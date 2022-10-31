Get to know Springbok rugby captain and LG ambassador, Siya Kolisi

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
There’s something intriguing about the lives of people we admire. What’s a regular day like? Where do they hang out? We sat down with sport legend and LG representative, Siya Kolisi to ask him a few questions about his home life, family entertainment preferences, and the electronics he can’t live without.
Scroll through to learn something new about Siya – straight from the buck’s mouth!
Q: What makes your house a home?
A: Home is where my people are. It’s where I know people, and where I am truly and fully known. My wife and children… where and when we are together… that is home.
Q: What’s your favourite hangout spot in your home?
A: I have my favourite couch. It has a good view of the nature outside, as well as my favourite LG TV. This is where I spend my time watching sports and movies with the family.
Q: Name one thing you have in your home that you think no one else has.
A: Tanqa. There is only one Tanqa! He is my very best friend. We grew up together, he has been a support to me over the years, and now I have the privilege of living with him.
Q: What is one home appliance you can’t live without?
A: There are so many! But, if I had to choose one, I would say my fridge. Nutrition plays an important role for me, particularly in my professional life.
Q: How do you get the family together after a long day?
A: My family loves to connect around laughter and conversation. We play pranks, dance, and watch movies. Us getting together might mean playing some jams on the XBoom GO and doing a few dance challenges (parents embarrassing the kids). It could be gathering in the kitchen while I prepare a meal for the family and host great chats with the kids. It might be cuddling in the lounge and watching a few movies.
Q: What is a technological feature you would like you to have in your house?
A: My honest answer? A cinema.
Q: Everyone in your family has a busy schedule. What processes or systems do you use at home to ensure you (and Rachel) are on top of it all?
A: We have people, processes, and tools that help us with this. We have a great team of people that help us to manage our professional and family calendars, with regular meetings and systems in place to make sure communication and organisation is as smooth as possible. We also use great technology (devices and software) that completes the equation of support.
Q: How have you integrated technology into your home?
A: I love my LG appliances. Especially because of the ThinQ app. I can change the temperature of my fridge, check on my laundry while am out and about, and access amazing features on my TV… all from my phone.
Although Siya is making history on the field, he remains a dedicated and committed family man who will go out of his way to ensure his people are comfortable and well-looked after – even while travelling. Discover for yourself why LG is his preferred electronic and entertainment brand by visiting the LG website.