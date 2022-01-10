Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
The Ideal Earbuds of 2022: The Wireless LG Earbuds1

The Ideal Earbuds of 2022: The Wireless LG Earbuds

10/01/2022

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Since 2015, wireless earbuds have been on the rise. They’ve developed, changed, come in different colours, types, and features. So if you’re tech-savvy, you might want to stay updated with the latest earbuds trends. And 7 years later, LG found the ideal earbuds

Why Buy the Wireless Earbuds

If you enjoy a good workout, jogging outdoors without any noise, and living in the moment, then wireless earbuds are the perfect solution for you. Not only will you be able to work out without the hassle of the wire, but you can choose a comfortable earbud size and move freely.

It’s also an excellent option for the businessmen out there. If you’re attending a meeting, it’s the perfect solution to cancel the background noises around you even while talking with the amazing features available.

Thinking about it? Here are the features of the LG wireless earbuds that will make you fall in love.

Noise Cancellation

You put your earbuds on to isolate yourself from the world around you. Feel every beat of the music, attend every meeting intuitively, and enjoy the moment with LG’s wireless earbuds noise cancellation feature.

Escape reality by cancelling all background noises when attending the meeting or jogging. The HBS-FN7 LG wireless earbuds will do the trick. Choose between black or white earbuds and be transferred into a new concentration level with this feature.
Thinking about it? Here are the features of the LG wireless earbuds that will make you fall in love.

Dual Microphone

The noise cancellation isn’t complete without the support of dual microphones. This means the earbuds come with two different microphones. The dual-microphone helps cancel the background noises around you to give you a professional and calm environment to surround you during meetings.

UVNano 99.9% Bacteria Free

A bacteria-free wireless charging case is here! The UVnano charging case kills 99.9% of bacteria on the speaker mesh of earbuds while charging only for 10 minutes. The UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected to the power cable.

Clear Sounds with MERIDIAN

The LG wireless earbuds will blow you away with their clear sound system and high-quality audio. Working with Meridian to bring an impressive and clear sound to your ears

Water-resistant Earbuds

Take a walk on rainy days or use the earbuds at the gym. There’s no need to worry about any splash coming your way. Why? These earbuds are water-resistant for you to use without any worries.

Long-lasting Battery Life

Your earbuds will keep the music playing for hours. Your earbuds will last for 21 hours of music playtime with the charging case and 7 hours straight. If you charge your case for 5-minutes, you’ll get to use your earbuds for an hour straight. So, are you ready?

Multiple Earbud Sizes

With LG wireless earbuds, you don’t get anything but comfort, that’s because they include medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone. Choose from three different sizes, stay comfortable, and dance the night away.

Bring the perfect combination of comfort and clear sounds as you listen to your favourite music. There’s nothing more you could ask for because LG wireless earbuds have got what it takes to blow your mind. So all that’s left to do is for you to try it yourself and decide.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 