Product Marketing Specialist

An opportunity has arisen in the Marketing Department for a self-driven and motivated individual who will be responsible for the following:

Purpose

Responsible for the Marketing of the ID/IT and AE business units and all aspects of Marketing – ATL, BTL, TTL, working in conjunction with supporting department in order to reach marketing objectives and goals.



Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:



Campaign Management

Development and Implementation of New Product Introductions via strategic ATL and BTL initiatives including Television, Print, Online, Public Relations, Launch, Activations, Promotions, point of sale etc.

BTL: Activities include compiling briefs, working with creative agencies as and when required, project managing the creative, layout and content of the below-the-line material, as well as liaising with the relevant people for approvals.

Project Manage product launches in line with New Product Introductions.

Brief and manage Media agencies to develop optimal media strategies for NPI.

Brief and manage Creative agencies to develop local and/or adapt global creative for NPI

Manage PR agencies to develop key PR initiatives to ensure maximum exposure is received and PR activities enhance brand and product awareness.

Post campaign analysis to ensure maximum ROI.

Digital Marketing

Develop and manage all Digital Marketing activity together with the agency for the ID/IT and AE business units.



Provide Digital marketing manager with all relevant digital assets to ensure the lg.com/za website is updated as per NPI strategy.

Brief Digital Marketing Manager and Digital agency on digital requirements as per NPI strategies, outlining objectives and targets.

Brief digital marketing manager, digital agency and PR agency on SNS requirements per NPI and/or on an on-going basis.

Budget Management

Monthly management & up-dating of marketing budget plans for the assigned LG assigned BU’s.



Overseeing total budget spend for the ID/IT and AE Business unit.

Processing payments to agencies/ vendors for Marketing initiatives

Following global procurement process to ensure maximum value received from initiatives and cost saving KPI’s met.

Develop overall yearly marketing plan and budget

Product Marketing

Collating and distributing product information and marketing campaign information to the sales team, to be filtered to the relevant accounts.

Events and Activation Management (Assist)

In conjunction with events manager, manage consumer and trade shows by project managing each individual show, in conjunction with events management companies and other agencies, to ensure all elements of the show.

Reporting

Provide reports and analysis as required



To prepare presentations, proposals, plans, contact reports as necessary.

Required Qualifications and Experience

B Com Marketing/Diploma in Sales & Marketing



3 – 5 years related experience

Experience working in a fast paced environment

Good knowledge of marketing, sales and general warehouse procedures

Proven track record in customer relations

MS Office at an advanced level.

Ability to use database for recording and reporting

Possession of a reliable vehicle and a valid driver’s licence.

Required Competencies

Highly motivated with an outgoing personality with a focus on partner relationship building



Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times

Ability to manage multiple accounts and partners

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing

Able to meet all deadlines and targets for the department

Negotiation and administrative skills

Solid interpersonal and communication skills

Project management skills.

Strong presentation and writing skills.

Results oriented and self-motivated.

Strategic thinker and creative marketer

Attention to detail

Ability to work well under pressure and within tight deadlines.

Willingness and ability to travel nationally and internationally when required

Ability to multi-task on a number of various tasks at hand.

Travel Requirements

Minimal travel



Travel for business meetings within the Gauteng and SA provinces.

May have to attend Adhoc regional and Global conferences, however this varies per year.

Travel request mainly to Seoul-Korea and Dubai.

Who are you?

If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!



If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on the 13th of July 2021.

It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.

Should you intend on applying for this position, please as a courtesy, inform your immediate superior.

Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.





