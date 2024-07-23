About Cookies on This Site

LG MAGNIT

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Hỗ trợ

Tài nguyên

Tìm đại lý

LG MAGNIT

LSAD007

LG MAGNIT

(0)

It’s an LG MAGNIT expressing splendid colors in great detail. LG MAGNIT's sleek design nicely harmonizes with the interior space.

*Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ mang mục đích minh họa.
*Tính khả dụng của sản phẩm có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực. Vui lòng liên hệ với đại diện bán hàng LG tại khu vực của quý vị để biết thêm thông tin chi tiết.

Hiệu ứng thị giác choáng ngợpNhờ công nghệ LG Micro LED

Màn hình LG Micro LED với 24 triệu điểm LED tự phát sáng mang đến một trải nghiệm thị giác ấn tượng và hoàn toàn mới, định nghĩa lại vai trò của màn hình TV trong không gian gia đình.

The LG MAGNIT is showing a star cluster shining in the dark universe using deep and vivid colors.

A clear expression of the contrast between light and dark allows the glacier to be reflected on the water more vividly during a dark night.

Nền đen tuyệt đối,nổi bật từng chi tiết

LG MAGNIT sở hữu độ tương phản cực cao nhờ thay thế cụm RGB truyền thống bằng công nghệ lớp màng phủ đen độc quyền. Hiển thị sống động màu sắc và cả những chi tiết nhỏ nhất trước đây bị ẩn trong bóng tối, mang lại hình ảnh cực kỳ chi tiết và chân thực.

Stained glass is reflected in a dark space using vibrant colors. The high-resolution display screen allows colors to be presented clearer and more distinctly by distinguishing the dark shadow and the vivid colors.

Màu sắc chân thực

Nền đen đồng nhất của màn hình giúp hiển thị màu sắc chính xác tuyệt đối, cho chất lượng hình ảnh chân thực đến kinh ngạc. Bộ xử lý hình ảnh chọn lọc đảm bảo độ tinh khiết của màu sắc và hiển thị đồng nhất toàn màn hình.

Khám phá chất lượng hình ảnh tối ưu

Chất lượng hình ảnh được tối ưu hóa thông qua Bộ xử lý AI a9 của LG

The LG MAGNIT installed in a dark room even with the luxurious vibe is automatically adjusting the brightness and tone mapping of the movie according to the environment.

* Loa được bán riêng

Tự động cân chỉnh chế độ hình ảnh phù hợp với nội dung

Tự động phân loại nội dung theo thể loại nhờ bộ xử lý thông minh và điều chỉnh chế độ hình ảnh phù hợp nhất với thể loại đó.

Khuôn mặt sống động & Văn bản rõ ràng

Công nghệ AI “Học sâu” được nâng cấp cho phép khuôn mặt hiển thị sống động hơn, văn bản trên màn hình sắc nét và rõ ràng hơn.

Kiểm soát độ sáng bằng AI

Sau khi cảm biến đo ánh sáng của không gian xung quanh, bộ xử lý sẽ tinh chỉnh ánh xạ tông màu để tối ưu hóa độ sáng màn hình

Trải nghiệm giải trí đỉnh cao

LG MAGNIT trang bị  nhiều tính năng thân thiện giúp quý vị dễ dàng tận hưởng trải nghiệm công nghệ TV tiên tiến với  độ nét cực cao trên  màn hình kích thước siêu lớn.

The Seattle Great Wheel shining with lots of colors

* Tùy thuộc vào chính sách của ứng dụng tương ứng, chia sẻ không dây có thể không được hỗ trợ.

Broaden Your Content Horizons

Mở rộng phạm vi nội dung

Truy cập tất cả các ứng dụng yêu thích của quý vị chỉ với một nút chạm. Nhờ nền tảng LG Smart TV webOS 6.0 và màn hình 136 inch, LG MAGNIT đưa nội dung của quý vị lên một tầm cao mới.

* Cần kết nối internet và đăng ký dịch vụ trực tuyến
* Ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực
* © 2022 Disney và các ứng dụng liên quan. Cần đăng ký Disney+.

Certified Low-level Blue Light

Ánh sáng xanh mức thấp được chứng nhận

Phù hợp với chứng nhận quốc tế, LG MAGNIT 136" được chứng minh là phát ra mức độ ánh sáng xanh thấp hơn, vì vậy đôi mắt bạn có thể thỏa thích xem trên màn hình lớn với mức độ mệt mỏi thị giác ít hơn.

Seamless Media Furniture

Phụ kiện Media với thiết kế sang trọng

Với thiết kế lấy cảm hứng từ Bang & Olufsen, đầu phát đa phương tiện kèm hộc chứa trang nhã sẽ là một phần trong nội thất sang trọng của ngôi nhà, LG MAGNIT 136” mang đến khả năng tích hợp liền mạch và đầy phong cách, hài hòa đẹp mắt với môi trường xung quanh.

