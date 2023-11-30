Protect your wardrobe: The secret to longer-lasting clothes

We have all been there before. The confident selection, the hesitant inspection as we choose the cycle on our washing machine, hoping we have made the right choice. But sometimes, despite our best intentions, we end up with clothes that are damaged or ruined. It may seem like a minor mishap, but the consequences can be quite significant, leading to terribly heated “garguments”—arguments over our beloved garments with family members or staff.









While some may argue that it is just a piece of clothing and not worth the fuss, we all have items in our wardrobe that hold special meaning to us. Whether it is a sentimental piece passed down through generations or an expensive designer item we splurged on, these garments hold value beyond their fabric. If someone were to unintentionally damage or ruin them, feeling a sense of frustration and upset is only natural.







So, how can we better protect the clothing we cherish? One might think that the key lies solely in selecting the right cycle on your washing machine. However, in our fast-paced lives, who has the time to diligently read and follow the washing and care instructions on each garment’s label? Even if we do everything correctly, repetitive washing in a standard washing machine will inevitably take a toll on our clothes.







Regular washing, while necessary for cleanliness, can have adverse effects on our garments. The agitation, temperature fluctuations, and harsh detergents used during the washing process can cause fabrics to weaken, fade, or lose their shape. This is especially true for delicate fabrics like silk, wool, or lace, which require extra care to maintain their integrity.

Fortunately, innovative and modern washing machines such as LG’s 12KG Washer , are revolutionising the laundry experience and helping us protect our clothes for longer. LG washing machines incorporate advanced technologies, such as LG's AI DD ™ , which are specifically designed to minimise wear and tear caused by traditional washing methods. From gentle cycles that mimic handwashing to precise temperature control and customisable settings, LG’s washing machines cater to different fabric types and clothing needs.

“ Gone are the concerns about the durability of your clothing or the need to fret over laundry settings. LG’s remarkable technology takes care of all the heavy lifting for you,” says Sung Woo Lee, Home Appliances Product Director at LG Electronics, South Africa. “Thanks to the AI DD™ technology, the washer accurately detects the weight and softness of each fabric and selects the perfect washing settings every time. By optimising settings that prioritise longevity and care, it provides an impressive 18% more fabric protection compared to conventional machines. No more guesswork, no more mistakes, and certainly no more garguments!”