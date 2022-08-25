LG’s innovative InstaView fridge wins Product of the Year award

What sets the InstaView apart?



As LG’s premium side-by-side fridge, the InstaView Door-in-Door boasts the very best features and functionalities. The Seamless InstaView glass panel reveals fridge contents without having to open the door – simply knock twice to illuminate the space and see what’s inside. This helps reduce the loss of cold air and assist in temperate control.



The InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator is powered by a Linear Inverter Compressor that runs better, softer, and more efficiently. By cooling faster and consuming less energy, this feature delivers on LG’s innovation and sustainability promise. The Linear Inverter Compressor is also backed by a 10-year warranty.



In terms of keeping fridge contents fresh and cool, the InstaView delivers various innovative solutions. The Fresh Balancer feature maintains ideal humidity levels to keep fruit and vegetables fresher for longer. The combination of Linear Cooling and Door Cooling+ technology reduces temperature fluctuations, while ensuring cold air is evenly distributed and optimally circulated. Other future-first features include the bacteria busting UVnano water dispenser and intelligent Hygiene Fresh+ air filter.



The InstaView Door-in-Door is also fully Wi-Fi enabled and can be managed remotely with LG’s ThinQ App. This allows owners to for example control temperature of the fridge, activate the Express Freeze function and send push notifications when someone has left the door open.



Find out more about this award-winning product here .