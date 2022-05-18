Johannesburg, 18 May 2022 – For those looking to upgrade their homes and grab great deals on premium products, LG Electronics has just announced a massive product sale starting 18 May 2022! LG has a long-standing history of bringing quality home electronics to the people of South Africa and is known for being first-to-market with innovative solutions that make life better.



The LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale will extend to participating retail stores across South Africa (Hirsch’s, Makro, Game, Takealot, Evetech and Incredible Connection) and will conclude 3 July 2022 or until stocks last.



“A sale like this brings with it great excitement as we announce savings across all product categories and invite all South African consumers to experience a life of comfort and convenience with LG,” said Jinkook Kang, President of LG Electronics South Africa.



The LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale promises savings on various products, including LG’s award-winning 55” C1 OLED TV, cinematic LG 55” A1 OLED TV, side-by-side fridge with water and ice dispenser, LG Ultra-Size 82” UHD TV, Vivace 8,5kg Front Loader washing machine, 9kg Condenser Tumble Dryer, LG Artcool Air Conditioner, UltraGear Full HD Gaming Monitor, and more.



To sweeten the deal, LG is also giving away prizes with a collective retail value of R500 000 during the run of the campaign. Those who purchase any LG electronics product can WhatsApp their till slip to +27765922166 before 3 July 2022 to qualify for the competition.



“LG is committed to providing quality products and services to all South Africans,” Kang concluded. “This sale will give even more of our customers the chance to experience innovation at its finest and bring comfort to their homes this winter.”



Visit LG.com/za/lifes-good-celebration for more information. T&Cs apply.



