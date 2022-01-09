About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เปิดใช้งานแอร์ LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

วิธีวัดขนาดห้องสำหรับติดแอร์
กระจายความเย็นทั่วถึง

09/01/2022

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ของ LG สามารถกระจายลมได้ดีและเย็นสม่ำเสมอทั่วห้อง

รู้ก่อนติดแอร์ เลือกอย่างไรให้เหมาะขนาดห้อง

ประเทศไทยเป็นเมืองร้อนที่ไม่ว่าจะหน้าร้อน หน้าฝน หรือหน้าหนาว การได้นั่งหรือนอนในห้องที่มีอากาศเย็นสบายตลอดเวลาถือเป็นความสุขอย่างหนึ่งในชีวิต ไม่แปลกที่แอร์หรือเครื่องปรับอากาศกลายเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประจำบ้านของคนไทย แต่ก่อนถอยแอร์ใหม่มาใช้งาน ควรรู้ก่อนว่าติดแอร์แบบไหนถึงเหมาะกับขนาดห้อง หรือมีปัจจัยอะไรที่ต้องพิจารณาบ้าง เพื่อให้แอร์เย็นแบบมีประสิทธิภาพและช่วยเซฟค่าไฟ วันนี้ LG ได้รวบรวมข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับการติดตั้งแอร์มาฝาก.

ทำความรู้จัก BTU และ SEER ก่อนติดแอร์ BTU คืออะไร สำคัญอย่างไร

BTU ย่อมาจาก British Thermal Unit เป็นหน่วยวัดพลังงานความร้อนตามมาตรฐานสากล หรืออธิบายให้เข้าใจง่ายคือตัวบ่งบอกความสามารถในการผลิตความเย็นของแอร์เครื่องนั้น ๆ แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นแอร์ BTU สูงใช่ว่าจะเหมาะกับทุกห้องในบ้าน เพราะถ้าเลือกใช้แอร์ที่มีค่า BTU สูงในห้องขนาดเล็กแม้ทำความเย็นได้เร็ว แต่ถือเป็นการสิ้นเปลืองค่าใช้จ่ายโดยใช่เหตุ หรือห้องขนาดใหญ่แต่ใช้แอร์ที่มีขนาด BTU ต่ำ นอกจากห้องเย็นช้า แอร์ยังต้องทำงานหนักขึ้นเพื่อทำความเย็น ส่งผลให้เปลืองค่าไฟแล้วยังอาจทำให้แอร์เสื่อมสภาพก่อนเวลา ด้วยเหตุนี้เองการซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีขนาด BTU ที่สัมพันธ์กับพื้นที่ห้อง ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์มากที่สุด.

ค่า SEER คืออะไร

สำหรับ SEER หรือ Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio เป็นตัวแสดงประสิทธิภาพในการใช้พลังงานตามฤดูกาลของเครื่องปรับอากาศ โดยมีระบบเซนเซอร์ทำหน้าที่ตรวจจับอุณหภูมิ เมื่ออุณหภูมิถึงระดับที่กำหนดไว้ คอมเพรสเซอร์แอร์จะลดรอบการทำงานลง แต่ไม่ได้หยุดการทำงาน นอกจากช่วยควบคุมความเย็นและคงระดับอุณหภูมิในห้องให้คงที่ได้มากกว่าเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบเดิม ข้อดีอีกอย่างคือช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟ ดังนั้นถ้าอยากได้แอร์ที่ประหยัดค่าไฟในบ้าน แนะนำให้เลือกเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ติดฉลากเบอร์ 5 ติดดาว และมีค่า SEER สูง

วิธีคำนวณค่า BTU เพื่อให้เหมาะกับขนาดห้อง

เมื่อค่า BTU ของแอร์ส่งผลโดยตรงต่อความเย็นภายในห้อง การเลือกแอร์ที่มีขนาด BTU เหมาะสมกับห้องจึงมีความสำคัญอย่างมาก โดยการวัดขนาดห้องสำหรับติดแอร์สามารถทำได้ด้วยตัวเองเบื้องต้นดังนี้.

