผู้หญิงกำลังนั่งสบายในห้องที่มีแอร์ LG

LG DUALCOOL Pro กรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 ในอากาศ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL Pro รุ่น ICL ขนาด 18000 BTU ประหยัดไฟ ทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบด้วย Dual Inverter Compressor รับประกันนาน 10 ปี มาพร้อมแผ่นกรองฝุ่น Pre-Filter ช่วยดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ และ FineDust Filter ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังมี Auto Cleaning ระบบทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบอัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย ความชื้น และสิ่งสกปรกที่อันตรายต่อสุขภาพ นอกจากนี้ยังมีแผงวงจร PCB ทนทานต่อไฟตกไฟกระชากที่แรงด้นไฟที่เพิ่มสูงขึ้นถึง 450 โวลต์ ซึ่งมากกว่าค่าเฉลี่ยโดยทั่วไปของเครื่องปรับอากาศประมาณ 14%* ช่วยให้การใช้งานปลอดภัยจากความผันผวนของแรงดันไฟฟ้า

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

dz-04

แต่งบ้านให้สวยกว่าเดิมด้วยแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 ขนาด 18,000 Btu ให้คุณมั่นใจกับอากาศสะอาดและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ด้วย Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ที่ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9% เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ ลดการใช้พลังงานและค่าไฟฟ้าด้วย Dual Inverter Compressor ที่ได้รับการรับรองจาก TUV มาพร้อม Ultra Fine Dust Filter ฟิลเตอร์กรองฝุ่น PM 2.5 และ Auto Cleaning ระบบไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติ สามารถควบคุมการใช้พลังงานได้ 4 ระดับ ทั้งยังมีสารทำความเย็น R32 ที่ถูกพัฒนาขึ้นมาให้เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมและมีประสิทธิภาพในการใช้พลังงานที่ดียิ่งขึ้น ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant เพียงสั่งงานกับเครื่องปรับอากาศว่า ปิดหรือเปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ ลำโพงอัจฉริยะจะรับคำสั่งและทำการเปิด-ปิดการใช้งานให้ทันที นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศได้จากทุกที่ด้วย LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter รุ่น IG18R

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter สีขาว

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter เย็นเร็วและประหยัดพลังงาน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter รุ่น IG18R ขนาด 18000 BTU ประหยัดพลังงานและทำความเย็นเร็วขึ้น 40% ด้วย Dual Inverter Compressor คอมเพรสเซอร์ โรตารี่คู่ ที่ช่วยให้เครื่องปรับอากาศทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ พร้อมการรับประกันนาน 10 ปี นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยลดการสั่นสะเทือนระหว่างการหมุน ทำให้ไม่มีเสียงรบกวน เพิ่มความสบายในการพักผ่อนได้เป็นอย่างดี ที่สำคัญยังเป็นเครื่องปรับอากาศที่มอบความเย็นด้วยสารทำความเย็น R32 เป็นสารที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง ไม่ทำลายชั้นโอโซน และยังส่งผลกระทบต่อภาวะโลกร้อนน้อยกว่าสารทำความเย็นทั่วไปถึง 3 เท่า ทั้งเย็นสบายแถมยังไม่ทำร้ายโลกอีกด้วย

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter รุ่น IW18R

แอร์ LG ARTCOOL

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter ดีไซน์กระจก

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter รุ่น IW18R ขนาด 18000 BTU มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster Ionizer Plus ช่วยให้อากาศสะอาดปราศจากเชื้อโรคสูงสุด 99% ด้วยไอออนจำนวนกว่า 3 ล้าน จึงช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ นอกจากนี้ยังมี Fine Dust Filter ตัวกรองฝุ่นละเอียด และแผ่นกรองฝุ่นละออง PM 2.5 ที่ช่วยให้อากาศในบ้านสะอาดมากกว่าเดิม ทั้งยังช่วยทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้น 40% และช่วยประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้น 70% ด้วย DUAL Inverter Compressor ดีไซน์ ART COOL ที่ได้รับการออกแบบอย่างมีสไตล์ดีไซน์กระจกสะท้อนภาพแวดล้อม ช่วยเพิ่มความสวยงามให้ทุกพื้นที่ในบ้านได้เป็นอย่างดี ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศด้วย LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟน และรอบรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียงผ่าน Voice Assistant

เพราะเครื่องปรับอากาศเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าสำคัญประจำบ้าน ดังนั้นก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อต้องพิจารณาถึงความเหมาะสมด้วยเสมอ แต่หากต้องการแอร์คุณภาพดี ประหยัดไฟ และมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันที่ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตสะดวกสบาย เลือกแอร์ LG ไว้ในทุกพื้นที่ของบ้าน รับรองว่าช่วยตอบโจทย์คุณได้ดีแน่นอน สนใจสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

