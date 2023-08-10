We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free UFP5 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
CES® Innovation Awards are granted to products based upon materials submitted by the honorees. CTA neither verifies the accuracy of any submissions nor tests any products.
Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever
Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation blocks out external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. The improved driver is able to more effectively detect and cancel noise to create a true high-fidelity experience that allows you to completely immerse in whatever you’re listening to.
An image with a graphic image of noise on the left side of TONE Free and a graphic with reduced noise on the right side.
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
Press your LG TONE Free to turn off noise canceling and switch between sound modes. Customise Ambient Mode to your situation, so you're fully aware of your surroundings — perfect for crossing the road. And use Chat mode to order in a cafe or have quick conversations without taking out your earbuds.
A top-down image of a person crossing a crosswalk wearing earbuds and a man and woman having a conversation while wearing earbuds.
An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.
Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high-performance audio solutions. As the British pioneers of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.
An Images of two Meridian Audios placed in a premium space.
What MERIDIAN Says
“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
Close up shots of a spiral ear gel and a conventional gel are shown in a split screen
MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies
Meridian is a British high-end audio company renowned for their expertise in DSP (Digital Signal Processing). DSP allows complete control of the audio signal making many pioneering Meridian technologies possible.
A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio.
Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device
HSP, a leading Meridian technology, simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers with clear and spatial sound. Bluetooth 5.2 minimises audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound. The TONE Free app lets you choose Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and 3D Sound Stage EQ presets, or customise your own EQ.
The copy "Clear
*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by approximately 75.5% compared to previous model.
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
LG TONE Free UFP5 earbuds have comfortable, medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone that allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use. Find your perfect fit from three sizes.
Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size eargels: Large, Medium and Small.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements
*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.
Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story
The copy "Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story"
Creating the Perfect Fit
We collaborated with Korea’s renowned Ergonomic Design Technology Lab at POSTECH to develop LG TONE Free's EarSeal design. We analysed the geometry of the conchas and ear canals of 300 people. Ergonomic analysis of the
3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.
An image in which the 3D-shaped ear modeling image is developed in a total of 4 stages.
Optimised for Comfort and Style
LG TONE Free earbuds have a contoured design that was developed by analysing hundreds of ears. It conforms to the shape of your ear to stop your earbuds falling out, and provides a more comfortable and stylish fit.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
Made for Quality Conversations
LG TONE Free earbuds have a three-mic array that's engineered to reduce ambient noise while clearly picking up your own voice. Conversations feel more natural and you'll be heard loud and clear.
The image of the perspective earbuds contains the position of the Outer mic, Inner mic, and Voice mic along with the word 3-MIC on the earbuds image.
*The inner MIC cancels out unwanted noise when turn on the ANC function.
The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy
Simply open the TONE Free app to use whispering mode with TONE Free UFP5. You can whisper on a call and still be heard loud and clear on the other end of the line — just take out one earbud and hold it close to your mouth like a microphone when you speak. It doesn't matter if you're in a library or on a subway, the conversation will stay between you and the other person.
An image of a woman holding an earbud in her hand and making a call like a microphone.
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 22 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
Find your perfect experience with a few taps on the app. Toggle surround sound or adjust the intensity. Take control of the EQ settings to tailor sound to your music tastes. Change the touchpad controls to reflect your daily habits. Enjoy game mode and whispering mode only in the TONE Free LAB. And unlock new features or refresh exisiting ones with periodic software updates.
An image of the TONE Free LAB screen on the mobile phone and the TONE Free product placed left next to it.
Key Spec
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
All Spec
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
8
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
22
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.2
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
3
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
35 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.2 g
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Charing Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
-
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
TONE-UFP5
LG TONE Free UFP5 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds