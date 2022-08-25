Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG’s innovative InstaView fridge wins Product of the Year award

LG’s innovative
InstaView fridge
wins Product of the
Year award

25/08/2022

16 August 2022 –LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door fridge has won the award for Product of the Year (POY) in the refrigerator category at this year’s nationally recognised ceremony.

The awards evening took place on 16 August 2022 and was attended by industry leaders and manufacturers from industries including food and beverage, health and beauty, personal care, electronics, household products, and small appliances. Accepting the award on behalf of LG was Paul Lee, Product Director Home Appliances; Colleen Goodman, Corporate Head of Marketing; and Carol Guedes, Head of Sales Home Appliances at LG Electronics South Africa.

“We are extremely proud to accept this award from POY for our flagship refrigerator,” commented Carol Guedes. “From the signature seamless glass panel that lends a modern look to the fridge, to the Linear Inverter Compressor that is the heart of cooling, the InstaView Door-in-Door is packed full of innovation. Our promise is to create a better life for our customers through our products. And, at LG Electronics South Africa, we endeavour to do that with every appliance we bring to market.”

About the award

Globally, the POY award is the largest product innovation award that’s voted for by consumers. It’s designed to evaluate product performance based on criteria that include product appeal, satisfaction, advocacy, purchase interest, uniqueness, relevance, and excitement.

First established in France over 30 years ago, POY is currently awarded in over 40 countries and aims to guide consumers to the best products in their market, while rewarding manufacturers for creating innovative, top-quality products.

“Globally we are seeing consistent engagement from market leaders as well as challenger brands. South Africa is an emerging market, and we are excited to see the growth of electrical appliances in the categories. We know the trading environment has been exceptionally difficult and 2022 is a brighter more exciting time to enter, showcasing all innovation” says Mike Nolan, CEO of Product of the Year Management.

What sets the InstaView apart?

As LG’s premium side-by-side fridge, the InstaView Door-in-Door boasts the very best features and functionalities. The Seamless InstaView glass panel reveals fridge contents without having to open the door – simply knock twice to illuminate the space and see what’s inside. This helps reduce the loss of cold air and assist in temperate control.

The InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator is powered by a Linear Inverter Compressor that runs better, softer, and more efficiently. By cooling faster and consuming less energy, this feature delivers on LG’s innovation and sustainability promise. The Linear Inverter Compressor is also backed by a 10-year warranty.

In terms of keeping fridge contents fresh and cool, the InstaView delivers various innovative solutions. The Fresh Balancer feature maintains ideal humidity levels to keep fruit and vegetables fresher for longer. The combination of Linear Cooling and Door Cooling+ technology reduces temperature fluctuations, while ensuring cold air is evenly distributed and optimally circulated. Other future-first features include the bacteria busting UVnano water dispenser and intelligent Hygiene Fresh+ air filter.

The InstaView Door-in-Door is also fully Wi-Fi enabled and can be managed remotely with LG’s ThinQ App. This allows owners to for example control temperature of the fridge, activate the Express Freeze function and send push notifications when someone has left the door open.

Find out more about this award-winning product here.

