If you want to upgrade your home, or move into a new place, you are probably looking through the list you wrote earlier of the things you need to buy; a dishwasher, washing machine, clothes dryer, and the list goes on. However, you have probably missed one thing that is extremely beneficial for you and your family, it is something that you would definitely want to have around in your living room, bedroom, and even your office. That is nothing but an air purifier.
And LG provides you with the best air purifiers for your home, so you can be sure that you will have the cleanest air around thanks to them. LG’s best air purifiers have many features that make them the best option for you, read below to find out more.
Best Air Purifiers from LG
Here are some of the best options to look at:
1. LG SIGNATURE AirPurifier, 46 m² Coverage Area , Humidifying Function, PM 1.0 Sensor, Rainview Window Design
LG Signature air purifier offers you the essence of what LG is all about; innovation, efficiency, and simplicity. So, if you treat yourself and your home to this air purifier, you will surely benefit from the following:
● The Watering System: Are you wondering how this air purifier works? Its watering system has the answer. Its engine rotates at high speed so it ejects 18L of water in an hour to wash inhaled air. The workings of this system include absorbing and purifying atomized water by watering filters so comfortable humidity is offered by the purified water.
● Rain View Window: Throughout all seasons, you’ll have a rain view window with your LG Signature air purifier, so you can see the air purification process as it happens.
● UV LED and Smart Drying: Extra care is provided by the UltraViolet light that sterilizes the water before spraying it. This air purifier also maintains itself by self-drying the filters to prevent viruses and bacteria
● Smart Indicator: To check the indoor air pollution status.
● Easy Bucket: This water bucket is easily separated and easily cleaned.
● Trickle Watering: The water bucket with this air purifier can be filled easily with water without being detached.
● 46 m² of Coverage Area.
2. LG PuriCare 58 m² Coverage Area, 6 Step Filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor, Clean Booster
Second on our list of the best air purifiers is LG PuriCare air purifier, and it should be on top of your options thanks to the following reasons:
● 360º Purification: The air in your home is not as clean as you think it is, and it is definitely not as clean as it should be. So, LG’s PuriCare air purifier absorbs pollutants from 360º to deliver the cleanest air possible.
● Clean Booster: There’s no need to worry about whether or not clean air will get to all corners of your room as the clean booster that rotates and rises handles distributing clean filtered air to 7.5m distance.
● 360º Total Care System: LG’s PuriCare air purifier ensures you have the best air quality around as it comprises Total Dust Collection and Allergy Care as well as Total Harmful Gas Care. So, inflow air goes through 6 steps of filtration: fine dust, ultra-fine dust, allergens, living odor, smog main component, and airborne chemicals.
● Smart Indicator: This indicator shows you how polluted or clean the air in your home is, as each status has its own color that appears on the air purifier. So, for instance, red is for polluted and green is for clean.
● LG ThinQ™: This enables you to control the functions of the purifier from wherever you are.
● 58 m² Coverage Area.
3. LG PuriCare™ Mini Air Purifier CADR 13 m³/h PM 1.0 Sensor, App Control, Portable
As the above air purifiers are some of the best air purifiers for your home, you might want to consider getting a portable air purifier that you can carry with you wherever you go.
This portable PuriCare mini air purifier from LG is beneficial for you thanks to the following:
● 4-Step Filtration System: This filtration system grants you the cleanest air possible as it comprises dual inverter motors that draw in allergens and ultra-fine dust after detecting contaminants, and dual clean fans that send out clean air so you have the healthiest air possible.
● Portable: You can carry this air purifier from LG wherever you go; it is lightweight and wireless, and it can fit in your car, sit comfortably on your desk or cafe table, and it fits your baby stroller just as perfectly.
● Battery Life for up to 8 Hours: You can go 8 hours without worrying about the purifier’s battery life, especially that you can charge it using any USB cable.
● Convenient Smart Control: To achieve the maximum level of convenience, this portable air purifier from LG has lots of features for you: automatic notifications, remote control of wind intensity, filter information, pollution history, and battery level.
● Perfect Accessories: LG accessories are of the highest quality so you have the best user experience like total allergen removal filter, a holder for strollers, and another one for vehicles.
To Conclude
You will automatically get the best air purifier in the UAE as soon as you get yourself one of the air purifiers from LG, as they are designed to ensure you breathe the cleanest air and have the healthiest atmosphere around.