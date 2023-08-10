We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Display
-
Display IPS FullVision 6.55'' Hole in Display, Maximum resolution 720x1600 pixels, 20: 9 Aspect Ratio, 282 PPI, Tempered glass Reading mode to reduce eye fatigue
-
Chipset
-
64-bit Octa-Core CPU up to 2GHz Mediatek MT6765 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
-
Operating system
-
Android ™ 9 Pie
-
Size
-
165.2 x 76.7 x 8.26(mm)
-
Weight (g)
-
TBC
-
SIM Type
-
Dual SIM with SIM1 independent MicroSD slot : NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G SIM2 support : NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G support
-
Battery
-
4000mAh non-removable Li-ion
-
Standby
-
Up to 100hrs
-
Talktime
-
Up to 8hrs
-
RAM
-
3GB
-
Internal memory
-
64GB of which about 50.2GB available for the user
-
Expandable Memory
-
Yes (MicroSD up to 2TB)
-
Front
-
13MP
-
Rear
-
32MP Main/ 5MP Wide-Angle /2MP Depth/2MP Macro
-
GSM
-
Quad-Band (850/900/1800 / 1900MHz)
-
UMTS
-
Quad-Band (850/900/1900 / 2100MHz)
-
HSDPA / HSUPA
-
HSDPA 42.2 Mbps / HSUPA 5.7Mbp
-
4G LTE
-
Cat 6 (300 / 50Mbps) with support bands B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B38
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0 BLE
-
Sensors
-
Fingerprint
-
Audio
-
DTS: X 3D surround with three audio profiles 10-band equalizer with 13 presets plus one customizable Headphone jack 3.5mm - Yes 1W speaker located on the underside of the smartphone
-
Audio Formats
-
MP3, AAC, AAC +, e-AAC +, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS
-
Others:
-
AI CAM / Google Lens / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerpring Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliant/ Type-C USB
