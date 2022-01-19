Top 3 LG washing machines for 2022

This washing machine is another impressive one from LG that is designed especially for your needs, so your daily life becomes easier and much less hectic. This LG Washer & Dryer does not only have AI DD™ Technology, but it is a washing machine and a dryer all in one!





Some of its features are the following:

● 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology: After choosing a washing program, this technology moves the washing drum in one of six multiple motions, such as stepping, scrubbing, tumbling and swinging, to fully clean and wash your clothes with no aftermath damage.

● AI DD™: this special technology detects the weight and softness of the fabric you’re washing, so it optimizes the best washing patterns to clean your clothes and not damage them.

● Steam™ Technology: this technology ensures the best and healthiest quality of your clothes as it defeats invisible allergens, reduces wrinkles and odor, and softens your clothes.

● Washer and Dryer in One: this washing machine from LG is indeed everything you need in one place; the non-stop wash-to-dry cycle will help you save space in your home, and make more room for your family.

● EcoHybrid Technology: this technology ensures the eco-friendliness of the washing machine. Select the Eco Dry Mode that uses no water but air dries instead, or the Normal Dry Mode that shortens the drying time, saving you time, water, and energy costs.