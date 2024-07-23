About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Khung mở

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Hỗ trợ

Tài nguyên

Tìm đại lý

Khung mở

75XF3ES-B

Khung mở

(0)
Độ hiển thị vượt trội với hiệu suất ổn định

Độ hiển thị vượt trội với hiệu suất ổn định

Nhu cầu về bảng hiệu ngoài trời để đăng thông tin và phát quảng cáo ngày càng gia tăng. Với độ sáng cao và hiệu suất ổn định, dòng sản phẩm XF khung mở có thể đạt được những mục tiêu này một cách hiệu quả dù đặt ở bất kỳ địa điểm nào.

Độ sáng cao

Độ hiển thị vượt trội

Độ sáng cao

Với độ sáng cao tới 3.000 cd/m², màn hình XF có khả năng truyền tải nội dung rõ ràng và thu hút sự chú ý của công chúng, đây cũng chính là mục tiêu cuối cùng khi phát hình ngoài trời.

Có thể nhìn được khi đeo kính phân cực
Độ hiển thị vượt trội

Có thể nhìn được khi đeo kính phân cực

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate) cho phép nhìn rõ các thông điệp nội dung ngay cả khi người xem đang đeo kính phân cực.
Kiểm soát độ sáng tự động

Độ hiển thị vượt trội

Kiểm soát độ sáng tự động

Độ sáng màn hình được tự động điều chỉnh tùy vào ánh sáng môi trường. Độ sáng được tăng lên trong môi trường sáng để cải thiện khả năng hiển thị, và giảm xuống khi trời tối để quản lý điện năng hiệu quả.

Nhiệt độ vận hành cao

Sản phẩm ổn định

Nhiệt độ vận hành cao

Hoạt động rất đáng tin cậy trong điều kiện nhiệt độ vận hành cao, giảm chi phí phải trả thêm cho hệ thống điều hòa nhiệt độ.

Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn
Sản phẩm ổn định

Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn

Sản phẩm ngoài trời thường khó tránh được việc tiếp xúc với bụi và nước trong quá trình sử dụng. Lớp phủ bảo vệ trên tất các các bảng mạch giúp tránh khỏi những vấn đề đó bằng cách bảo vệ bảng mạch khỏi bụi bẩn, bụi sắt, hơi ẩm, v.v.
Nền tảng Thông minh webOS

Hiệu suất cao

Nền tảng Thông minh webOS

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) được tích hợp giúp thực thi một số tác vụ cùng một lúc mà không cần trình phát phương tiện riêng biệt. Ngoài ra, nền tảng webOS 3.0 tăng cường sự tiện lợi cho người dùng với giao diện trực quan và các công cụ phát triển ứng dụng đơn giản.

Bù sáng thông minh

Hiệu suất cao

Bù sáng thông minh

Cảm biến BLU tích hợp liên tục đo độ sáng của màn hình và tự động bù cho độ sáng giảm trong quá trình hoạt động.

Thiết kế tối ưu cho màn hình hai mặt
Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Thiết kế tối ưu cho màn hình hai mặt

Đối với màn hình hai mặt, hộp bảng mạch nằm ở phía sau màn hình được đặt ở vị trí thuận tiện nhằm tiết kiệm không gian khi lắp hai màn hình úp lưng vào nhau.
In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình (Inch)

    75

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    IPS / M+

  • Loại chiếu sáng nền

    Trực tiếp

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải gốc

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    60Hz

  • Độ sáng

    3,000nit (Typ.), 2,800nit (Min.)

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    1,200:1 (Typ.)

  • CR động

    500,000:1

  • Gam màu

    NTSC 68%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178º x 178º

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    1,07 tỷ màu

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    8ms (G to G)

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    Haze 3%

  • Tuổi thọ

    50.000 giờ (Thông thường)

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    24/7

  • HIển thị trang dọc/ Ngang

    CÓ / CÓ

  • Độ trong suốt

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • QWP (Bản phần tư sóng)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    CÓ (2ea)

  • HDMI In (Phiên bản HDCP)

    2.2

  • DP Vào

    CÓ (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D Vào

  • RGB Vào

    KHÔNG

  • Âm thanh vào

  • RS232C Vào

  • RJ45(LAN) Vào

    CÓ (1ea)

  • IR Vào

  • USB Vào

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Ra

    KHÔNG

  • DP Ra

  • Âm thanh ra

    KHÔNG

  • USB cảm ứng

    KHÔNG

  • Cổng ra loa ngoài

  • RS232C Ra

  • RJ45(LAN) Ra

  • IR Ra

    KHÔNG

  • Chuỗi nối tiếp

    KHÔNG

THÔNG SỐ CƠ HỌC

  • Màu đường viền

    Black

  • Độ rộng viền

    Even bezel : 11.8mm

  • Trọng lượng (Màn)

