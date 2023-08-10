About Cookies on This Site

LG Q6 Ice Platinum

LG Q6 Ice Platinum

M700N

LG Q6 Ice Platinum

(2)
Sleek Design, Fullvision, Metal frame, Wide selfie, Square camera, Narrow bezel, Faceprint, Reliable battery
All Spec

GENERAL

Display

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)

Chipset

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 435 Mobile Platform

Size

142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm

Weight (g)

149

Network

LTE / 3G / 2G

CAMERA

Front

5MP Wide Angle

Rear

13MP Standard Angle

SOFTWARE

Software

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

4.2

USB

Type-B 2.0

Wi-Fi

802.11 b, g, n

NFC

Yes

ADVANCED FEATURES

Additional features

Face Recognition / Google Assistant / Square Camera / Steady Record / FM Radio

MEMORY

Memory

3GB RAM / 32GB ROM

BATTERY

Battery

3,000mAh (embedded)

What people are saying

