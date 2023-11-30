How to maximise the effectiveness of always-on control room displays

In today’s interconnected world, control rooms serve as nerve centres for various industries, from mining, to transportation, retail, security, and emergency services. These control rooms require advanced technologies that can support constant connectivity, seamless collaboration, and efficient information management.





Control rooms operate 24/7, necessitating reliable and durable solutions that can withstand prolonged usage. Operators in control rooms need access to real-time data and the ability to collaborate effortlessly with team members. The visual quality of displays is also crucial, as operators rely on clear and vibrant visuals to accurately monitor critical information. Energy efficiency is also a concern, as many companies strive to reduce their environmental impact and operational costs.





“LG recognises the unique challenges faced by always-on control rooms and offers a range of solutions designed to meet these requirements effectively,” says Grant Kruger, Head of Sales for Information Display and Information Technology at LG Electronics, South Africa.





As 4K cameras gain popularity, the market for 4K signal transmission equipment has experienced rapid growth. This development has fuelled the increasing demand for high-resolution visual solutions in various industries. With advancements in technology, businesses are seeking visual solutions that can deliver superior image quality and enhance the overall viewing experience in centralised control rooms.





“Businesses often struggle with effective communication and collaboration among teams and departments. They require solutions that streamline internal communication, facilitate efficient information sharing, and enhance teamwork,” adds Kruger.





LG’s Information Display solutions offer a range of features and software to address the challenges faced by businesses in the mining, corporate, hospitality, retail and QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) industries.





“The LED Bloc product is an innovative solution that utilises state-of-the-art LED technology to deliver immersive and vibrant visuals, even in challenging lighting conditions,” explains Kruger. “With its optimum cable-less design, operators can monitor critical information with precision. Whether it’s in a network operation centre, traffic control room, security control room, or utility command centre, the LED Bloc ensures that operators have access to clear and detailed visuals, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions.”





Control rooms demand technology that can withstand the rigours of constant operation. LG has built its Information Display solutions to be reliable and durable, ensuring an extended lifespan and consistent performance. These displays feature advanced cooling systems that prevent overheating, ensuring uninterrupted operation even during prolonged use.





“LG also understands that each control room has unique requirements. Consequently, our Information Display solutions can be customised to meet specific needs. Whether it’s the size of the display, the configuration of the video wall, or integrating additional hardware, LG provides a range of customisation options to optimise the control room setup. LG’s solutions are also highly scalable, allowing control rooms to expand their display capabilities as their needs evolve.”





By embracing these Information Display solutions, control rooms can enhance their efficiency, productivity, and overall performance while ensuring a seamless and immersive monitoring experience.



