26" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
See More, Do More
See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Built-in, TÜV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution maintains color accuracy on the screen and minimizes blue light emission to optimize eye comfort.
Low Blue Light
Built-in, TÜV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution maintains color accuracy on the screen and minimizes blue light emission to optimize eye comfort.
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
25.7
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
15.09W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
24W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
22W
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
N/A
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
NO
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2626 x 0.2628
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
65.3
-
Size [Inch]
-
25.7
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Others (Features)
-
Low Blue Light
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
732 x 150 x 365
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
635.7 x 292.8 x 46.0
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
635.7 x 385.3 x 211.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
4.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
3.6
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2022
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
