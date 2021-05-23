We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Accounts Payable Specialist
An opportunity has arisen in the CFO division for a self-driven and motivated Accounts Payable Specialist who will be responsible for the following:
Purpose
Processing, approving, reconciling local A – Z supplier invoices to vouchers and statements in order to pay suppliers accurately at month end.
Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
Key duties
Processing Invoices
Process supplier invoices on GERP
Prepare supplier payments on GERP for mass submission each week
Approval of Invoices
Approve suppliers invoices to vouchers received from various departments in LG on GEVS
.Approve all FSE rentals each month and prepare payment to supplier
Reconciliation
Reconcile all warrantee invoices received for debtors offset to pay at month end
Reconcile all invoices received from supplier to supplier statements
Reconcile supplier statements to LG AP on GERP
Month end Process
Confirmation, reconciliation and payment of foreign vendors
Assisting with audit queries
Month end journals and accruals
Month end variance analysis
Month end reporting
Adhoc reporting
Cash flow forecasting and comparison
Maintenance of SARB register
Maintenance of AP Ageing to ensure that there are no overdues
Admin/Filing
Resolve supplier queries on overdue accounts
Assist departments with budget requests to planning
Help department to process vouchers correctly
File all invoices/ accounts payable records
RELATED JOB REQUIREMENTS/ QUALIFICATIONS
Required Experience
Minimum 5 years experience in Accounts Payable
Minimum 5 years in reconciling accounts to statements
In Depth knowledge of Accounts Payable
Microsoft Office (i.e. Word, Excel,)
Able to work overtime when required, especially during month end
Competencies
Analytical
High attention to detail
Problem Solver
Must be able to solve queries fast
Communication skills (interact with suppliers)
Time Management
Ability to prioritize duties
Creative and self starter
Educational requirements
Accounting Qualification will be beneficial
Who are you?
If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!
If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on Tuesday, 11 May 2021.
It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.
Should you intend on applying for this position, please as a courtesy, inform your immediate superior.
Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.