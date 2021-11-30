We are only two months away from 2022, and life has become extremely tangled with technology and electronics, and our dependance on them has grown exponentially ever since the pandemic regarding work, education, banking services, governmental services, and much more. Owning a reliable laptop that allows you to get your online work done easily, quickly, and practically is essential today, and that is where lightweight laptops come in. But what makes lightweight laptops a smart purchase? Why should you stop eyeing them and finally buy one? What do they offer? LG has the answers for you.