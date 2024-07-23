About Cookies on This Site

Tấm phim LED trong suốt

LAT140

Tấm phim LED trong suốt

front view

Bring New Life to Transparent Space

* Tất cả hình ảnh trong trang này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.
SỰ HÒA HỢP TỰ NHIÊN VỚI KHÔNG GIAN

Độ trong suốt tuyệt vời

Màng LED trong suốt của LG phản ánh đối tượng phía sau sản phẩm ngay cả sau khi sản phẩm được gắn lắp và đang tắt. Khả năng này mang đến tầm nhìn rộng mở đồng thời hòa nhập hài hòa với thiết kế nội thất hiện và cung cấp nhiều thông tin khác nhau một cách hiệu quả bằng cách thu hút sự chú ý của người qua đường.

Superb Transparency

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes only.

SỰ HÒA HỢP TỰ NHIÊN VỚI KHÔNG GIAN

Sự hòa nhập với mặt phẳng và đường cong

Màng LED trong suốt của LG hỗ trợ độ cong lên đến 2.000R lồi và lõm cho các ứng dụng kính hoặc cửa sổ cong, và có mặt phẳng đều với các lớp bền, trong suốt. Điều này cho phép thiết kế lại một loạt các địa điểm với dòng sản phẩm LAT thành một địa danh.

Fitting in with Flats and Curves

Self-adhesive Film
HIỂN THỊ NỘI DUNG BẮT MẮT

Độ sáng và điều khiển nâng cao

Màng LED với kích thước điểm ảnh nhỏ hơn, 14mm và độ sáng nâng cao lên tới 2.100nit (cd/m²)* thu hút sự chú ý của người qua đường khi hiển thị rất nhiều màu sắc. Ngoài ra, với giải pháp Quản lý điều khiển, bạn có thể điều chỉnh và đặt độ sáng theo dòng thời gian để truyền thông điệp với độ sáng tối ưu.

* Độ sáng được kiểm tra có thể khác với môi trường thử nghiệm có quang kế.
Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility
Dễ ứng dụng vào các không gian

Tấm phim tự dính

Màng LG LED trong suốt có thể tự dính, vì thế có thể dễ dàng gắn lên các bề mặt kính cửa sổ có sẵn mà không cần xây dựng phức tạp.
OCR (Optically Clear Resin) Direct Bonding
Dễ ứng dụng vào các không gian

Khả năng mở rộng và độ linh hoạt tuyệt vời

Có thể tùy chỉnh kích thước và bố cục của tấm màng vừa với khu vực lắp đặt. Có thể mở rộng bằng cách gắn thêm các tấm màng theo chiều dọc hoặc chiều ngang, hoặc cắt song song với viền để đáp ứng các yêu cầu về kích thước.
Enhanced Brightness and Control
Màn hình LED THÔNG MINH

Nền tảng Thông minh webOS

LG webOS là một nền tảng sử dụng web, giúp các nhà tích hợp hệ thống và nhà phát triển dễ dàng xây dựng các giải pháp trên web theo các môi trường khác nhau. Với việc hỗ trợ SCAP và khả năng tương thích với HTML, CSS và JavaScript, bạn có thể tiết kiệm thời gian và chi phí nhân công.

* API webOS sẽ được cung cấp cho các nhà tích hợp hệ thống và nhà phát triển ủy quyền.
webOS Smart Platform with Open API
MÀN HÌNH LED THÔNG MINH

Quản lý điều khiển

Thông qua Quản lý điều khiển, có trên các thiết bị kết nối internet, bạn có thể đặt, kiểm soát nội dung và theo dõi trạng thái của nhiều màn hình ở các vị trí khác nhau theo thời gian thực. Đặc biệt đối với màng LED trong suốt được lắp đặt trên diện tích lớn, Quản lý điều khiển giúp bạn phát và kiểm tra nội dung dễ dàng hơn.
MÀN HÌNH LED THÔNG MINH

Dịch vụ ConnectedCare theo thời gian thực

Công việc bảo trì dễ dàng và nhanh chóng với dịch vụ ConnectedCare* tùy chọn, một giải pháp dịch vụ đám mây do LG cung cấp. Dịch vụ này quản lý từ xa tình trạng của các màn hình tại nơi làm việc của khách hàng để chẩn đoán lỗi và cung cấp dịch vụ điều khiển từ xa, cho phép vận hành kinh doanh ổn định cho khách hàng.

