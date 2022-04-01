About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ทีวี LG UHD TV 4K รุ่น 65UM7300PTA ตั้งอยู่ในห้องนอน

ขนาดทีวีในห้องนอน เลือกกี่นิ้วดี? รับชมความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด

04/2022/08

วิธีเลือกทีวีให้เหมาะกับขนาดห้อง

 

เลือกทีวีให้เหมาะกับขนาดห้องนอน ช่วยถนอมสายตา

เลือกทีวีสำหรับห้องนอนขนาดกี่นิ้วให้เหมาะสม? เป็นอีกคำถามของคนที่ต้องการซื้อทีวีใหม่สักเครื่อง เพราะหลักการเลือกซื้อทีวีให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน นอกจากจะดูเรื่องความละเอียดของจอภาพ ระบบเสียง ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน การเชื่อมต่อ บริการหลังการขาย ราคา และความดีไซน์ความทันสมัยที่ช่วยสร้างความบันเทิงได้เต็มรูปแบบแล้ว เรื่องขนาดทีวีเป็นอีกหนึ่งปัจจัยสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้ามเด็ดขาด

เพราะการรับชมทีวีขนาดเล็กแต่มีระยะการรับชมไกลเกินไป อาจทำให้เสียอรรถรสในการรับชมและมองไม่ชัดเจน หรือทีวีที่มีขนาดใหญ่แต่ระยะการรับชมใกล้ นอกจากจะทำให้เปลืองพื้นที่ในการจัดวางแล้ว การดูทีวีใกล้เกินไปยังส่งผลกระทบต่อสายตาอีกด้วย เพราะฉะนั้นบทความนี้ LG นำเสนอวิธีเลือกทีวีให้เหมาะสมกับห้องนอน เพื่อให้คุณรับชมความบันเทิงแบบไม่มีสะดุดและไม่ส่งกระทบต่อสายตา

เลือกระยะห่างหน้าจอทีวีที่เหมาะสมช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรส

วิธีเลือกขนาดทีวีให้เหมาะสมกับระยะในการรับชม

การเลือกขนาดทีวีให้สัมพันธ์กับระยะการรับชม เป็นเรื่องสำคัญที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อทีวีเครื่องใหม่เสมอ เนื่องจากระยะการรับชมที่ดีมีส่วนช่วยในการดูแลและถนอมสายตา เพราะหากดวงตาได้รับแสงสว่างจากหน้าจอทีวีมากเกินไปหรือใกล้เกินไป อาจทำให้เกิดอาการปวดตาหรือวิงเวียนศีรษะได้ อีกทั้งการเลือกระยะห่างและขนาดหน้าจอให้เหมาะสม ยังช่วยให้คุณและคนในบ้านได้รับชมความบันเทิงอย่างสมบูรณ์มากที่สุดอีกด้วย โดยวิธีง่าย ๆ ในการเลือกซื้อทีวีให้เหมาะสมกับขนาดห้อง มีดังนี้

• ห้องขนาดเล็กอาทิ ห้องในหอพัก คอนโด หรืออพาร์ทเมนท์ที่มีขนาดไม่กว้างมากนัก ควรเลือกทีวีขนาด 32 – 42 นิ้วจึงจะเหมาะสมทั้งในเรื่องระยะห่างและพื้นที่ในการจัดวาง
• ห้องขนาดกลาง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นในบ้านชั้นเดียว บ้านสองชั้นขนาดกลาง รวมไปถึงคอนโดหรือห้องพักที่แบ่งโซนห้องนั่งเล่น ทีวีขนาด 47 – 55 นิ้วถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะสม
• ห้องขนาดใหญ่ มีเนื้อที่กว้างขวาง สามารถนั่งรับชมทีวีได้ทุกมุม และมีระยะห่างจากหน้าจอทีวีมากพอสมควร สามารถเลือกทีวีขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่ขนาด 60 นิ้วขึ้นไปได้ตามสมควร

