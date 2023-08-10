About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
26" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

26" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
26WQ500-B

26" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

26" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See More, Do More

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively-without shifting through programs.

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

Control with a Few Clicks Download

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Built-in, TÜV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution maintains color accuracy on the screen and minimizes blue light emission to optimize eye comfort.

Low Blue Light

Built-in, TÜV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution maintains color accuracy on the screen and minimizes blue light emission to optimize eye comfort.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Manuals & Software Download

Download product manuals and software for your products.

Manuals Download Software Download
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

25.7

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

15.09W

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

24W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

22W

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

NO

DVI-D

NO

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DP Version

N/A

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

DISPLAY

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2626 x 0.2628

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

65.3

Size [Inch]

25.7

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

FEATURES

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Crosshair

YES

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Others (Features)

Low Blue Light

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

ACCESSORY

USB-C

NO

Display Port

NO

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

732 x 150 x 365

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

635.7 x 292.8 x 46.0

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

635.7 x 385.3 x 211.5

Weight in Shipping [kg]

4.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.1

Weight with Stand [kg]

3.6

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2022

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(26WQ500-B)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(26WQ500-BG)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(26WQ500-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(26WQ500-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(26WQ500-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (26WQ500-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(26WQ500-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

front view

26WQ500-B

26" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

UK EU
Product Information Sheet