Real-time 365 Care Service

* ConnectedCare là tên thương hiệu của Dịch vụ LG Signage365Care. Tính khả dụng thay đổi tùy theo khu vực.
In

Tất cả thông số

LAT140GT81

  • Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)

    13,7±0,2 mm

  • Loại LED

    Gói màu R, G, B 3in1 (SMD2020)

  • Độ phân giải

    48 x 36

  • Điểm ảnh mỗi tấm

    1,728

  • Mật độ điểm ảnh (điểm/m²)

    5,102

  • Độ sáng (cd/㎡)

    Thông thường 2.100nit

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    ≥ 100.000:1

  • Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng

    ≥ 70%

  • Góc nhìn (Ngang x Dọc)

    120 x 120

  • Tuổi thọ (Thời gian có độ sáng một nửa tính theo giờ)

    50,000 giờ

  • Sử dụng hàng ngày

    24/7

  • Bảo hành

    2 năm

  • Độ trong suốt

    Thông thường 53%

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (Chỉ lắp trên kính trong nhà)

  • Lắp đặt cong

    2.000 R (Lõm, lồi chỉ với kính)

  • Cắt tấm phim

    Có thể (Chỉ cắt song song với cạnh viền)

  • Xử lý màu

    (9bit) 500/500/500 mức (R, G, B)

  • Màu sắc

    125.000.000 màu

  • Độ màu (Color Chromaticity)

    Cx: 0,25±0,03, Cy : 0,34±0,03

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    655 x 492 x 2,9mm
    (với tấm bảo vệ trước và sau)

  • Trọng lượng

    1kg

  • Công suất tiêu thụ

    37W (Tấm nền trong suốt 1EA + Bộ đường viền chung 2EA)

  • PHỤ KIỆN

    ESG, Sổ tay quy định, Thẻ bảo hành

BỘ VIỀN THỨ 1

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    69,4 x 492 x 25mm (Vỏ)

  • Trọng lượng

    0,4Kg

ĐƯỜNG VIỀN CHUNG(ACC-14LATB2)

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    51,4 x 492 x 25mm (Vỏ)

  • Trọng lượng

    0,3Kg

BỘ ĐIỀU KHIỂN ĐƠN VỊ(LCLG140U)

  • Độ phân giải

    960x540 (1/4 FHD)

  • Kết nối

    Đầu vào: LVDS
    Đầu ra: RJ45 x4EA

  • Khoảng cách truyền tải tối đa

    100m (Cáp: CAT5E, CAT6)

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    293 x 188,7 x 37mm

  • Trọng lượng

    1,5Kg

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

  • Công suất tiêu thụ

    20 W

BỘ ĐIỀU KHIỂN HỆ THỐNG(LCLG002)

  • Video (Độ phân giải đầu vào tối đa)

    DP: 1920x1080@60Hz
    HDMI: 1920x1080@60Hz
    DVI-D: 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Giao tiếp (Đầu vào)

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Loại giắc điện thoại), RJ45 (không có chỉ báo LED), Đầu thu hồng ngoại (Loại giắc điện thoại), USB 3.0

  • Giao tiếp (Đầu ra)

    DP, RS-232C (Loại giắc hồng ngoại), RJ45 (không có chỉ báo LED), LVDS

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày mm)

    293 x193,3 x 40,1mm

  • Trọng lượng (Phần đầu, Kg)

    1,6kg

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

    O

  • Cảm biến ánh sáng

    O

  • Chọn nguồn

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • Công suất tiêu thụ

    17W

  • CMS S/W

    Có (2,9)

  • Signage365Care

    Có (2,7)

  • PHỤ KIỆN

    Dây nối nguồn, Cảm biến IR+độ sáng (1,5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Sổ tay hướng dẫn, Thẻ bảo hành

BỘ ĐIỀU KHIỂN MỘT HỘP(CTAA-140G)

  • Video

    HDMI: 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Đầu vào

    HDMI, RS232C (Loại giắc điện thoại),
    RJ45, Đầu thu hồng ngoại, USB 3.0

  • Đầu ra

    RS232C (Loại giắc điện thoại), RJ45 (2)

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    333 x 186,8 x 40,1mm

  • Khối lượng

    1,82 kg

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ / Cảm biến ánh sáng

    O / O

  • TPC (Kiểm soát độ sáng đỉnh theo thời gian)

  • Công suất tiêu thụ

    30 W

  • CMS S/W

    SuperSign CMS

  • PHỤ KIỆN

    Dây nguồn, Cảm biến hồng ngoại+độ sáng (1,5m),
    Đầu chuyển Điện thoại sang RS232C 4P, ESG, Sổ tay quy định, Thẻ bảo hành

NGUỒN

  • Kích thước (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    183 × 86 × 28 mm

  • Trọng lượng

    769g

  • Đầu vào

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Đầu ra

    19,5V/10,8A (210W)
    Trắng

  • Cáp đầu ra DC

    14AWG, 1,5m

  • Loại

    Loại L

Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 