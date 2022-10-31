Attendees could enjoy and experience select LG products showcased during the event, which included LG NanoCell TV, LG QNED TV, LG OLED evo, LG Styler and LG InstaView refrigerator.

What’s more, promotional videos championing Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030 were displayed on the LG TVs being presented, which is another example of LG proudly supporting this bid after airing promotional videos on its outdoor displays in iconic spots such as Times Square, New York and Piccadilly Circus, London.