 

สูตรคำนวณ = พื้นที่ห้อง (กว้าง x ยาว) x ค่าตัวแปร

 

ค่าตัวแปรหรือ Cooling load คือค่าความร้อนที่เกิดขึ้นภายในแต่ละห้อง ซึ่งจะแตกต่างกันไปตามลักษณะของห้องและการใช้งาน เช่น
● ห้องที่มีความร้อนไม่มากหรือน้อย ใช้งานในช่วงเวลากลางคืนเป็นหลัก ค่าตัวแปรอยู่ที่ 600-700 BTU
● ห้องที่มีความร้อนสูง ใช้งานในช่วงเวลากลางวันเป็นหลัก ค่าตัวแปรอยู่ที่ 700-800 BTU
● ห้องที่มีจำนวนคนต่อพื้นที่เยอะกว่าปกติ อย่างห้องประชุม ห้องสัมมนา หรือร้านอาหารที่มีหม้อต้มรวมถึงเตาความร้อนเยอะ ค่าตัวแปรอยู่ที่ 1,100-1,500 BTU

ตัวอย่าง
ถ้าอยากรู้ว่าควรติดแอร์ขนาดกี่ BTU ในห้องนอนกว้าง 6 เมตร ยาว 4 เมตร ค่าตัวแปร 700
สูตรคำนวณ คือ (6x4) x 700 = 16,800 BTU
ดังนั้น BTU ที่เหมาะสมสำหรับห้องนี้ คือ 16,800 BTU

ผู้หญิงนอนหลับสบายอยู่บนโซฟา

เครื่องปรับอากาศระบบ Inverter ของ LG ให้ความเย็นสม่ำเสมอ

เลือกแอร์ Inverter หรือธรรมดา แบบไหนตอบโจทย์ยุคค่าไฟแพง

แม้ปัจจุบันเครื่องปรับอากาศที่วางจำหน่ายในท้องตลาดเป็นแอร์ระบบ Inverter แต่ก็ยังมีระบบแอร์ธรรมดาให้เลือกซื้อมาใช้งานเช่นกัน แล้วควรเลือกซื้อระบบแอร์แบบใดมาใช้งานที่บ้าน มาดูข้อแตกต่างของแอร์ทั้ง 2 ระบบกัน.

แอร์ระบบ Inverter

เป็นระบบที่ควบคุมการปรับอากาศให้เป็นไปอย่างราบเรียบและคงที่ ด้วยการปรับเปลี่ยนรอบการหมุนของคอมเพรสเซอร์ เช่น เมื่อเปิดใช้งานแอร์ Inverter แรก ๆ มอเตอร์คอมเพรสเซอร์จะเร่งการทำงานเพื่อลดอุณหภูมิภายในห้อง พออุณหภูมิปรับลดลงถึงระดับที่ตั้งไว้ คอมเพรสเซอร์ยังคงทำงานโดยลดรอบลงแทนการทำงานแบบติด ๆ ดับ ๆ เหมือนเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบเก่า เห็นได้ว่าแอร์ระบบ Inverter โดดเด่นเรื่องควบคุมอุณหภูมิได้แม่นยำ ไม่รู้สึกหนาวหรือร้อนเกินไป และยังประหยัดค่าไฟอีกด้วย.

แอร์ระบบธรรมดา

เป็นระบบแอร์ที่ใช้วิธีเปิด-ปิดการทำงานของระบบคอมเพรสเซอร์เพื่อทำความเย็นภายในห้องให้เย็นกว่าอุณหภูมิที่กำหนดไว้ประมาณ 2-4 องศาเซลเซียส เช่น ถ้าคุณกำหนดอุณหูมิไว้ที่ 25 องศาเซลเซียส แอร์จะปรับอุณหภูมิให้เหลือ 22-23 องศาเซลเซียส จากนั้นระบบจะสั่งตัดการทำงานคอมเพรสเซอร์ทันที และเมื่ออุณหภูมิเพิ่มสูงขึ้นกว่าที่ตั้งไว้ ระบบจะสั่งคอมเพรสเซอร์ให้ทำงานอีกครั้งเพื่อลดอุณหภูมิลงอีกครั้งไปเรื่อย ๆ จนกว่าจะปิดใช้งานเครื่องปรับอากาศ ทำให้การใช้งานแอร์ธรรมดากินไฟมากกว่าแอร์ Inverter และอุณหภูมิห้องไม่คงที่.

