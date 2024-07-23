We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nền đen tuyệt đối,nổi bật từng chi tiết
LG MAGNIT sở hữu độ tương phản cực cao nhờ thay thế cụm RGB truyền thống bằng công nghệ lớp màng phủ đen độc quyền. Hiển thị sống động màu sắc và cả những chi tiết nhỏ nhất trước đây bị ẩn trong bóng tối, mang lại hình ảnh cực kỳ chi tiết và chân thực.