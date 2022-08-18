We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Life's Good Celebration Competition Winners
LG Electronics recently ran a massive product sale that started on the 18 May 2022 till 03 July 2022! To sweeten the deal, LG also gave away prizes with a collective retail value of R500 000 during the run of the campaign. Those who purchased any LG products had to WhatsApp their till slip to +27765922166 before 3 July 2022 to qualify for the competition.
Below is a list of the Life's Good Celebration 2022 Competition Winners:
Martjie Hamman
Achmat Rylands
Susan Wessels
Nomfezeko Tshingana
Gregory De Wet
Mapula Seoketsa
Saien Rugdeo
Raymond Banks
Elaine Newman
Deon Fredericks
Mboneni Memela
Robert Cooper
Thabile Ximba
Phumokwakhe Mdleko
Thandi Monisi
Sandra Naidoo
Mahlomola Nchabeleng
Samantha Lee Parsons
Munyadziwa Kharidzha
Faadhil Jacobs
Rammutla Ndlovu
Petro Bierman
George Mills
Tatenda Sigauke
Lloyd Andrew Pretious
Hendrina Volner
Terri-Anne Boers
Zulch Conradie
Nokutenda Chikonzo
Donald Coxen
Winners have already been contacted about their prizes.