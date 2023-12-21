Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Revolutionise your laundry experience: Smart solutions for a stress-free holiday season

HOME_APPLIANCES 12/21/2023
You just have to do it. It’s your duty as a contributing member of society. The endless back and forth from full laundry baskets to drying racks, and the sentimental sweater that now fits only a doll, are all just part of it. It’s the unavoidable reality that one simply has to accept. Some may call it the fabric of society, but most know it as laundry.
 
During the holidays, laundry becomes even more burdensome when it interferes with spending time with your loved ones. When family members return home for the holidays, they tend to add more laundry to the already heavy load, leaving you working harder when you should be relaxing and unwinding.
 
But what if you didn’t have to accept the status quo? What if this task, which you begrudgingly do every day, could be made much simpler with one decision? A decision to work smarter, not harder. By choosing to work smart, you can free up your time and focus on what matters most.

Ask yourself whether your current washer and dryer are preventing you from freeing up your schedule. If they are, you should definitely consider working smarter with LG’s smart home appliances. These innovative appliances offer a variety of features that will enable you to take a step back this festive season.
 
Consider the 21KG Black Steel Front Load Washing Machine, which has the biggest capacity in the market. With this washing machine, you can easily reduce your trips to the laundry room and save yourself time. The larger drum capacity allows you to fit more laundry inside the drum, the TurboWash™360˚ mode enables faster and more efficient washing, and the ThinQ™ app lets you manage your washing cycles directly from your smartphone.
 
“We wanted to revolutionise the washing experience by incorporating innovative technology that literally takes the load off you,” explains Sung Woo Lee, Home Appliance Product Director at LG Electronics South Africa. “Imagine being able to do the same amount of washing, but with less effort, time, and stress. That is what the LG washer can do for you this festive season.”
 
Combining that with the 16Kg DUAL Heat Pump Inverter Dryer creates an unstoppable duo that will effectively address your laundry challenges once and for all. With AI-powered sensors and optimised drying cycles, you can ensure perfect drying every time with minimal intervention. You can manage your dryer remotely over Wi-Fi and use the Eco Hybrid setting to switch between energy or time saving, all while taking advantage of the Gentle Care feature that smoothen creases and reduces shrinkage to your clothes.
 
Time is precious, especially during the festive season when everyone is finally together under one roof. Any decision that can give you more quality time with your family is a smart one.