จากที่อธิบายในข้างต้น เห็นได้ว่าแอร์ Inverter เหมาะสำหรับใช้งานในห้องที่ต้องรักษาอุณหภูมิอย่างสม่ำเสมอและมีผู้ใช้งานเป็นเวลานานหลายชั่วโมง เช่น ห้องนอน ห้องทำงาน หรือห้องอ่านหนังสือ ขณะที่แอร์ธรรมดาที่ไม่มีระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์เหมาะกับห้องที่ใช้งานแอร์ไม่บ่อยนัก เช่น ห้องนั่งเล่น หรือห้องพระ เป็นต้น.

แอร์ Inverter ประหยัดไฟ ร้อนแค่ไหนก็เอาอยู่

เมื่อรู้วิธีคำนวณ BTU แอร์เพื่อให้เหมาะกับขนาดห้องแล้ว ใครที่กำลังมองหาแอร์ Inverter ที่โดดเด่นเรื่องทำงานเงียบ ให้ความเย็นสม่ำเสมอ ช่วยให้คุณจ่ายค่าไฟน้อยลง ทั้งมาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศในตัว แถมมีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์คนรุ่นใหม่ ขอแนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศของแอลจี อย่างแอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW18R ขนาด 18,000 BTU.

แอร์ Lg Dual Inverter รุ่น IW18R

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter มาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศ ช่วยลดการระคายเคืองจากฝุ่นละออง

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW18R มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Compressor™ ที่เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำความเย็นให้เร็วขึ้นและสม่ำเสมอโดยไม่ต้องเริ่มทำความเย็นใหม่ ทำให้ประหยัดพลังงานได้มากกว่าเดิม ทั้งยังมี Plasmaster lonizer Plus ระบบฟอกอากาศด้วยการปล่อยประจุไอออนจำนวนมากกว่า 3 ล้านตัวต่อลูกบาศก์เมตร เพื่อกำจัดเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ที่ปะปนอยู่ในอากาศ มั่นใจได้ว่าเมื่อเปิดใช้งานแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์รุ่นนี้อากาศภายในห้องของคุณทั้งเย็นสบายและสดชื่นกว่าเดิม ที่สำคัญสามารถควบคุมและตรวจสอบการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ บนสมาร์ทโฟนได้อีกด้วย .

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ18R1

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ18R1

ให้อากาศสดชื่นเย็นสบาย ทั้งดักจับฝุ่นได้เล็กถึง 1.0 ไมครอน

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ18R1

นอกจากฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 ที่หลายคนกังวลแล้ว ยังมีฝุ่น PM 1.0 ที่เป็นอันตรายอย่างมากต่อระบบทางเดินหายใจ ด้วยเหตุนี้เอง LG ได้อัดเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยกรองฝุ่นละอองและขจัดเชื้อโรคที่แฝงตัวอยู่ในอากาศเข้าไปในแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ18R1 ขนาด 18,000 BTU ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเทคโนโลยี UltraFine Dust Remover ที่คอยตรวจจับและกรองฝุ่นที่มีขนาดเล็กถึง 1.0 ไมครอน Allergy Filter ตัวช่วยกำจัดสารที่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ในอากาศ หรือเทคโนโลยี UV nano ที่เข้ามาช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียซึ่งปนเปื้อนอยู่ภายในตัวเครื่องและบริเวณใบพัด รวมถึงระบบทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้คุณมั่นใจในความความเย็นสบายและสดชื่นของอากาศ.

นอกจากนี้ยังมีเครื่องปรับอากาศระบบ Inverter ที่ทั้งประหยัดไฟ มีฟังก์ชันหลากหลาย และดีต่อสุขภาพของคนในบ้านให้เลือกซื้ออีกหลายรุ่น สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจแอร์ LG หรือมีข้อสงสัยสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา ง08:00 – 18:00 น..

ติดแอร์ห้องนอนขนาดเล็ก กี่ BTU เย็นเร็วขึ้น นอนหลับสบาย
ความชื้นในอากาศ ภัยร้ายที่ต้องระวัง สุขภาพเสียไม่รู้ตัว
6 วิธีแก้ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นออกแต่ลม เช็คเบื้องต้นไม่ยาก