Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

How to maximise the effectiveness of always-on control room displays

BUSINESS_SOLUTIONS 11/30/2023
Print

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

In today’s interconnected world,control roomsserve as nerve centres for various industries, from mining, to transportation, retail, security, and emergency services. These control rooms require advanced technologies that can support constant connectivity, seamless collaboration, and efficient information management.

Control rooms operate 24/7, necessitating reliable and durable solutions that can withstand prolonged usage. Operators in control rooms need access to real-time data and the ability to collaborate effortlessly with team members. The visual quality of displays is also crucial, as operators rely on clear and vibrant visuals to accurately monitor critical information. Energy efficiency is also a concern, as many companies strive to reduce their environmental impact and operational costs.

“LG recognises the unique challenges faced by always-on control rooms and offers a range of solutions designed to meet these requirements effectively,” says Grant Kruger, Head of Sales for Information Display and Information Technology at LG Electronics, South Africa.

As 4K cameras gain popularity, the market for 4K signal transmission equipment has experienced rapid growth. This development has fuelled the increasing demand for high-resolution visual solutions in various industries. With advancements in technology, businesses are seeking visual solutions that can deliver superior image quality and enhance the overall viewing experience in centralised control rooms.

“Businesses often struggle with effective communication and collaboration among teams and departments. They require solutions that streamline internal communication, facilitate efficient information sharing, and enhance teamwork,” adds Kruger.

LG’s Information Display solutions offer a range of features and software to address the challenges faced by businesses in the mining, corporate, hospitality, retail and QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) industries.

“TheLED Blocproduct is an innovative solution that utilises state-of-the-art LED technology to deliver immersive and vibrant visuals, even in challenging lighting conditions,” explains Kruger. “With its optimum cable-less design, operators can monitor critical information with precision. Whether it’s in a network operation centre, traffic control room, security control room, or utility command centre, the LED Bloc ensures that operators have access to clear and detailed visuals, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions.”

Control rooms demand technology that can withstand the rigours of constant operation. LG has built its Information Display solutions to be reliable and durable, ensuring an extended lifespan and consistent performance. These displays feature advanced cooling systems that prevent overheating, ensuring uninterrupted operation even during prolonged use.

“LG also understands that each control room has unique requirements. Consequently, our Information Display solutions can be customised to meet specific needs. Whether it’s the size of the display, the configuration of the video wall, or integrating additional hardware, LG provides a range of customisation options to optimise the control room setup. LG’s solutions are also highly scalable, allowing control rooms to expand their display capabilities as their needs evolve.”

By embracing these Information Display solutions, control rooms can enhance their efficiency, productivity, and overall performance while ensuring a seamless and immersive monitoring experience.

“LG is dedicated to empowering always-on control rooms and driving the future of control room technology,” Kruger concludes.
Back To List
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 