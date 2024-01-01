Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Career

LG Electronics allows you to realize your dreams and offers the "Right People" great opportunities for growth.
Why LG?
Why LG?
Why LG?

A rewarding experience in every way

Why join LG?

LG Electronics will allow you to realize your dreams. Our corporate environs promote respect and nurture individual creativity, offering the keen opportunities for growth and rewarding exceptional performance at every level. In all, LG is a pretty great place to work.

Great opportunities

LG offers opportunities for fast growth to talented individuals and technical experts in offices and hubs around the world.

Great spirit

LG looks after those who are determined to succeed, and who demonstrate great initiative and professional skills.

Great rewards

LG offers guaranteed rewards for exceptional employee performance.

A global corporation

LG Electronics is a global corporation with 82,000 employees working for its 81 subsidiaries around the world. LG Electronics strives to provide its customers with new products and technologies. LG Electronics is a world-class electronics/telecommunication giant.

LG Electronics produces CDMA handsets, Plasma TVs, DVD players, optical storage products, air conditioners, and much more. LG Electronics designs cutting-edge technologies for a vast range of areas, from mobile networking to digital TVs, displays, and home networking. LG Electronics is, therefore, equipped with the ability to realize an all-encompassing environment.

What's more, LG Electronics' innovative products enhance people's lives, and have established a corporate culture based on challenge and innovation. LG’s culture of non-stop innovation is prompting us to lead through change. The sky's the limit with LG Electronics.

LG’s heritage

Since its establishment in 1958, LG Electronics has, over the past 50 years, developed cutting-edge technologies and products in the areas of electronics, information & communications technology. LG Electronics is now the global leader in the electronics, information & communications technology industries. Take a look at LG’s technology development records by entering the LG History Hall.

Business domains

LG Electronics has secured global product leadership and market leadership through bold R&D investments, positive global marketing efforts, and ongoing activities. LG Electronics is the first to launch state-of-the-art products such as next-generation mobile handsets, digital TVs, and Internet-capable home appliances, opening up a whole new future for the global electronics, information & communications technology industries.

Home entertainment

  • LG makes a full range of products designed to deliver a home entertainment experience like no other. A top producer of LCD and plasma TVs, LG is also one of the leading makers of other audio and video products for the global consumer and professional markets, including home theater systems, Blu-ray disc players, micro audio systems, optical storage, plasma display panels and more.

    Read more

Mobile communications

  • LG is a leading producer of mobile handsets. LG creates handsets that provide optimized mobile experience to customers around the world with cutting-edge technology and innovative handset design capabilities. With advanced wireless solutions, LG is rapidly expanding its presence and market share globally.

    Read more

Home appliance

  • LG is a global leader in the home appliance industry, dedicated to creating total home solutions through advanced products that fit consumers' everyday lives. Innovative home appliances include washing machines, refrigerators, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, and built-in appliances.

    Read more

Air conditioning

  • LG is the number one brand of residential air conditioners with the world's highest market share, maintaining its position as a sales leader since 2000. Launched in 2009, the new Air Conditioning Company will meet the needs of customers by focusing on commercial and residential air conditioning systems, compressors, and solution business.

    Read more

Business solutions

  • LG's Business Solutions Company provides the best value-added solutions in LCD monitors, commercial displays, car infotainment and security. LG is committed to supplying smart solutions for businesses with products that best serve the end customer.

    Read more

Who are we looking for?

LG is always seeking out committed and enthusiastic team players. Exceptional individuals who possess the necessary skills to perform at the highest-level. Keen thinkers who armed with both professionalism and a desire to take an active role on the global stage. And achievers well-versed in global market issues, with cultivated knowledge, expertise, and an engaging work style.

At LG Electronics, we call the talented people that we seek—"The Right People"—the are those who will fit in well with the company's corporate culture and who are determined to succeed. They are dedicated and enthusiastic, with a marked and insatiable hunger for challenge. They are pro-active, highly competent, and able to take quick and decisive action. They bring 100% determination to the pursuit of short- and long-term goals—equally dedicated to performing brilliantly, with a passion for the big win

Application process

LG Electronics implements a standard recruiting process in all of its global operations.

Small variations in the recruiting process may be found depending on local employment conditions, such as the local labour market (industry, average retirement age, etc.), and local labour laws and regulations relating to recruitment.

In some countries, an additional stage may be added to the recruiting process, such as with the administration of aptitude and attitude tests.

