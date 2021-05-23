Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Accounts Payable Specialist

[Entry code : ]

EngineeringWeb

23/05/2021 ~ 30/05/2021
Date posted: 23/05/2021
Job Entry Apply

An opportunity has arisen in the CFO division for a self-driven and motivated Accounts Payable Specialist who will be responsible for the following:

 

Purpose

 

Processing, approving, reconciling local A – Z supplier invoices to vouchers and statements in order to pay suppliers accurately at month end.

 

Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

 

Key duties

 

Processing Invoices

 

Process supplier invoices on GERP

Prepare supplier payments on GERP for mass submission each week

 

Approval of Invoices

 

Approve suppliers invoices to vouchers received from various departments in LG on GEVS

.Approve all FSE rentals each month and prepare payment to supplier

 

Reconciliation

 

Reconcile all warrantee invoices received for debtors offset to pay at month end

Reconcile all invoices received from supplier to supplier statements

Reconcile supplier statements to LG AP on GERP

 

Month end Process

 

Confirmation, reconciliation and payment of foreign vendors

Assisting with audit queries

Month end journals and accruals

Month end variance analysis

Month end reporting

Adhoc reporting

Cash flow forecasting and comparison

Maintenance of SARB register

Maintenance of AP Ageing to ensure that there are no overdues

 

Admin/Filing

 

Resolve supplier queries on overdue accounts

Assist departments with budget requests to planning

Help department to process vouchers correctly

File all invoices/ accounts payable records

 

RELATED JOB REQUIREMENTS/ QUALIFICATIONS

 

Required Experience

 

Minimum 5 years experience in Accounts Payable

Minimum 5 years in reconciling accounts to statements

In Depth knowledge of Accounts Payable

Microsoft Office (i.e. Word, Excel,)

Able to work overtime when required, especially during month end

 

Competencies

 

Analytical

High attention to detail

Problem Solver

Must be able to solve queries fast

Communication skills (interact with suppliers)

Time Management

Ability to prioritize duties

Creative and self starter

 

Educational requirements

 

Accounting Qualification will be beneficial

 

Who are you?

 

If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!

 

If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on Tuesday, 11 May 2021.

 

It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.

 

Should you intend on applying for this position, please as a courtesy, inform your immediate superior.

 

Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.



