One:Quick Share

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
KHỞI ĐỘNG DỄ DÀNG
Ghép Nối Dễ Dàng
Kết nối thiết bị nhận Wi-Fi dongle dạng USB với LG Signage để tự động ghép nối hay ngắt kết nối. Chỉ với thao tác đơn giản đó, hai thiết bị này đã sẵn sàng để kết nối với nhau.
* Một màn hình có thể được kết nối với tổng cộng 4 thiết bị dongle dạng USB