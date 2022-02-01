About Cookies on This Site

ห้องทำงานสีน้ำเงิน

ไอเดียการออกแบบห้องทำงานในบ้าน สวยดูดี ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์

02/2022/11

ออกแบบห้องทำงานในบ้านให้ตรงกับไลฟ์สไตล์

จัดออฟฟิศในบ้านแบบเรียบง่าย สาย Work From Home ต้องไม่พลาด

สถานการณ์การแพร่ระบาดของโควิด-19 เป็นต้นเหตุทำให้การใช้ชีวิตหลายด้านเปลี่ยนไป โดยเฉพาะเรื่องการทำงานที่หลายบริษัทหรือหลายหน่วยงาน เริ่มมีการปรับเปลี่ยนรูปแบบการทำงานเป็นแบบ Work From Home เพื่อให้สอดคล้องกับวิถี New Normal และเพื่อลดความเสี่ยงต่อการแพร่ระบาดของเชื้อไวรัสอันตรายให้ได้มากที่สุด

แต่หลังจากที่หลายคนต้อง Work From Home กันเป็นเวลานาน คนทำงานส่วนใหญ่อาจรู้สึกเบื่อหน่ายมุมทำงานเดิม ๆ ห้องทำงานเดิม ๆ หรือวิวทิวทัศน์เดิม ๆ จนส่งผลให้การทำงานไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพอย่างที่ควรเป็น ดังนั้นการสร้างบรรยากาศใหม่ให้กับการทำงานถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ช่วยสร้างแรงบันดาลใจได้เป็นอย่างดี วันนี้ LG มีไอเดียการออกแบบห้องทำงานในบ้านให้สวยและดูดีมาบอกต่อ รับรองว่าช่วยสร้างแรงบันดาลใจและตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์แน่นอน

ออกแบบห้องทำงานที่บ้านให้สวยงาม น่าทำงานมากกว่าเดิมห้องทำงานริมหน้าต่าง

แสงแดดส่องห้องทำงาน

ห้องทำงานริมหน้าต่าง วิวสวย ช่วยเพิ่มแรงบันดาลใจ

หากบ้านใครมีพื้นที่ริมหน้าต่างแบบโล่ง ๆ อย่าปล่อยให้เสียเปล่า แนะนำจัดวางโต๊ะทำงาน เก้าอี้ทำงาน จอคอมพิวเตอร์ ลแล็ปท็อป และอุปกรณ์ทำงานเพื่อเนรมิตเป็นห้องทำงานเล็ก ๆ ในบ้าน รับรองว่าวิวสวย ๆ ต้องช่วยเพิ่มศักยภาพและแรงบันดาลใจในการทำงานได้มากขึ้นอย่างแน่นอน

ห้องทำงานสไตล์โมเดิร์น

ห้องทำงานสีเทา

ห้องทำงานสไตล์โมเดิร์น

เอาใจคนรักการคุมโทนกันสักหน่อย กับห้องทำงานสไตล์โมเดิร์นที่เน้นการตกแต่งด้วยสีเทา สีดำ และสีขาวเป็นหลัก เพิ่มความสดชื่นเบา ๆ ด้วยแจกันดอกไม้สีสันสดใส เพียงเท่านี้ก็ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศในการทำงานได้ตามต้องการแล้ว

ห้องทำงานสำหรับคนรักต้นไม้

ต้นไม้ในห้องทำงาน

แต่งห้องทำงานด้วยต้นไม้ช่วยให้ห้องมีชีวิตชีวา สบายตา

เติมความสดชื่นให้ห้องทำงานด้วยต้นไม้สีเขียว ที่นอกจะตกแต่งห้องให้ดูมีชีวิตชีวาได้แล้ว ความเขียวขจีของต้นไม้ยังเป็นผลดีต่อสายตาอีกด้วย แต่ทั้งนี้หากในห้องมีต้นไม้เยอะไป ควรระวังเรื่องความชื้นในอากาศที่อาจก่อให้เกิดแบคทีเรียและเชื้อราสะสมในห้อง เพื่อเพิ่มความมั่นใจแนะนำเครื่องลดความชื้น LG ที่ช่วยลดความชื้น ในอากาศให้อยู่ในปริมาณที่เหมาะสม เสียงเงียบ ไม่รบกวนการทำงาน นอกจากนี้ยังมีระบบฟอกอากาศนาโนไอออนที่ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียในอากาศได้อีกด้วย

