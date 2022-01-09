About Cookies on This Site

ช่างกำลังถอดอุปกรณ์ล้างแอร์

ล้างแอร์บ้านกี่เดือนต่อครั้ง ไร้ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็น มีกลิ่นอับ

09/01/2022

ระยะเวลาที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการล้างแอร์

หมดปัญหาแอร์บ้านไม่เย็น ประหยัดพลังงาน ลดค่าใช้จ่าย

อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าประเทศไทยตั้งอยู่ในภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ ภูมิอากาศส่วนใหญ่เป็นแบบร้อนชื้น ทั่วประเทศมีอุณหภูมิเฉลี่ยระหว่าง 18 - 42 องศาเซลเซียส แม้จะมีฤดูฝนและฤดูหนาว แต่ประเทศไทยก็มีฤดูร้อนเป็นหลัก ส่งผลให้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน อย่าง “เครื่องปรับอากาศ” เข้ามามีบทบาทในชีวิตมนุษย์มากยิ่งขึ้น ส่วนมากนิยมใช้เพื่อให้ความเย็นสบาย และช่วยฟอกอากาศให้สะอาดมากยิ่งขึ้น

ในแต่ละวันหากคุณมีการใช้งานแอร์อย่างหนัก การดูแลรักษาแอร์อย่างสม่ำเสมอเป็นเรื่องสำคัญอย่างมาก นอกจากจะช่วยให้เครื่องทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพแล้ว ยังช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟ หลายคนอาจยังไม่ทราบว่าจริง ๆ แล้วควรล้างแอร์บ้านกี่เดือนต่อครั้ง บทความนี้จึงรวบรวมข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับการล้างแอร์และประโยชน์การล้างแอร์มาฝาก เพื่อยืดอายุการใช้งาน และลดการสิ้นเปลืองพลังงานไฟฟ้า

แอร์ควรล้างกี่เดือนครั้ง ช่วยประหยัดไฟ ยืดอายุการใช้งาน

ช่างแอร์มักแนะนำให้ล้างแอร์ทุก ๆ 6 เดือน โดยเมื่อใช้งานผ่านไป 3 - 6 เดือน สังเกตได้ว่าพัดลมแอร์จะเริ่มมีฝุ่นเกาะหนาจนทำให้ลมไม่สามารถออกมาได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ ดังนั้นการล้างแอร์ทุก ๆ 6 เดือน หรือปีละ 2 ครั้ง เป็นช่วงเวลาที่เหมาะสมในการล้างแอร์ที่สุด ทว่าบางบ้านอาจรู้สึกว่าเพิ่งล้างแอร์ไปไม่กี่เดือนแต่แอร์เริ่มไม่เย็นแล้ว ซึ่งปัจจัยในการล้างแอร์บ่อยครั้งแค่ไหน สามารถพิจารณาจากการใช้งาน ดังนี้

ความถี่และระยะเวลาในการเปิดใช้งาน

เมื่อเปิดใช้งานแอร์ตลอดทั้งวันเป็นประจำทุกวัน ในขณะที่แอร์กำลังทำงานอยู่จะมีการดูดอากาศเข้าไปภายในตัวเครื่อง เพื่อหมุนเวียนและปล่อยลมเย็นออกมา ทำให้มีฝุ่นละอองและสิ่งสกปรกเข้าไปเกาะภายในเครื่องได้ ส่งผลทำให้ตัวเครื่องระบายความเย็นได้ไม่ดีเท่าทีควร

ตำแหน่งที่อยู่อาศัย

หากที่อยู่อาศัยติดถนนหรือใกล้สิ่งปลูกสร้าง จำเป็นต้องล้างแอร์บ่อยครั้ง เนื่องจากบริเวณดังกล่าวมีฝุ่นละองค่อนข้างเยอะ แนะนำล้างแอร์ทุก 2-3 เดือน โดยสังเกตจากด้านหลังของคอยล์ร้อนถ้าเริ่มมีฝุ่นจับมากควรล้างทันที ไม่ควรปล่อยทิ้งไว้จนเกิดการอุดตัน

แนะนำ :

คุณสามารถล้างแอร์บ้านด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ โดยการถอดแผ่นกรองอากาศด้านหน้ามาล้างทำความสะอาดด้วยน้ำเปล่า (ควรทำให้แห้งก่อนนำไปใส่) แนะนำทำอย่างน้อยเดือนละ 2 ครั้ง เพราะการรักษาแผ่นกรองให้สะอาดอยู่เสมอ ช่วยทำให้การกระจายลมเย็นเป็นไปอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ประหยัดพลังงาน และช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน

