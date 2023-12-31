Step up your streaming experience: Watch these 5 new releases on the best Smart TV.

This holiday season, enhance your television viewing experience with breathtaking 4K visuals, vibrant colours, and immersive sound.

What to watch: Top 5 new releases for the holidays



1. The Super Mario Bros (movie)

Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Animation





Based on the Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise, the Super Mario Bros movie follows two brothers (Mario & Luigi) as they travel

through an underground labyrinth to save the captured Princess Peach.



Watch it on:Netflix (December 3)

Showmax (December 18)





2. 65 (movie)

Genre: Action, Drama





Featuring Adam Driver, this movie is an action-packed drama that sees an astronaut crash land on a mysterious planet only to discover

that he is not alone.





Watch it on:

Netflix (Already out)

Showmax (December 11)





3. The Crown (new season)

Genre: History, Drama, Biography





The popular historical drama depicting Queen Elizabeth II's reign returns for a 6th season. This time focusing on the period between

1997 - 2005.



Watch it on:

Netflix (Already out)





4. Convict Conman (new series)

Genre: True Crime, Documentary



A Showmax original documentary that investigates the crimes committed by convicted felons, Dawie de Villiers and Michael O'Connor.





Watch it on:

Showmax (December 6)





5. Squid Game: The Challenge (new series)

Genre: Reality TV, Game Show





The reality series is based on the South Korean series, Squid Game which ranked as the most-watched show on Netflix ever and

promises the biggest cash prize in game show history with a prize total of 4.56 million US dollars.



Watch it on:

Netflix (Already out)





Get ready to binge-watch the latest releases in style this holiday season

yourself this Christmas.