ห้องทำงานสไตล์มินิมอล

ห้องทำงานสีครีมและขาว

แต่งห้องทำงานด้วยสไตล์มินิมอล

หากใครชอบความเรียบง่ายมองมุมไหนก็สบายตา แนะนำจัดห้องทำงานที่บ้านด้วยสไตล์มินิมอล ที่เน้นการตกแต่งด้วยงานไม้และใช้สีครีม - ขาวเป็นสีหลัก ตกแต่งเพิ่มเติมด้วยโคมไฟและแจกันที่มีดอกไม้สีสันสดใส แต่งห้องฟีลแบบนี้การเปิดเพลงสไตล์ที่ชอบคลอเบา ๆ ผ่าน ลำโพง Sound Bar ของ LG ที่ให้เสียงทรงพลัง ดีไซน์สวยหรู คงช่วยเพิ่มความเพลิดเพลินในการทำงานได้ไม่น้อย

ห้องทำงานของคนรักดนตรี

กีตาร์ในห้องทำงาน

เตรียมเครื่องดนตรีชิ้นโปรดไว้ในห้องทำงานเพื่อเล่นแก้เครียด

หากใครกังวลว่าจะเครียดกับงานมากเกินไป นอกจากการแต่งห้องทำงานด้วยสไตล์ที่ชอบแล้ว แนะนำว่าให้มีเครื่องดนตรีชิ้นโปรดวางอยู่ในห้อง หากเริ่มรู้สึกว่าเครียดหรือคิดงานไม่ออก ลองหยิบเครื่องดนตรีคู่ใจมาเล่นแก้เครียดก็ช่วยผ่อนคลายได้ดีเช่นกัน

ห้องทำงานจำลองบรรยากาศที่เที่ยว

ห้องทำงานธีมทะเล

เนรมิตห้องทำงานด้วยสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวที่ชอบ

ทำงานหนัก วันลาหมด หรือเหตุผลใด ๆ ที่ทำให้คุณไม่สามารถไปเที่ยวพักผ่อนได้ แนะนำเนรมิตห้องทำงานให้กลายเป็นสถานที่พักผ่อนที่ชื่นชอบเสียเลย แม้บรรยากาศโดยรอบจะไม่เป็นใจ แต่แค่รู้สึกว่าฟีลได้ก็เพียงพอแล้ว

ห้องทำงานสีสันสดใส

ห้องทำงานหลากสี

ห้องทำงานสีสันสดใสช่วยให้ได้สไตล์ที่โดดเด่น

เนรมิตห้องทำงานด้วยสีสันที่ชอบ อาจไม่ต้องพิถีพิถันในการเลือกสี แค่หยิบสีหลาย ๆ สีมารวมกันเพียงเท่านี้ก็ได้ห้องทำงานในสไตล์ที่โดดเด่นแล้ว ที่สำคัญอย่าลืมเลือกเก้าอี้ทำงานเพื่อสุขภาพดี ๆ ไว้ในห้องสักตัว จะได้หมดห่วงเรื่องปัญหาออฟฟิศซินโดรมที่ทำให้การทำงานลำบากมากขึ้น

ห้องทำงานสไต์เรียบหรู

ห้องทำงานสไตล์หรูหรา

ห้องทำงานเรียบหรูช่วยสร้างแรงบันดาลใจการทำงาน

ปิดท้ายกันด้วยไอเดีย Home Office สไตล์ที่เรียบง่ายแต่หรูหรา ให้ความเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย น่าทำงาน แนะนำเปิดม่านรับแสงนิด ๆ และวางต้นไม้สีเขียวประดับสักหน่อย รับรองว่าห้องทำงานสไตล์นี้ช่วยสร้างแรงบันดาลใจในการทำงานได้แน่นอน

ฮวงจุ้ยห้องทำงานในบ้าน เสริมความปัง การงานก้าวหน้า

นอกจากไอเดียแต่งห้องนอนหรือบ้านให้กลายเป็น Home Office เคล็ดลับฮวงจุ้ยห้องทำงานเป็นความเชื่อที่มีความสำคัญ โดยเคล็ดลับห้องทำงานตามฮวงจุ้ยง่าย ๆ คือเน้นห้องทำงานที่เป็นสี่เหลี่ยมที่เปรียบเสมือนธาตุดินสร้างความมั่นคงในหน้าที่การงาน ห้องทำงานจะต้องมองเห็นประตูทางเข้าและตำแหน่งโต๊ะทำงานต้องหันหลังติดกำแพง เพราะเชื่อกันว่าช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน เจรจาพาทีได้ง่าย และมีความคิดสร้างสรรค์ในการทำงาน ที่สำคัญห้องทำงานต้องสะอาด ปลอดโปร่ง ไม่มีขยะกีดขวางทางเดิน เพราะหากมีกองขยะหรือสิ่งสกปรกวางไว้ นอกจากจะทำให้ห้องขาดความเป็นระเบียบแล้ว ยังเชื่อว่าส่งผลทำให้ร่างกายอ่อนแอและเจ็บป่วยได้ง่าย หรือหากต้องการเพิ่มความสะอาดให้กับอากาศในห้อง เลือกใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการฟอกอากาศแบบ 360 องศา มาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศหลายขั้นตอนที่ช่วยกำจัดฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย ไวรัส และก๊าซอันตราย ทั้งยังรายงานสภาพอากาศแบบ Real Time และปรับโหมดการทำงานอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้คุณมั่นใจว่าอากาศในห้องสะอาดอยู่เสมอ

