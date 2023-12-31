Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Step up your streaming experience: Watch these 5 new releases on the best Smart TV.

HOME_ENTERTAINMENT 12/31/2023
This holiday season, enhance your television viewing experience with breathtaking 4K visuals, vibrant colours, and immersive sound.

       

After a tiring day at work, there is nothing quite like settling in with your favourite snacks and hitting play. For true relaxation, immersing yourself in a new season of your beloved series or a highly recommended movie is key.

 

While standard TVs can provide a decent streaming experience when directly facing the screen and connected to a laptop via HDMI, smart TVs offer built-in streaming platforms and screens for comfortable viewing from any angle, resulting in fewer interruptions.

 

Picture a world where pausing the show or adjusting the screen angle is no longer a concern. LG’s QNED and OLED Smart TVs not only eliminate unnecessary disruptions but also elevate your viewing experience with stunning 4K visuals, vibrant colours, and immersive sound, promising a cinematic experience like never before.

 

Incredible response time coupled with features like smooth motion and low-resolution up-scaling allows you to follow every detail of an action movie and analyse every movement of your opponent in a sports match in crisp, clear, high definition. Even viewing in a bright room that usually produces glares is no obstacle for these superb smart TVs. “You simply can’t go wrong with a QNED or OLED smart TV for streaming entertainment,” says XXX, XXX at LG Electronics, South Africa.

 

To help you make the most of your new Smart TV and well-deserved downtime, we have curated a list of the top 5 holiday releases, so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying.

 

What to watch: Top 5 new releases for the holidays

      1. The Super Mario Bros (movie)
           Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Animation

           Based on the Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise, the Super Mario Bros movie follows two brothers (Mario & Luigi) as they travel 
           through an underground labyrinth to save the captured Princess Peach.

            Watch it on:Netflix (December 3)
            Showmax (December 18)

      2. 65 (movie)
           Genre: Action, Drama

           Featuring Adam Driver, this movie is an action-packed drama that sees an astronaut crash land on a mysterious planet only to discover
           that he is not alone.

           Watch it on:
           Netflix (Already out)
           Showmax (December 11)

      3. The Crown (new season)

            Genre: History, Drama, Biography

            The popular historical drama depicting Queen Elizabeth II's reign returns for a 6th season. This time focusing on the period between
            1997 - 2005.


            Watch it on:
            Netflix (Already out)

      4. Convict Conman (new series)

            Genre: True Crime, Documentary

            A Showmax original documentary that investigates the crimes committed by convicted felons, Dawie de Villiers and Michael O'Connor.

           Watch it on:
           Showmax (December 6)

      5. Squid Game: The Challenge (new series)

            Genre: Reality TV, Game Show

            The reality series is based on the South Korean series, Squid Game which ranked as the most-watched show on Netflix ever and 
            promises the biggest cash prize in game show history with a prize total of 4.56 million US dollars.

            Watch it on:

            Netflix (Already out)

            Get ready to binge-watch the latest releases in style this holiday season with a Smart TV from LG, because you too deserve to treat
            yourself this Christmas.

