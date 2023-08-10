We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Summer Registration Giveaway 2020Terms and Conditions
Terms and Conditions
LG will be running the following “LG Summer Registration Giveaway” promotion(s) on LG.com/uk, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for a chance to win one (1) of twenty (20) prizes:
(1) Ten (10) 32” LG Smart TVs (32LM6300PLA) [RRP £229.00], available to ten (10) winners randomly selected from the entries made during the Promotional Period and also from the pool of pre-existing registrations.
(2) Five (5) LG SN4 Soundbars (SN4) [RRP £169.00], available to five (5) winners randomly selected from the entries made during the Promotional Period and from the pool of pre-existing registrations.
(3) Five (5) LG K61 Mobile Phones (LMQ630EAW) [RRP £229.99], available to five (5) winners randomly selected from the entries made during the Promotional Period and from the pool of pre-existing registrations.
Promotion Period: Entries can be made from 12:00pm Friday 28th August 2020 until 11:59pm Sunday 20th September 2020. Any entries made outside of this time are not eligible for this promotion.
Only open to those in the UK aged 18 or over. Please see the full terms and conditions below.
1. How to enter:
Entrants must visit LG.com/uk then sign up for MyLG and ‘opt in’ to marketing preferences. Alternatively, entrants with a pre-existing MyLG account may sign in and ‘opt in’ to marketing preferences via their account. One different winner per prize will be randomly selected from this pool of entries.
Please note this promotion is a non-competitive promotion and winners will be randomly selected from a pool.
The draw will take place at the end of the Promotion Period. Winners will be notified via the email, which was provided by the participants within their MyLG Account or upon registration for a MyLG account within 45 days of the closing date. It is the entrants’ responsibility to ensure the details they have provided are accurate and up to date.
2. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Limited (“LG”) of Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
3. No purchase necessary: The giveaway is free to enter to all UK residents that meet the eligibility criteria set out in these terms and conditions.
Eligibility criteria
4. The giveaway is only open to entrants residing in the UK and aged 18 or over. Employees of LG global companies, their families and agents, and any other company or person involved in the creation or administration of the giveaway are not permitted to enter. Internet access, a social media account (Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter – to view the promotion) and a valid email address are required.
5. By following the instructions provided in the giveaway, you are agreeing to these terms and conditions. All decisions regarding the winners and prizes are final. No correspondence will be entered into by LG.
6. Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced, duplicate or corrupt entries, as well as entries sent through agencies and third parties will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries. If LG believes that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, LG will, at their sole discretion, be entitled to withhold the prize and randomly draw another winner in accordance with these terms and conditions.
7. The winner will be contacted by LG once selected via email requesting their details for delivery. It is the winner’s responsibility to ensure the details they provide are accurate and LG will not be responsible for delivery failure where participants have provided incorrect or incomplete delivery information, or fails to sign for delivery, as required.
8. Selection process: A random selection of twenty (20) winners will be made from the pool of entries made during the Promotional Period and from the pool of pre-existing registrations within 45 days from the end of the Promotion Period.
9. The winner(s) will be announced within forty five (45) days of the giveaway ending. The winner will be contacted by LG once selected, via email requesting their contact details. The winner will be asked to provide the relevant contact information including, but not limited to, their email address, telephone number and UK delivery address in order to send the winner the prizes or to organise a collection (this shall be at LG’s discretion).
The Prizes Include:
10. All entrants acknowledge that third party terms and conditions may apply to any element of the prize and agree to adhere to such third party terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of each winner to read these terms.
11. The winner may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the winner may be published on LG.com, LG social media sites and/or LG Piccadilly screen (35 & 35A Coventry House, Haymarket, London, SW1Y 4HA).
12. LG will not be liable to perform any of its obligations under the giveaway or in respect of the prize where they are unable to do so as a result of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances beyond LG’s reasonable control, and whilst LG may (but shall not be obliged to) endeavour to provide an alternative prize of equal value, LG shall not be liable to provide additional compensation to the winners in such circumstances.
13. Should the Administrator be unable to reasonably contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two (2) days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited and LG reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.
14. No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.
15. LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or any Administrator (where applicable) will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Please note, you will be signing up for direct marketing to be eligible and you can always opt out through the link on any of the emails sent or via your MyLG account. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy
16. Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.
17. Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.
18. Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of England and Wales and the English Courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.