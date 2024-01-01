Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
UNLOCK YOUR GAMING POTENTIAL.

Low Input Lag / 1ms Response Time

Don't lag behind the competition.

LG OLED TVs have extremely low input lag with an incredible 1ms response time. This ensures that every move you input on the controller is displayed instantly on screen, giving you a vital edge over opponents and a better chance of winning.

The mark of Low Input lag The mark of 1ms Response Time

The mark of Low Input lag The mark of 1ms Response Time

Enhanced Gaming

The latest and greatest specs.

LG OLED C1 and G1 models are the world's first TVs to support the incredible Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming, enhancing the playing experience to previously unseen levels. As well as supporting VRR* and ALLM* to match frame rate changes and reduce image tearing — LG OLED TVs are certified as HDMI 2.1. This reduces motion blur and ghosting to barely visible levels with fast motion transitions and seamless gameplay, all at the highest resolution.

The mark of 4K Gaming up to 120fps The mark of Variable Refresh Rate The mark of Auto Low Latency Mode The mark of Enhanced Audio Return Channel

*Release time of firmware updates for Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming varies by model.
*4K 120Hz and VRR are only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.

Game Optimizer

All your game settings in one place.

Game Optimizer provides optimized settings for various game genres including, FPS, RPG, and RTS. You can access everything in one place for greater control over picture and sound settings. And you can also toggle VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync™ technologies. This added control ensures all your games will be clear and smooth with less lag, stutter, and tearing.

SEE HOW CONVENIENT IT

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync™ Premium are only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.

A TV screen with a game dashboard in the middle is displaying a soldier walking forward in the middle of a wasteland.

Game Dashboard

Quickly access settings during gameplay.

The new Game Dashboard is a simplified menu that allows you to quickly check or make adjustments to some Game Optimizer settings on the fly — all during gameplay. While the dashboard is open, you can go back to the optimizer to access more settings or change the color of the gaming style head up display.

*The service will be available from the second half of the year.
*NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync™ Premium are only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.

The mark of NVIDIA G-SYNC

A serious competitive edge.

LG continue to work with industry-leader NVIDIA to make LG OLED TV the only G-SYNC compatible TV. LG OLED TVs use the precision and control of individual self-lit pixels to take full advantage of the G-SYNC compatibility, allowing fast response times and smoother gaming, even at high resolution.

The mark of AMD FreeSync™ Premium

See games perform at their peak.

We also partnered with AMD to bring FreeSync™ Premium to LG OLED TVs. Less flicker and low latency allow action-packed games to perform at their absolute peak with clear and fluid gameplay.

*AMD FreeSync™ Premium is only supported on Z1, G1, C1, and B1 models.

LG OLED joins forces with XBOX SERIES X

A set of Xbox sereis X, a controller, and a TV displaying a game scene of Halo Infinite in the black background.

A man is playing a racing game with LG OLED TV and Xbox sereis X.

Complete your dream setup with a view like no other.

Imagine what’s possible when the most innovative TV meets the fastest and most powerful Xbox. Rapid response times, smooth graphics and enhanced immersion with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos on supporting TVs. For serious gamers with both the console and PC, four HDMI 2.1 ports allow for more connections. Set yourself up for victory and unleash your full potential.

*Xbox Series X supports both Dolby Atmos (available at launch) and Dolby Vision (coming soon).
*A1 model isn't certified as HDMI 2.1.

HGiG

HDR gaming as it's meant to be.

LG has joined some of the biggest developers and tech companies in gaming to ensure the best HDR gaming experience. Combined with the picture quality provided by self-lit pixels, HGiG delivers graphics that best match the specifications and performance levels of your TV. Play a vast selection of games with the confidence that your LG OLED TV will display every one of them just as the developers intended.

 

The mark of HDR GAMING INTEREST GROUP

An animated image, a little house and a tree on a small ground which is in the middle of a pond surrounded by tall and bare trees, with the text of 'With HGIG' on the upper right is brighter and better picture quality compared to that without HGiG.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Game Apps

Access to your favorite platforms.

LG OLED delivers the latest gaming experiences. And you can also access Twitch, the world's leading live streaming platform for games. Enjoy these platforms at their best thanks to Wi-Fi 6, which offers greater reliability for cloud gaming with shorter latency and faster speeds.

The logo of Google Stadia and Twitch are in a line. Two men sitting on the sofa are playing game with controllers and Wi-Fi 6 certified in a living room.

*Wi-Fi 6 is only supported on the Z1 8K model.

