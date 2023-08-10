About Cookies on This Site

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

34WQ650-W

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

LG UltraWide™ Monitor
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies, and images.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies, and images.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See More, Do More

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively-without shifting through programs.

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

"*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using."

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)

Easy Connectivity

LG 34WQ650 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

LG 34WQ650 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

"*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required(sold separately).
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery."

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

"*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™. *Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation."

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • off
  • on
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • off
  • on
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

icon

One Click Stand

Easy installation

icon

Height

0~110mm

icon

Tilt

-5°~15°

img
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2022

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

34

Size [cm]

86.6

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.312 x 0.310

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

NO

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

YES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

VRR

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Defined Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

NO

Display Port

NO

USB A to B

NO

Remote Controller

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(1ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1080 at 100Hz

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

USB Downstream Port

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

7W x 2

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

35W

Power Consumption (Max.)

39W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

19W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.5 x 568.3 x 260

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

940 x 219 x 516

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.9

Weight without Stand [kg]

6

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WQ650-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WQ650-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WQ650-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WQ650-W)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34WQ650-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

