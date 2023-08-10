About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 341L | GBB61BLJEC | Black Steel
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 341L | GBB61BLJEC | Black Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
GBB61BLJEC

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 341L | GBB61BLJEC | Black Steel

GBB61BLJEC
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Up to 32%* Faster
DoorCooling+™

Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge helps maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).

Keep Food Fresher for Longer
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

24 Hours Even Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™ is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level. This keeps your fruit fresh and vegetables crisp for longer.
Elegant and Practical Minimalism
Premium and Compact Design

Elegant and Practical Minimalism

The new bottom freezer is the epitome of refinement in both function and style. It has a minimalist design that maximizes elegance and convenience. Now, enjoy both practicality and luxury in your own kitchen.

Home Living

Select Shop 

Save up to 20% when you

purchase two or more products.

Select Shop  Buy Now Select Shop  Sign In

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
341
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
595 x 1860 x 682
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Inverter Compressor – Quiet efficient performance

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

341

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595x1860x682

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

253

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Black Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

Product Type

Fridge Freezer

CONTROL & DISPLAY

External LED Display

No

External LCD Display

No

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Dot

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Transparent

3

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Depth without door (mm)

615

Depth with handle (mm)

682

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1860

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595x1860x682

Product Weight (kg)

70

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091712363

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

107

Volume Refrigerator (L)

234

Volume Total (L)

341

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (3)

Freezer Light

No

Door Basket_Transparent

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

Tray

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Black Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

Side Pocket

Door (Material)

VCM

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

SN-T

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

253

Sound Power (dB)

35

Sound Power (Grade)

B

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBB61BLJEC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GBB61BLJEC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GBB61BLJEC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GBB61BLJEC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

GBB61BLJEC

GBB61BLJEC

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 341L | GBB61BLJEC | Black Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet