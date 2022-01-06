What’s it like to game on an LG OLED TV? Popular YouTube gamer Mister Flak shares his ‘mind-melting’ experiences

The age of gaming is upon us. Just last year there were an estimated 3.24 billion gamers across the globe, and the growth of the industry is showing no signs of slowing down. Triple-A games are getting bigger budgets while new game developers – and even entirely new game genres – are constantly emerging. At the same time, the tech enabling next-gen gaming experience is also evolving at an incredible pace.





Gamers now have more options than ever when it comes to deciding how they want to experience games. Although gamers have historically opted for monitors rather than TVs as gaming displays, manufacturers like LG have started making specifically towards gamers . So, what exactly do gamers need to know about the advantages of gaming on an OLED TV?



LG’s OLED TVs outperform most gaming monitors with a blisteringly fast response time of 1 millisecond, low input lag, built-in gaming features and adaptive sync technologies, and infinite contrast levels made possible with millions of self-lit pixels. The LG 48” OLED C1 series, which earned EISA’s first-ever Best Gaming TV award in 2021, has set the benchmark for gaming displays. But when it comes to gaming on OLED, seeing is believing. To get a glimpse into the experience, we’ve asked South African YouTuber and gaming guru, Mister Flak , to put the 48” OLED C1 to the test.