    37.5Kg

  • Trọng lượng (Màn + Giá đỡ)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói

    47Kg

  • Kích thước màn hình (Ngang x Dọc x Dày)

    1675.2 x 953.6 x 128.9mm

  • Kích thước màn hình có chân đỡ (Ngang × Dọc × Dày)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    1816 x 1106 x 285mm

  • Tay cầm

  • Giao tiếp gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

KÍNH BẢO VỆ

  • Độ dày

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Mức độ bảo vệ

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Cường lực nhiệt / Cường lực hóa học

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Chống phản chiếu

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Chống hồng ngoại (IR)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Chống vỡ

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN CỨNG

  • Bộ nhớ trong (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Tích hợp)

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

  • Cảm biến điểm ảnh

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến tiệm cận

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến dòng điện

  • Cảm biến BLU

  • Cảm biến độ ẩm

  • Cảm biến gia tốc (Con quay hồi chuyển)

    KHÔNG

  • Đèn hiển thị nguồn

    KHÔNG

  • Thao tác phím trên máy

    KHÔNG

  • QUẠT (Tích hợp)

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN MỀM

  • Phiên bản Hệ điều hành (webOS)

    webOS 3.0

  • Xếp lịch nội dung tại chỗ

  • Quản lý nhóm

    KHÔNG

  • Cắm và Phát USB

  • Chuyển đổi dự phòng

  • Hình ảnh logo khởi động

  • Hình ảnh không có tín hiệu

  • Đồng bộ RS232C

  • Đồng bộ Mạng cục bộ

  • Đồng bộ đèn nền

  • PIP

    KHÔNG

  • PBP

    KHÔNG

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

    KHÔNG

  • Thẻ video

    CÓ (2 Thẻ Video)

  • Phát qua URL

    KHÔNG

  • Xoay màn hình

  • Xoay từ lệnh bên ngoài

  • Phát không gián đoạn

  • Cài đặt chế độ chia ô

  • Nhân bản dữ liệu cài đặt

  • SNMP

  • Phương pháp ISM

  • Tự động thiết lập ID

  • Gửi thư trạng thái

  • Quản lý điều khiển

  • Chứng nhận Cisco

    KHÔNG

  • Crestron Connected

    KHÔNG

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Chế độ PM

  • Đánh thức từ LAN

  • Mạng sẵn sàng

  • Beacon

    KHÔNG

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Cài đặt máy chủ SI

  • webRTC

    KHÔNG

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Bù sáng

  • Cài đặt Đen/Trắng theo thang độ xám

    KHÔNG

  • Đảo ngược bản quét

    KHÔNG

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C to 40 °C (with Solar) 0 °C to 50 °C (without Solar)

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10 % to 80 %

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Loại nguồn điện

    Nguồn tích hợp

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Thông thường

    620W (Full White) 353W (IEC 62087)

  • Tối đa

    700W

  • BTU (Đơn vị nhiệt của Anh)

    2116 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2388 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Tắt nguồn

    0.5W

ÂM THANH

  • Loa (Tích hợp)

    KHÔNG

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    CÓ / KHÔNG

  • ePEAT(Chỉ ở Mỹ)

    KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH OPS

  • Tương thích với loại OPS

    KHÔNG

  • Nguồn OPS Tích hợp

    KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

    KHÔNG

  • SuperSign Cloud

    KHÔNG

  • Promota

    KHÔNG

  • CMS di động

    KHÔNG

  • Connected Care

NGÔN NGỮ

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cơ bản

    Remote Controller(Including Battery 2ea), HDMI Cable(1ea), USB Cable(2ea), Manual (IG&EIG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender(1ea), LAN extension cable(2ea), SMA Cable(2ea), IR Cable(1ea), JCD 5P PWR Cable(3ea), JCD 8P PWR Cable(1ea), Cord Grip rubber(5ea), Screw (6ea), JCD Corner Bracket(4ea)

  • Tùy chọn

    KHÔNG

TÍNH NĂNG ĐẶC BIỆT

  • Tương thích với lớp phủ cảm ứng

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Hiệu chỉnh thông minh

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Ngửa lên)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Úp xuống)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xếp hạng IP

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Lớp phủ bảo vệ mạch (Bảng nguồn điện)

  • Bảo vệ nguồn

  • Ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp

TÍNH NĂNG CHUYÊN DỤNG - CHẠM

  • Kích thước đối tượng cảm ứng

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Thời gian phản hồi (Ứng dụng 'Paint' trên Windows 10 PC)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Độ chính xác (Thông thường)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Giao tiếp

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Độ dày kính bảo vệ

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Độ truyền của kính bảo vệ

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Hỗ trợ hệ điều hành

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Cảm ứng đa điểm

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 