* Phụ kiện Media được bán riêng

Phòng trưng bày nghệ thuật của riêng mình

Nhờ ứng dụng được thiết kế riêng, MAGNIT 136” sẽ trở thành khung trưng bày cho các tác phẩm nghệ thuật nổi tiếng. Cho dù quý vị muốn trình chiếu bộ sưu tập nghệ thuật của riêng mình hay chia sẻ bộ ảnh gia đình mình trên màn hình đi chăng nữa – MAGNIT đều biến ngôi nhà của quý vị thành một không gian nghệ thuật thực thụ.

Night view of a village on HDR and SDR, having difference in color spectrum and contrast ratio

* Hình ảnh chỉ dung để minh họa cho sản phẩm. Màn hình ứng dụng dành cho di động thực tế có thể khác với ví dụ ở đây.
* Ứng dụng dành cho di động khả dụng trong quý 1 năm 2023.

Trải nghiệm âm thanh và hình ảnh đỉnh cao khi kết hợp với Bang & Olufsen

Hình ảnh tinh tế, âm thanh mạnh mẽ sống động, sự kết hợp hoàn hảo định nghĩa lại một rạp chiếu phim gia đình sang trọng.
Bang

Bang & Olufsen Audio Solutions

Bang & Olufsen, với hơn 97 năm kinh nghiệm thiết kế âm thanh đỉnh cao trên thế giới, đã tạo nên sự kết hợp tuyệt vời với LG MAGNIT. Khi kết hợp với  các mẫu loa đầu bảng như Beolab 90 hay Beolab 50, màn hình sẽ cho một trải nghiệm điện ảnh ngoạn mục với hình ảnh rộng lớn, liền mạch và âm thanh mạnh mẽ, giàu sắc thái.* Loa B&O  được bán riêng (https://www.bang-olufsen.com/en/int/speakers/beolab-90)
Bang & Olufsen Audio Solutions Tìm hiểu thêm

Mang sự sang trọng đến mọi nơi trong ngôi nhà của quý vị

LG MAGNIT  biến mọi không gian trong ngôi nhà của quý vị trở nên sang trọng và độc đáo hơn nhờ thiết kế hiện đại, sáng tạo như một kiệt tác nghệ thuật.

Protecting LED chips from water drops, dust, static electricity and physical impacts

In

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ VẬT LÝ

  • Kích thước điểm ảnh (mm)

    0.78

  • Độ phân giải màn hình

    3,840 × 2,160

  • Kích thước màn hình (R × C × S, mm, bao gồm cả đường viền)

    3,010 × 1,732 × 57.8

  • Kích thước màn hình (R × C × S, mm)

    3,000 × 1,687.5 × 57.8

  • Diện tích bề mặt màn hình (m²)

    5.063

  • Trọng lượng màn hình (kg)

    200

  • Mật độ điểm ảnh vật lý (điểm ảnh/m²)

    4,915,200

  • Lối vào bảo dưỡng

    Mặt trước

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT QUANG HỌC

  • Độ sáng (nit)

    Mức đỉnh 2.000 / Tối đa 250

  • Nhiệt độ màu

    4.800 ~ 9.300 / Mặc định 7.300

  • Góc xem hình ảnh (Ngang × Dọc)

    150 × 148

  • Tính đồng nhất độ sáng

    95%

  • Tính đồng nhất màu sắc

    ±0,002Cx,Cy

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    150.000:1 @10lux

  • Độ sâu xử lý (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT ĐIỆN

  • Mức tiêu thụ điện (W/tủ, Tối đa)

    2,000

  • Mức tiêu thụ điện (W/tủ, Trung bình)

    1,500

  • Mức tiêu thụ điện (W/m², Tối đa)

    395

  • Tản nhiệt (BTU/giờ/tủ, Tối đa)

    6,824

  • Tản nhiệt (BTU/giờ/tủ, Trung bình)

    5,118

  • Tản nhiệt (BTU/giờ/m², Tối đa)

    1,348

  • Nguồn điện (V)

    100 đến 240

  • Tốc độ khung hình (Hz)

    100 / 120

  • Tốc độ làm mới (Hz)

    3,840

BỘ ĐIỀU KHIỂN

  • Bộ điều khiển

    Hộp media (MSAD-007)

KẾT NỐI

  • KẾT NỐI

    HDMI In (4), USB In (2), LAN In, RS-232C In, Cổng ra âm thanh kỹ thuật số, eARC, WiSA Ready, Wi-Fi tích hợp sẵn, Bluetooth

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT HOẠT ĐỘNG

  • Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng một nửa)

    100,000

  • Nhiệt độ vận hành (°C)

    0 ℃ đến +40 ℃

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10 ~ 80%RH

  • Xếp hạng IP Mặt trước / Mặt sau

    IP50 / IP20

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Chứng nhận

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB, EyeComfort

MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Môi trường

    RoHS, REACH

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Tùy chọn

    Giá treo tường, Đồ nội thất media

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 