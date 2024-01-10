Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG INTRODUCES 2024 QNED TVS WITH ENHANCED PICTURE QUALITY AND EXTENSIVE SCREEN CHOICES

HOME_ENTERTAINMENT 01/10/2024
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024— LG Electronics (LG) announced the newest lineup of 2024 QNED and QNED Mini LED TVs, offering a wider selection of screen choices including ultra-large 98-inch with vibrant picture quality, AI-powered processing technologies, extensive personalisation features and sophisticated design.

Evolving further, LG 2024 QNED TVs have developed significantly more intelligence with the α8 AI Processor, improving upon its predecessor with an 1.3-fold increase in AI performance, a 2.3-fold enhancement in graphic performance, and a processing speed that is 1.6 times faster.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology for a more refined visual representation, AI Picture Pro offers the ultimate picture quality based on deep learning. This versatile feature adeptly distinguishes faces, objects, and backgrounds within a scene, enriching the texture and fine details to present images with unparalleled realism. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits the picture into blocks and analyses each in real-time to detect the darkest and brightest areas, elevating the details with precise HDR optimisation to deliver three-dimensional image quality. With Personalized Picture Wizard, users can effortlessly customise the image quality by simply selecting a few preferred images from a given selection that are intelligently set up through deep learning.

In addition to vibrant picture quality, AI Sound Pro captivates viewers with the audio excellence of virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs’ built-in speakers. For a unified audio system, WOW Orchestra seamlessly integrates the LG Sound Bar and the TV's speakers, resulting in a mesmerising 3D sound experience.

Featuring LG’s Quantum Dot and NanoCell colour technologies, the company’s latest QNED TVs deliver crisp and vivid picture quality for hyper-realistic viewing. With enhanced colour reproduction, the authentic colours of QNED TVs heighten the visual depth for a more immersive and three-dimensional home entertainment experience.

Achieving realistic contrast, LG QNED Mini LED TVs utilise Precision Dimming technology to improve gradations and accurate backlight control, and LG QNED TVs feature local dimming technology for vivid contrast and exceptional brightness.

The LG QNED Mini LED TV QNED90 model features Million Grey Scale that differentiates between shades of gray and represents gradation with a 20-bit accuracy, providing immensely vibrant contrast.

Boasting a sleek and sophisticated design with a slim profile of only 29mm, LG 2024 QNED TVs, including the QNED85 and QNED 80 models, blend into any space and add a premium touch to the household. The TVs can also be mounted on the wall, providing greater flexibility for furniture and appliance arrangement.

LG 2024 QNED TVs also elevate the home entertainment experience with versatile personalisation and increased convenience. With the webOS Re:New program, LG is offering an upgrade to the latest version of its webOS smart TV platform to give more smart TV owners the most up-to-date user experience for the next five years. This incredible offer extends to LG QNED Mini LED 8K models launched in 2022 (QNED99 and QNED95 series) and will come to additional models in the QNED TV lineup and more regions worldwide soon.

By utilising the latest LG webOS smart TV platform, users can create individual profiles to tailor the experience to their preferences. The TVs can differentiate between voices based on the user profiles and offer personalised recommendations by interpreting patterns from their comprehensive usage history.

Furthermore, the main home UI screen of the newest version of webOS features Dynamic Q Card for fast, effortless access to its services, with customised organisation into groups, such as Home Office, Home Hub, Sports and Games. To enjoy users’ favourite digital media, LG 2024 QNED TVs also support Apple AirPlay and Chromecast for enhanced convenience in connectivity and compatibility with mobile devices.



Enhancing the user experience for individuals with diverse abilities, LG 2024 QNED TVs supplies an array of accessibility features including dedicated menu settings, sign language avatars, remote control tutorials, and guides for quick problem resolution.

LG's 2024 QNED TV lineup caters to customers' diverse needs and preferences with a broad range of screen sizes, led by the ultra-large 98-inch blockbuster, a truly massive screen that will fully immerse viewers with its magnitude. The addition of the giant 98-inch model addresses the growing demand for larger TVs in the premium LCD TV market, and the extensive lineup also provides customers with multiple alternatives that will ideally suit any space, including 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch screens.

“The LG 2024 LG QNED TV lineup takes the viewing experience to a whole new level with an advanced processor that enables outstanding audio-visual experiences across various screen sizes, while also providing a personalised user experience tailored to each individual’s unique lifestyle and preferences,” said Baik Seon-pill, head of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Planning Division. “We remain committed to delivering an unparalleled customer experience, drawing upon our decade-long expertise with webOS.”

To keep up with all of LG’s exciting announcements at CES by following #LGCES2024 on social media.

While the availability of LG's 2024 QNED TV lineupin South Africa has not been confirmed yet, LG Electronics South Africa is continuously evaluating its product lineup to potentially offer it to our customers in the future.

# # #

* Pop-up notifications offering a full upgrade without the need to select specific UX, UI or features are only sent to customers who have agreed to receive them. Please note that this upgrade does not cover the TV’s hardware performance, features or durability.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company 

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognised innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG’s home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com

 

