เปิดใช้งานเครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่นแบรนด์ LG

เครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่นยี่ห้อไหนดี? ฟอกอากาศบริสุทธิ์

11/06/2022

แอร์ฟอกอากาศ ช่วยทำความเย็นและกรองฝุ่นในเครื่องเดียว

แอร์ที่มีระบบฟอกอากาศในตัว ช่วยให้บ้านสะอาดปราศจากฝุ่น

แม้ทุกวันนี้ผู้คนยังสวมหน้ากากอนามัยทุกครั้งที่ออกจากบ้าน เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อไวรัสและฝุ่นพิษขนาดเล็กที่ลอยอยู่ในอากาศ แต่รู้ไหมว่าอากาศในบ้านก็อันตรายไม่แพ้กัน เนื่องจากฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 และ PM 1.0 สามารถเล็ดลอดเข้ามาภายในบ้านได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยเฉพาะช่วงที่ค่าฝุ่นกลับมาพุ่งขึ้นสูงอีกครั้ง ดังนั้นการมองหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้าน ที่ให้ประโยชน์แบบ 2 in 1 อย่างเครื่องปรับอากาศที่สามารถกรองฝุ่นได้ ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดีไม่น้อย นอกจากปรับอุณหภูมิภายในบ้านให้เย็นขึ้นยังฟอกอากาศเและกรองฝุ่นภายในเครื่องเดียวจบ บอกเลยว่ามีแต่คุ้มกับคุ้ม ส่วนมีแอร์ฟอกอากาศรุ่นไหนบ้างที่ทั้งดีและน่าซื้อมาใช้งานมาดูกัน

ไขคำตอบ เครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่น คืออะไร

สำหรับเครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่นหรือแอร์ฟอกอากาศ เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้ารุ่นใหม่ที่มีการเสริมระบบฟอกอากาศ เข้ามา เพื่อสร้างอากาศให้สะอาดและสดชื่นมากขึ้น เพราะสามารถขจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ดักจับเชื้อโรค และกรองฝุ่นละอองขนาดต่าง ๆ ได้ระหว่างที่เครื่องปรับอากาศกำลังทำความเย็นอยู่ ปัจจุบันระบบฟอกอากาศในแอร์เป็นรูปแบบของแผ่นกรองอากาศ (Filtration) ที่สามารถกำจัดเชื้อโรคและกรองฝุ่นละออง และบางรุ่นมีการใส่เซนเซอร์ตรวจจับอนุภาคต่าง ๆ พร้อมแสดงผลสภาวะอากาศบนหน้าจออัจฉริยะ เพื่อให้ผู้ใช้งานเห็นว่าสภาพอากาศภายในห้องเป็นอย่างไร ต้องบอกว่าเครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่นช่วยสร้างลมเย็นสบายแล้ว ยังทำให้คุณภาพชีวิตของคุณดีขึ้นกว่าเดิม โดยเฉพาะผู้ป่วยโรคทางเดินหายใจ

รวมเครื่องปรับอากาศ ช่วยดักจับและกรองฝุ่น PM เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IL13R1

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IL13R1

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ สามารถกรองฝุ่นได้ถึง PM 1.0

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IL13R1 มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Dual Inverter Compressor ช่วยให้เครื่องทำงานได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพและประหยัดพลังงาน ทั้งมีความโดดเด่นที่ Air Purifying System ระบบเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะทำหน้าที่ตรวจจับและกรองฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 ช่วยให้อากาศภายในบ้านสะอาดสดชื่นมากขึ้น ขณะที่ตัวเครื่องปรับอากาศใช้หน้าจอแบบ Smart Display ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานมองเห็นทั้งอุณหภูมิและสถานะอากาศภายในห้องอย่างชัดเจน ที่สำคัญไม่ว่าจะอยู่ที่ไหนก็สามารถควบคุมการทำงานเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ด้วยสมาร์ทโฟนผ่าน Wi-Fi ด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1

ครื่องปรับอากาศ LG มาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศ ช่วยให้อากาศสะอาดสดชื่นเหมือนอยู่ท่ามกลางธรรมชาติ

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1 นอกจากทำความเย็นด้วยระบบ Inverter ที่ประหยัดพลังงาน ยังเป็นแอร์ที่สามารถกรองหรือฟอกอากาศได้ในตัว เพราะใช้ระบบการทำงานแบบ AirCare Complete System ช่วยคุณได้สูดอากาศที่สะอาดผ่านระบบกรองฝุ่นถึง 5 ขั้นตอน พร้อมระบบทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ อย่างเทคโนโลยี UV nano ที่สามารถกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียภายในตัวเครื่องและบริเวณใบพัดได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ทั้งยังเป็นเครื่องปรับอากาศที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อม เนื่องจากใช้สารทำความเย็น R32 จึงไม่ทำลายชั้นบรรยากาศหรือลดภาวะเรือนกระจก หากคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ลดการเกาะติดของฝุ่นละออง PM 1.0 ที่ปะปนมาในอากาศ อย่าลืมเก็บเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG รุ่นนี้ไว้พิจารณา

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ13S1

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ13S1

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG พร้อมช่วยคุณกำจัดฝุ่น PM 2.5 ที่ปะปนอยู่ในอากาศ

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ13S1 เป็นระบบ Inverter สามารถควบคุมอุณหภูมิอย่างแม่นยำและประหยัดพลังงานไปในตัว มีเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster Ionizer Plus ที่ปล่อยประจุไอออนจำนวนมากกว่า 3 ล้านตัวต่อลูกบาศก์เมตร เพื่อ กำจัดเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย กลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ และฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 ที่ปะปนอยู่ในอากาศ ช่วยให้ห้องของคุณเย็นสบายและมีอากาศสะอาดสดชื่นกว่าเดิม หากอยากได้เครื่องปรับอากาศที่ตอบโจทย์คนรักสุขภาพ แนะนำให้เลือกเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG รุ่นนี้ไว้ใช้งานที่บ้าน เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง สำหรับเครื่องปรับอากาศที่มีระบบฟอกอากาศในตัวที่ทางแอลจีแนะนำกันไป นอกจากผลิตความเย็นยังทำความสะอาดดักจับสิ่งสกปรกในอากาศได้ หากคุณกำลังมองหาแอร์ที่มีระบบฟอกอากาศในตัว เพื่อป้องกันฝุ่น PM 1.0 และ PM 2.5 มาติดที่บ้านหรือคอนโดสักเครื่องหรือสองเครื่อง สามารถพิจารณา เครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่น LG ในข้างต้น หากมีข้อสงสัยหรืออยากสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม ติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

