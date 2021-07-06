We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Find a Job
Product Marketing Specialist
[Entry code : ]
EngineeringWeb
An opportunity has arisen in the Marketing Department for a self-driven and motivated individual who will be responsible for the following:
Purpose
Responsible for the Marketing of the ID/IT and AE business units and all aspects of Marketing – ATL, BTL, TTL, working in conjunction with supporting department in order to reach marketing objectives and goals.
Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
Campaign Management
Development and Implementation of New Product Introductions via strategic ATL and BTL initiatives including Television, Print, Online, Public Relations, Launch, Activations, Promotions, point of sale etc.
BTL: Activities include compiling briefs, working with creative agencies as and when required, project managing the creative, layout and content of the below-the-line material, as well as liaising with the relevant people for approvals.
Project Manage product launches in line with New Product Introductions.
Brief and manage Media agencies to develop optimal media strategies for NPI.
Brief and manage Creative agencies to develop local and/or adapt global creative for NPI
Manage PR agencies to develop key PR initiatives to ensure maximum exposure is received and PR activities enhance brand and product awareness.
Post campaign analysis to ensure maximum ROI.
Digital Marketing
Develop and manage all Digital Marketing activity together with the agency for the ID/IT and AE business units.
Provide Digital marketing manager with all relevant digital assets to ensure the lg.com/za website is updated as per NPI strategy.
Brief Digital Marketing Manager and Digital agency on digital requirements as per NPI strategies, outlining objectives and targets.
Brief digital marketing manager, digital agency and PR agency on SNS requirements per NPI and/or on an on-going basis.
Budget Management
Monthly management & up-dating of marketing budget plans for the assigned LG assigned BU’s.
Overseeing total budget spend for the ID/IT and AE Business unit.
Processing payments to agencies/ vendors for Marketing initiatives
Following global procurement process to ensure maximum value received from initiatives and cost saving KPI’s met.
Develop overall yearly marketing plan and budget
Product Marketing
Collating and distributing product information and marketing campaign information to the sales team, to be filtered to the relevant accounts.
Events and Activation Management (Assist)
In conjunction with events manager, manage consumer and trade shows by project managing each individual show, in conjunction with events management companies and other agencies, to ensure all elements of the show.
Reporting
Provide reports and analysis as required
To prepare presentations, proposals, plans, contact reports as necessary.
Required Qualifications and Experience
B Com Marketing/Diploma in Sales & Marketing
3 – 5 years related experience
Experience working in a fast paced environment
Good knowledge of marketing, sales and general warehouse procedures
Proven track record in customer relations
MS Office at an advanced level.
Ability to use database for recording and reporting
Possession of a reliable vehicle and a valid driver’s licence.
Required Competencies
Highly motivated with an outgoing personality with a focus on partner relationship building
Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times
Ability to manage multiple accounts and partners
Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing
Able to meet all deadlines and targets for the department
Negotiation and administrative skills
Solid interpersonal and communication skills
Project management skills.
Strong presentation and writing skills.
Results oriented and self-motivated.
Strategic thinker and creative marketer
Attention to detail
Ability to work well under pressure and within tight deadlines.
Willingness and ability to travel nationally and internationally when required
Ability to multi-task on a number of various tasks at hand.
Travel Requirements
Minimal travel
Travel for business meetings within the Gauteng and SA provinces.
May have to attend Adhoc regional and Global conferences, however this varies per year.
Travel request mainly to Seoul-Korea and Dubai.
Who are you?
If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!
If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on the 13th of July 2021.
It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.
Should you intend on applying for this position, please as a courtesy, inform your immediate superior.
Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.