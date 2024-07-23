About Cookies on This Site

One:Quick Share

SC-00DA

One:Quick Share

(0)

Kết nối đơn giản và dễ dàng để làm việc

LG One:Quick Share là một giải pháp chia sẻ màn hình có thể sử dụng qua LG webOS Signage*, một thiết bị truyền tín hiệu qua cổng USB dành cho PC (SC-00DA), và ứng dụng của nó. Với One:Quick Share, bạn có thể dễ dàng chia sẻ màn hình PC cá nhân tới màn hình LG Signage với thiết lập ban đầu dễ sử dụng, cũng như khả năng quản lý các chức năng cơ bản của LG Signage*.

Kết nối đơn giản và dễ dàng để làm việc

* One:Quick Share có thể không được cung cấp ở một số sản phẩm.
** Âm lượng, Chế độ Hình ảnh, Độ sáng Tự động, Hẹn giờ Trình chiếu, Chương trình làm việc/Ghi chú có thể được cài đặt trên Ứng dụng cho PC LG One:Quick Share.

Ghép Nối Dễ Dàng

KHỞI ĐỘNG DỄ DÀNG

Ghép Nối Dễ Dàng

Kết nối thiết bị nhận Wi-Fi dongle dạng USB với LG Signage để tự động ghép nối hay ngắt kết nối. Chỉ với thao tác đơn giản đó, hai thiết bị này đã sẵn sàng để kết nối với nhau.

* Một màn hình có thể được kết nối với tổng cộng 4 thiết bị dongle dạng USB

Chỉ cần cắm và phát

KHỞI ĐỘNG DỄ DÀNG

Chỉ cần cắm và phát

Chia sẻ màn hình máy tính cá nhân của bạn tới bảng hiệu LG Signage thật đơn giản bằng cách kết nối thiết bị dongle USB trên máy tính sau khi ghép nối với màn hình.

* Sau lần đầu tiên, cần cài đặt phần mềm giám sát One:Quick Share trên máy tính cá nhân bằng cách kết nối với thiết bị dongle

Chia sẻ màn hình không dây với chỉ một lần bấm
SỬ DỤNG ĐƠN GIẢN

Chia sẻ màn hình không dây với chỉ một lần bấm

Bằng cách bấm nút dongle USB theo các cách khác nhau, bạn có thể dễ dàng chia sẻ màn hình PC, thay đổi sang máy tính của người khác, và có thể hiển thị tối đa 4 màn hình PC trên màn hình cùng lúc.

Wi-Fi cài sẵn
SỬ DỤNG ĐƠN GIẢN

Wi-Fi cài sẵn

Với chức năng SoftAP trên LG Signage, thiết bị USB dongle và LG Signage có thể dễ dàng kết nối với nhau để sử dụng mà không cần thêm bộ thu phát.

* LG Signage phải bật Soft AP tại Menu Mạng trong phần Cài đặt Ứng dụng.
TÍNH NĂNG GIÁ TRỊ GIA TĂNG

Thiết lập không có điều khiển từ xa

Nếu không có điều khiển từ xa, bạn có thể điều chỉnh các giá trị cài đặt mặc định của màn hình (âm lượng, chế độ hình ảnh, tự động sáng, v.v.) trên ứng dụng One: Quick Share PC, cũng như chỉnh sửa thêm chương trình làm việc/ghi chú, cài đặt trình chiếu được hiển thị trong Chế độ Họp Văn phòng.

Thiết lập không có điều khiển từ xa

* Cài đặt không có chức năng điều khiển từ xa được bật khi USB Dongle được ghép nối với LG Signage và kết nối với PC.
** Người dùng có thể bật Chế độ Họp Văn phòng tại menu Cài đặt EZ ở Màn hình.

TÍNH NĂNG GIÁ TRỊ GIA TĂNG

Trình quản lý màn hình

Người tổ chức cuộc họp có đặc quyền quản trị viên có thể quản lý các màn hình được chia sẻ trên Màn hình. Bạn có thể thay đổi thứ tự các màn hình chia nhỏ, dừng chia sẻ màn hình hay thậm chí chọn hiển thị các màn hình được kết nối khác.

Trình quản lý màn hình

Tất cả thông số

DANH SÁCH CÁC MẪU SẢN PHẨM TƯƠNG THÍCH

  • Màn hình tiêu chuẩn

    (As of January 2021)
    65”/ 55”/ 49” UH7F
    65”/ 55”/ 49”/ 43” UH5F (-H)
    65”/ 55”/ 49”/ 43” UM3DG
    86”/ 75”/ 65”/ 55”/50”/ 43” UL3G

ONE:QUICK SHARE

  • Chuyển người dùng

  • Chế độ xem chia nhỏ màn hình

    Có (Tối đa 4 màn hình)

  • Chế độ Quản trị

  • Điều khiển bảng hiệu

  • Âm thanh

    Chỉ duy nhất Windows

USB DONGLE

  • Hệ điều hành cài sẵn

    Linux

  • CPU

    Quad-core Cortex™-A7

  • Bộ nhớ trong

    eMMC (4 GB) , DDR3 (512 MB)

  • Wi-Fi

    IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Sử dụng được với khoảng cách tối đa 30 m)

  • Video

    H.264

  • KẾT NỐI

    USB 2.0 Loại A (1)

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    63,8 × 63,8 × 13,5 mm / cáp USB (85,5 mm)

  • Trọng lượng

    46 g

  • Công suất tiêu thụ

    2.0 W (Thông thường), 2.5 W (Tối đa)

  • Nhiệt độ vận hành / Độ ẩm

    0℃ đến 40℃ / 0% đến 85%

CẤU HÌNH PC ĐỀ NGHỊ

  • Hỗ trợ hệ điều hành

    Windows 7 SP1 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 64 bit
    macOS 10.11 / 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bit

  • CPU

    Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (hoặc các phiên bản sau)
    Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (hoặc các phiên bản sau)
    AMD Rygen Thế hệ 1 (hoặc các phiên bản sau)

  • Bộ nhớ

    8 GB↑