ข้อดีของการล้างแอร์ที่ผู้ใช้งานควรรู้

ผู้หญิงกำลังนอนบนโซฟา

ข้อดีของการล้างแอร์ บ้านเย็นสบาย อากาศสดชื่น

- ลดการสะสมของฝุ่น เชื้อโรค เชื้อไวรัส หมดกังวลปัญหาสุขภาพ หากเปิดใช้แอร์เป็นเวลานานแต่ไม่มีการทำความสะอาด ส่งผลให้แอร์สกปรก      เหม็นอับ และเกิดการสะสมของเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ อาจเกิดปัญหาเกี่ยวกับสุขภาพและระบบทางเดินหายใจ
- ป้องกันอุปกรณ์ขัดข้อง เนื่องจากการล้างแอร์เป็นประจำ ส่งผลให้ชิ้นส่วนต่าง ๆ ภายในเครื่องแอร์สะอาด ทำงานได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ ช่วยลดราย    จ่ายในการซ่อมบำรุง
- ช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟฟ้าเพราะการล้างแอร์อย่างสม่ำเสมอ ทำให้แอร์เย็นฉ่ำ อากาศภายในห้องสดชื่น การทำงานของคอมเพรสเซอร์และคอยล์เย็น      คอยล์ร้อนมีประสิทธิภาพ ช่วยประหยัดไฟได้ดี
- ลดการอุดตันของอุปกรณ์ภายในสาเหตุที่ทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็น เกิดจากการอุดตันภายใน อาทิ ฝุ่นและสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ อาจส่งผลเสียต่อตัวเครื่องและ     การหยดของน้ำยาแอร์ นอกจากนี้ยังอาจก่อให้เกิดน้ำแข็งเกาะอยู่ ภายในเครื่องอีกด้วย
- ช่วยลดภาวะโลกร้อน เนื่องจากภาวะโลกร้อนเกิดขึ้นได้จากหลายปัจจัย โดยการเปิดใช้งานแอร์อย่างหนักเป็นหนึ่งสิ่งที่ก่อให้เกิดปัญหาดังกล่าว       รวมถึงการเลือกแอร์ที่ไม่มีประสิทธิภาพมาใช้งาน หรือไม่ทำความสะอาดแอร์ ล้วนส่งผลให้แอร์ทำงานอย่างหนัก และปล่อยก๊าซ     คาร์บอนไดออกไซด์ขณะเปิดใช้งาน นั่นไม่เป็นผลดีต่อโลกอย่างแน่นอน

สรุปได้ว่า :

การล้างแอร์บ้านทุก ๆ 6 เดือน คือมาตรฐานที่ช่างแอร์ส่วนใหญ่แนะนำ บางกรณีขึ้นอยู่กับการเปิดใช้งานแอร์ของแต่ละบุคคล หากคุณมีการใช้งานแอร์เป็นประจำทุกวัน ควรเช็คแผ่นกรองอากาศอย่างเสม่ำเสมอ หากพบว่ามีฝุ่นเกาะหนาให้ทำความสะอาดทันที เพื่อให้แอร์กระจายลมเย็นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ประหยัดพลังงาน และช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อแอร์บ้าน แนะนำแอร์ LG แบรนด์คุณภาพที่มาพร้อมกับนวัตกรรมอันล้ำสมัย ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานของคนรุ่นใหม่ ประหยัดพลังงาน เย็นเร็ว ทนทาน สามารถควบคุมอุณหภูมิในพื้นที่ของคุณ ด้วยแอร์ Inverter มีทั้งระบบ Single Split ระบบ Multi -split ระบบ Multi VTM และระบบกรองอากาศร้อน เพื่อกรองอากาศและสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่ดีต่อสุขภาพ ช่วยรักษาอุณหภูมิได้คงที่มากกว่า ไม่ตัดรอบในการทำงานบ่อย จึงช่วยประหยัดไฟฟ้า ที่สำคัญรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี และบริการหลังการขายอย่างมืออาชีพ

คุณพ่อกำลังอุ้มลูกสาวบนที่นอน

แอร์ Inverter ช่วยบ้านประหยัดพลังงาน

หากสนใจแอร์ LG หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น ๆ อาทิ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า ตู้เย็น ทีวี และเครื่องเสียง สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

