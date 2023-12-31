We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Step up your streaming experience: Watch these 5 new releases on the best Smart TV.
This holiday season, enhance your television viewing experience with breathtaking 4K visuals, vibrant colours, and immersive sound.
After a tiring day at work, there is nothing quite like settling in with your favourite snacks and hitting play. For true relaxation, immersing yourself in a new season of your beloved series or a highly recommended movie is key.
While standard TVs can provide a decent streaming experience when directly facing the screen and connected to a laptop via HDMI, smart TVs offer built-in streaming platforms and screens for comfortable viewing from any angle, resulting in fewer interruptions.
Picture a world where pausing the show or adjusting the screen angle is no longer a concern. LG’s QNED and OLED Smart TVs not only eliminate unnecessary disruptions but also elevate your viewing experience with stunning 4K visuals, vibrant colours, and immersive sound, promising a cinematic experience like never before.
Incredible response time coupled with features like smooth motion and low-resolution up-scaling allows you to follow every detail of an action movie and analyse every movement of your opponent in a sports match in crisp, clear, high definition. Even viewing in a bright room that usually produces glares is no obstacle for these superb smart TVs. “You simply can’t go wrong with a QNED or OLED smart TV for streaming entertainment,” says XXX, XXX at LG Electronics, South Africa.
To help you make the most of your new Smart TV and well-deserved downtime, we have curated a list of the top 5 holiday releases, so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying.
What to watch: Top 5 new releases for the holidays
1. The Super Mario Bros (movie)
Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Animation
through an underground labyrinth to save the captured Princess Peach.
Watch it on:Netflix (December 3)
Showmax (December 18)
2. 65 (movie)
Genre: Action, Drama
Featuring Adam Driver, this movie is an action-packed drama that sees an astronaut crash land on a mysterious planet only to discover
that he is not alone.
Watch it on:
Netflix (Already out)
Showmax (December 11)
3. The Crown (new season)
Genre: History, Drama, Biography
The popular historical drama depicting Queen Elizabeth II's reign returns for a 6th season. This time focusing on the period between
1997 - 2005.
Watch it on:
Netflix (Already out)
4. Convict Conman (new series)
Genre: True Crime, Documentary
A Showmax original documentary that investigates the crimes committed by convicted felons, Dawie de Villiers and Michael O'Connor.
Watch it on:
Showmax (December 6)
5. Squid Game: The Challenge (new series)
Genre: Reality TV, Game Show
The reality series is based on the South Korean series, Squid Game which ranked as the most-watched show on Netflix ever and
promises the biggest cash prize in game show history with a prize total of 4.56 million US dollars.
Watch it on:
Netflix (Already out)
Get ready to binge-watch the latest releases in style this holiday season with a Smart TV from LG, because you too deserve to treat
yourself this Christmas.