นอกจากไอเดียการออกแบบห้องทำงานในบ้านที่มีความสำคัญแล้ว การทำงานที่บ้านในช่วง Work From Home แบบนี้ แน่นอนว่าสิ่งจำเป็นที่ขาดไปไม่ได้คือแอร์หรือเครื่องปรับอากาศในบ้าน ซึ่งแอร์ที่ดีนอกจากจะต้องมีประสิทธิภาพในการทำความเย็นแล้ว ในช่วงที่หลายคนอยู่บ้านและเปิดแอร์ทั้งวัน การเลือกแอร์ประหยัดไฟที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ตอบโจทย์คนยุคใหม่ถือเป็นอีกปัจจัยสำคัญที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม

เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานด้วยแอร์ LG เย็นเร็ว อากาศสะอาด ประหยัดไฟ

หากกำลังมองหาเครื่องปรับอากาศคุณภาพดี ได้มาตรฐาน ทำความเย็นได้อย่างทั่วถึง แนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ที่นอกจากจะทำความเย็นได้เร็วและช่วยให้คุณทำงานที่บ้านได้อย่างลื่นไหลแล้ว แอร์ LG ยังเป็นแอร์ระบบ Inverter ที่ช่วยรักษาอุณหภูมิได้อย่างคงที่ ทนทาน และช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟได้มากกว่าแอร์ทั่วไป

แอร์ที่เย็นทำให้ผู้หญิงนอนหลับสบาย

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter รุ่น IW18R กำจัดกลิ่นและเชื้อโรค

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter รุ่น IW18R โดดเด่นด้วยดีไซน์ที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ พร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่ทันสมัย Plasmaster Ionizer Plus ช่วยให้อากาศปราศจากเชื้อโรคสูงสุด 99%* ภายใน 60 นาที ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม มาพร้อมตัวกรองฝุ่นละเอียดเพื่อให้อากาศสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น ทำความเย็นด้วยความเร็วสูงสุดด้วย DUAL Inverter Compressor ลดการใช้พลังงานและค่าไฟฟ้าด้วยการระบายความร้อนที่มีประสิทธิภาพ นอนหลับสบาย ไร้เสียงรบกวน

การทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1 กรองอากาศ 5 ขั้นตอน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1 มาพร้อมระบบกรองอากาศสะอาด 5 ขั้นตอน ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Safe Plus Pre-Filter™ แผ่นกรองฝุ่นละอองและแบคทีเรีย Ultrafine Dust Remover กำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กในอากาศได้ 99.9% Allergy Filter ช่วยลดการเกิดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ UVnano™ กำจัดแบคทีเรียภายในเครื่องได้ 99.9% และ Auto Cleaning ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศแบบอัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย สะดวกสบาย สั่งงานง่ายผ่าน LG ThinQ

ผู้หญิงสั่งงานเครื่องปรับอากาศด้วยเสียง

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN กำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ 99.9%

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 เย็นเร็วสบายได้มากกว่าด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ DUAL Inverter มาพร้อมแผ่นกรอง Pre-Filter ที่ช่วยดักจับฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่ขั้นตอนแรก และ Fine Dust Filter กำจัดฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็กเพื่ออากาศสะอาดภายในบ้าน นอกจากนี้ยังมี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ที่ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะบนพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9%* พร้อมด้วย Auto Cleaning ระบบไล่ความชื้นภายในตัวเครื่องแบบอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้คุณมั่นใจว่าด้านในของเครื่องแห้ง สะอาด และพร้อมใช้งานอยู่เสมอ ดีไซน์สวยด้วยสีใหม่สีเขียวมหาสมุทร Deep Green Ocean หรูหรา เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant เพียงพูดว่าเปิด/ปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ ลำโพง AI จะทำหน้าที่นั้นแทนคุณทันที

ในตอนนี้หากใครกำลังทำงานแบบ Work From Home หรือกำลังมองหาแอร์เครื่องใหม่ที่ทำความเย็นได้เร็ว ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่มีประสิทธิภาพ แอร์ LG ถือเป็นตัวเลือกดี ๆ ที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์ได้ทุกความต้องการ หากสนใจแอร์ LG หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

