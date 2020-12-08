We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K Ultra HD TV Buying Guide
08.12.2020
4K Ultra HD TV packs four times the resolution of Full HD into its screens, improving movies and sports viewing with true-to-life detail. With lower prices and lots of 4K Ultra HD content to watch, now’s a great time to upgrade your HD TV to an LG 4K TV. Read our 4K TV buying guide to learn more.
What is 4K Ultra HD TV?
So, first things first, what is 4K Ultra HD TV?4K is the new standard in TV picture quality. Also known as Ultra HD, it follows on from Full HD and has become an increasingly popular choice for people upgrading their TV in recent years. The name 4K means the screen has approximately 4,000 pixels horizontally. When you’re looking at 4K TVs you’ll see they’re also called ‘4K Ultra HD’ or sometimes just ‘UHD’. At LG, 4K TV applies right across our TV ranges – from OLED and NanoCell, to 4K UHD.
Benefits of 4K TV
- Sharper image: With four times as many pixels as Full HD, movies and sports are rich in detail.
- Improved depth: Feel like you’re in the scene with the added depth of 4K bringing landscapes to life.
- HDR support: Enjoy movies with over one billion colours and see detail in bright and shadowy scenes with support for HDR formats like Dolby Vision.
- 4K content: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Sky are among those showing Ultra HD content (subscriptions required).
- Full HD upscaling: Enjoy Full HD content at near 4K resolution, with powerful built-in upscaling technology.
- Lots of choice: 4K TVs are available in screen sizes ranging from the small to super-large (43-inch to 77-inch), to suit most home and room sizes.
What can I watch in 4K UHD?
There’s so much more 4K UHD content available today than when 4K TVs first arrived in the early 2010s. Movies and TV shows filmed in Ultra HD are distributed on Ultra HD Blu Ray discs. While streaming providers, such as Netflix, offer specific UHD subscription plans. Even sports events are getting the full UHD treatment.
- Amazon Prime Video: Hit boxset The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and motoring show The Grand Tour are among the Prime Video content available in 4K UHD.
- Netflix: Netflix was a pioneer of 4K Ultra HD content. Some of its most iconic series, such as Stranger Things and Chef’s Table, are available in Ultra HD.
- Sky: Top-flight football is broadcast in Ultra HD on Sky. You can also watch Sky Originals, like cop comedy Code 404 and Brassic (series 2), in Ultra HD too.
Movies and boxsets in 4K Ultra HD
Should I invest in a premium 4K UHD TV?
4K Ultra HDs can vary greatly, depending on how much you want to invest. Budget 4K TVs will give you 4K resolution, but they won’t offer much more and are way behind OLED TVs.
Premium 4K Ultra HD TVs, however, are packed with features that narrow the gap between them and OLED. The best LG 4K TVs use nano cell technology to create a much better picture quality and viewing experience than a cheaper 4K TV thanks to the more accurate colours and wider viewing angles.
What size screen to buy
Generally, bigger is better when it comes to TVs. And 4K is no different. The bigger the screen, the better the viewing experience you’ll enjoy with your 4K UHD TV.
Buy the biggest screen you can afford – but also consider your room size. Don’t buy a TV that’s too big for your house. A huge 77-inch TV will overwhelm a small room.
And to get the best viewing experience, you need to be the right distance from your TV. The larger the screen size, the further away you need to sit.
- 40-inch TV – sit 8ft away from the TV
- 48-50-inch TV – sit between 9ft and 10ft from the T
- 55-inch TV – sit between 11ft and 12ft from the TV
- 65-inch TV – sit between 13ft and 14ft from the TV
Source: Which? What size TV should I buy
OLED or LED screen?
It doesn’t have to be 4K or OLED when you’re buying a new TV. Because OLED is a type of screen and 4K a screen resolution, you can get a combo of both with a 4K OLED TV or choose a traditional 4K LED TV.
Since it is the king of picture quality many may consider OLED to be the best kind of 4K Ultra HD TV, thanks to its ability to create absolute, perfect blacks.
Why is this?
LED TVs need a backlight to create the picture. The backlight can lead to light bleed – making blacks seem grey. But 4K premium TVs use local dimming to reduce light bleed.
OLED TVs do not need a backlight and can therefore create the deepest black tones.
OLED vs LED – what’s the difference?
4K or 8K?
TV picture quality is measured in resolution. For many years, Full HD was the best. This was then superseded by 4K UHD in the early 2010s. 4K offered four times the detail of Full HD, with 3840x2160 pixels compared to 1920x1080 of Full HD.
4K has only become the norm in recent years though, with a huge rise in 4K Ultra HD content available from Sky, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Now, we have the early stages of the next generation of TV resolution – 8K. There’s little 8K content available at present, outside specially created YouTube videos. Our top of the range LG NanoCell TV boasts 8K resolution. LG has also launched the first 8K OLED – the ZX. But 8K tech is one for the near future.
Should I invest in HDR?
High Dynamic Range (HDR) transforms TV, gaming and cinema. With it you can enjoy games and movies with brighter whites, darker blacks and lots of detail in the shadows. It also opens a palette of over one billion colours with a wider colour gamut. Premium 4K HDR TVs are compatible with different HDR formats, such as HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Vision®.
Dolby Vision is the most advanced HDR, approved by Hollywood directors. It enhances what you’re watching scene by scene, optimising colour, brightness and tone definition.
Will I be using it for gaming?
The latest generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles can run games in native 4K. To get the best from those consoles, you need a 4K TV. Some premium 4K TVs have features designed specifically for gaming, including:
- Auto low latency mode: Delays between you making the command and the action appearing on-screen are minimised.
- HGiG: Experience the game how the developers intended. HGiG is a group of gaming experts which sets guidelines for better HDR gaming.
Best TVs for gaming buying guide
Do I need Dolby Atmos®?
Dolby Atmos® is the latest in cinema sound. If you’ll be watching movies or top-flight football on your 4K TV, it makes sense to choose a model with Dolby Atmos®. It creates sound that moves around you in three-dimensional space, putting you at the centre of the action.
Find your perfect LG 4K TV
At LG, we make two types of 4K Ultra HD TV. Our premium NanoCell TVs combine 4K picture quality with features such as Dolby Atmos® and our nano-engineering technology – for an exceptional viewing experience. Our 4K UHD range delivers uncompromised quality, at a great price. Our OLED TVs also boast 4K resolution, but use a different screen technology.
Ready to explore? Find your perfect 4K TV with LG