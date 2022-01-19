Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
19/01/2022

Johannesburg, 19 January 2022 – Following the launch of LG Electronics' Global Ambassador Challenge in South Africa late last year, a large number of citizens responded to the call to help solve Mzansi's most pressing social issues. In partnership with Korean Food for the Hungry International (KFHI), the challenge was open to all Gauteng-based residents with a desire to make a real difference and catalyse positive change in their communities. Talented students, designers, entrepreneurs, scientists, and innovators submitted their best community-growth ideas in the hopes of not only building a better society, but also being recognised as official LG brand ambassadors.

A panel of judges assessed each application based on the necessity, effectiveness, efficiency, specificity, and feasibility of the applicant’s idea. After much deliberation, three winners were identified, and the company announced its newest brand ambassadors at a media event at the LG Electronics Headquarters in Midrand, Gauteng, on 19 January. Cavall-Ann Elliott from Soweto, Johannesburg, Annette Hole from Mamelodi, Pretoria, and Sarah Shkaidy from Eersterust, Pretoria, were crowned as the official winners of the challenge.

Cavall-Ann’s project aims to empower people within the community, especially young people, with digital education, while Sarah hopes to provide people the tools and resources to live sustainably by starting a bakery. Annette’s vision is to transform the community with an agriculture project, and her team is ready to invest their hard work by harvesting their new future.

Each winner was awarded a grant of $10,000 (up to R150 000) from LG and the opportunity to work with local NGOs and individuals to turn their ideas into fully fledged projects. Recently appointed LG South Africa President Jinkook Kang also attended the event to welcome the ambassadors to the LG family. "We're proud to announce three very deserving winners of the LG Global Ambassador Challenge. The selected winners’ ideas have the potential to enrich the lives of South Africans and create a better future for all," explained Juhee Lee, Korean Food for the Hungry International (KFHI).

"The overwhelming response to our challenge made us realise that we have extraordinary untapped talent and no shortage of inventive thinkers in our country. As such, we have decided to make the challenge an annual drive for transformative social solutions," Juhee Lee added.

“It gives us great pleasure to partner with organisations such as KFHI, and we truly appreciate the work they continue to do on a global scale. LG is a global and corporate citizen, and we fully support initiatives that are aligned to market and governments’ needs where we operate. Through this partnership, we are able to continue to contribute to building a future-proof society where people can enjoy a better world, one which they deserve,” said Jinkook Kang.

By extending the initiative, the annual LG Global Ambassador Challenge will empower everyday South Africans to step up as local leaders and community heroes. If anything, the contest has proved that the best ideas can come from anywhere and anyone.