แต่บางคนอาจสงสัยว่านอกจากขนาดห้องที่มีผลต่อการรับชมแล้ว ควรนั่งห่างจากทีวีกี่เมตรให้เป็นผลดีต่อสายตามากที่สุด เพราะแต่ละบ้านมักจัดพื้นที่ในการดูทีวีไม่เท่ากัน บางคนอาจนอนดูทีวีจากเตียง บางคนอาจมีเก้าอี้หรือโซฟาสำหรับการนั่งดูทีวีโดยเฉพาะ ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่ระยะดูทีวีติดผนังหรือทีวีตั้งโต๊ะที่เหมาะสมมักมีระยะห่างอยู่ระหว่าง 1 – 3 เมตร ดังนี้

● ทีวีขนาด 32 นิ้ว ระยะห่างทีวีที่เหมาะสม = 1.25 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 40 นิ้ว ระยะห่างทีวีที่เหมาะสม = 1.58 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 47 นิ้ว ระยะห่างทีวีที่เหมาะสม = 1.76 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 50 นิ้ว ระยะห่างทีวีที่เหมาะสม = 1.90 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 55 นิ้ว ระยะห่างทีวีที่เหมาะสม = 2.06 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 60 นิ้ว ระยะห่างทีวีที่เหมาะสม = 2.25 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 70 นิ้วขึ้นไป ระยะห่างทีวีที่เหมาะสม = 2.63 เมตรขึ้นไป

อย่ามองข้ามความละเอียดและความคมชัดของจอภาพ

นอกจากระยะห่างและขนาดทีวีที่ต้องสัมพันธ์กันแล้ว ความละเอียดของหน้าจอทีวีเป็นอีกหนึ่งจุดที่สำคัญมากเช่นกัน ยกตัวอย่าง หากเลือกทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2 ที่ใช้จอภาพ LG OLED TV ที่มีค่าคอนทราสต์สูง ช่วยให้สีสันบนหน้าจอสมจริง มีความทันสมัย และดีที่สุดในตอนนี้บนหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ 65 นิ้ว จะช่วยเสริมให้ภาพตรงหน้ามีสีสันที่สวยงาม คมชัด และมีมิติมากยิ่งขึ้น แต่กลับกันหากเลือกความละเอียดระดับ Full HD แต่ทีวีมีขนาดใหญ่ถึง 65 นิ้วขึ้นไป อาจส่งผลทำให้ภาพไม่คมชัดเท่าที่ควร หรือเปรียบเทียบง่าย ๆ เหมือนการกดขยายรูปภาพความละเอียดน้อยบนหน้าจอที่ใหญ่เกินไป ผลลัพธ์ที่ได้คือภาพแตกและไม่คมชัด ดังนั้นจำเป็นต้องเลือกความละเอียดให้เหมาะสมกับขนาดของทีวีและระยะห่างเสมอ เพื่อช่วยเติมเต็มในเรื่องอรรถรส ภาพสวยคมชัด และเป็นผลดีต่อสุขภาพสายตา

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED65G2 ภาพสวยสมจริง

หากใครกำลังมองหาทีวีเครื่องใหม่สำหรับการรับชมข่าวสาร สื่อบันเทิง เล่นเกม หรือท่องโลกอินเทอร์เน็ตแบบไม่มีสะดุด แนะนำทีวี LG ราคาคุ้มค่าที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ล้ำสมัย ช่วยเติมเต็มทุกอรรถรสการรับชม เป็นสมาร์ททีวีระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS ทำงานได้อย่างลื่นไหล รับสัญญาณไม่ติดขัด ภาพไม่กระตุก ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิงตรงหน้าได้อย่างเต็มที่ มีให้เลือกหลายขนาด พร้อมมอบความคมชัดสูงสุดระดับ 8K และระบบเสียง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงสมจริงเสมือนโรงภาพยนตร์ขนาดย่อม รวมไปถึงฟังก์ชันการทำงานเฉพาะตัวที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน มาพร้อมการรับประกันหลังการขายที่ดีเยี่ยม มั่นใจได้เลยว่าสมาร์ททีวี LG ช่วยเติมเต็มทุกความบันเทิงของคนในบ้านได้แน่นอน


หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการทราบรายละเอียดทีวีแอลจีเพิ่มเติม ติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม