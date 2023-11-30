Unleash the soundtrack to your summer

Feel it in the air. The season we have all been eagerly anticipating is here. Everywhere you look, Christmas decorations twinkle and the promise of summer holidays hangs heavy. The challenges and hardships of the past year steadily fade away, and we can finally prepare ourselves for a month of celebration and joy. Welcome to Dezemba !









As we embrace the freedom and happiness that the holiday season brings, you cannot help but sense that this summer will be one of the most memorable ones yet. Whether you are planning a lively poolside party, a fun-filled karaoke night, or a relaxed and casual bring & braai, the good times are guaranteed as long as you bring the beats. “ We all know that exceptional sound sets the stage for an unforgettable party,” says Lance Berger, Home Entertainment Head of Sales at LG Electronics, South Africa. “While fully kitted sound systems may deliver on quality, they often lack practicality. On the other hand, portable speakers offer convenience but don’t always provide the same impact.”





Imagine experiencing the same immense sound in a single portable speaker. Weighing in at 18.5 kg and standing tall at 70 cm, the LG XBOOM XL7 portable party speaker is a true powerhouse. “This is no ordinary speaker. It’s an entertainment marvel that will keep the good times rolling,” says Berger. “With its multicoloured lights, it creates a captivating visual display that can instantly transform any atmosphere into a lively music festival.”





With the XBOOM app you can set the tone for your party from your device! Manage audio connections, create playlists and pair up to 3 devices at a time! Unleash your inner DJ, with sound effects and equalizers you can apply straight from the app. You can even customise the text and animations that show on the speaker display to make your party uniquely yours.

The speaker is incredibly portable, thanks to its clever built-in handle and convenient wheels. With a microphone and guitar input, it’s perfect for transforming any gathering into a lively karaoke session. True to its name, the XBOOM XL7 is guaranteed to make this summer an absolute blast.





“ There’s also no need to worry about accidental pool party splashes or unexpected bouts of loadshedding because this speaker can handle it all. With its water resistance and impressive 20-hour battery life, you can be confident that the festivities will continue well into the night with no interruptions.”





The LG Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker truly is the ultimate companion for any party. Whether you are lounging by the pool, enjoying the festivities in your backyard, or taking the celebration on the road, this speaker is the heart and soul of the party.





“ So, go ahead, turn up the music, turn on the vibrant lights, and let the good times roll,” Berger concludes.





