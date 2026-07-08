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why-lg-dehumidifier

why-lg-dehumidifier

Breathe Easier, Live Healthier

Meet the New LG Dehumidifier Range Launching August 2026

Get ready to transform the way you experience comfort at home.

The all-new LG Dehumidifier Range is arriving this August, bringing you not one, but two powerful solutions designed to create a fresher, healthier, and more comfortable living environment.

Discover the Difference

Explore the unique features and benefits of both new models and find the perfect solution for your space. From intelligent operation and convenient controls to powerful moisture removal and advanced air purification, every feature is designed with your wellbeing in mind.

Limited-Time Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch, customers who purchase a qualifying LG Dehumidifier will receive a FREE replacement filter for a limited time only.

 

 

This will improve indoor air quality by capturing unwanted airborne particles, including:

 

✔ Dust

 

✔ Allergens

 

✔ Bacteria

 

✔ Viruses

 

✔ Other harmful particles

 

This means cleaner air, greater comfort, and added peace of mind for you and your family.

 

Cleaner air. Better comfort. Greater value.

 

Don't miss your chance to experience the next generation of home comfort with LG.

  Coming August 2026

Be among the first to discover the new LG Dehumidifier Range and experience why everyone is talking about it.

 

Remove moisture. Purify the air. Breathe with confidence. 💙

28L Dehumidifier34L DehumidifierFilter
Modern nursery with LG air purifier centered, white crib left, floor lamp and rocking horse right, large windows behind.

Cozy home with Dual Inverter

Why LG Dual Inverter Dehumidifier?
1. Dual Inverter Compressor 2. IoT ThinQ™ 3. Convenient Design

Conventional Compressor

The compressor only runs at constant speed and it stops and opens repeatedly, thus increasing energy consumption.

Inverter Compressor

When the humidity is high, the compressor runs fast; When the humidity is low, it runs slowly. More energy efficient than﻿ Conventional compressor.

Dual Inverter Compressor

Comparing to conventional inverter compressors, dual inverter compressor requires less driving time, thus increasing energy efficiency.
White background with an LG logo centered at the top, providing a minimalist and clean design.

Why LG? Dual Inverter Compressor

The compressor determines the operating efficiency, performance and noise level of the dehumidifier. LG Dual Inverter Compressor is effective in energy-saving, strong performance, low noise level and is extremely durable.
Double-pane window with condensation, showing humidity control icons "Auto" and "Energy Saving" at the bottom right corner.

Smart Efficiency

According to the humidity, the dehumidification intensity will be automatically adjusted, making the indoor environment dry and comfortable.
Eight water bottles with blue caps in a semi-circle, with a central blue circle displaying "28L" on a light blue background.

Strong Performance

The Dual Inverter design allows a strong dehumidification, with up to 28L daily dehumidification capacity, which is equivalent to 110 pieces of 250ml bottled water.
Person with light brown hair lying on a white pillow, covered by a white blanket, resting peacefully in bed.

Less Noise

With 34dB low noise operation, your sleep will not be disturbed even when used at night.

*LG internal test results

LG inverter compressor warranty badge with "10 year" text in the center, displayed on a white background.

Durability

10-year warranty for the compressor.

*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

UV nano™

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99%* of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.

*TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO22196:2007.
*Staphylococcus aureuss/ Staphylococcus epidermidis/ Escherichia coli sterilization effect of 99.99% when using UVC LED (1 hour On / 1 hour Off / 1 hour On) with operation mode(Blowing Low/ temperature(25±2) ℃, humidity (50±10) %). Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rhienland, KOTITI testing institute. (Reference test standard : ISO 22196/ Date: June ~ July 21st)
*It may differ depending on the actual use environment, such as a decrease in light output according to location and lifespan.
*There may be areas on the fan surface that some UVC light does not reach.

It shows the notification function to empty water tank via the light on the panel and water tank.

Bucket Sensor

The light on the panel & bucket flashes twice, letting you know that the bucket is full.
It shows the wind flow going through the heat exchanger to dry the moisture left in the dehumidifier.

Auto Cleaning

Auto cleaning system dries moisture left in the dehumidifier for 5min. to prevent bacterial growth.
Central red LG logo with stylized face and "LG" letters on white background. Represents simplicity and modernity.

Why LG? Convenient Design

Push-and-Pull handle

Height of the handle is at the waist level therefore could be easily moved around.

Easy-Roll Caster

Can be rotated in 360°, allows for smooth moving.

Transparent bucket design, bucket sensor

The bucket can be held with one hand and the operation is easy. The built-in cover design can prevent water leaking and with the bucket sensor design, the light on the panel & bucket flashes twice letting you know that the bucket is full.

White sneakers being dried using a dual-hose attachment connected to the side of an LG appliance.

Shoe Dry Y-hose

Fitted with the shape of shoes, it effectively removes the
moisture inside and achieves high-speed drying.
A flexible vacuum hose extends into an open drawer filled with neatly folded clothes on a light wooden floor.

Closet Dry T-hose

Can be placed in a narrow closet and drawer to prevent moisture and mildew.
Sleek and seamless dehumidifier design video


Fresh comfort perfected in minimalist design

Image of Dual Inverter Compressor inside LG dehumidifier

Dual Inverter Compressor™

Achieving grade 1 energy efficiency

The LG dehumidifier is easily stored under the desk.

Compact design

Seamless design meets unmatched convenience

LG dehumidifier with neatly stored handle and cord storage space

Hidden handle & hidden cord

Store conveniently when not in use

Controlling an LG dehumidifier using the LG ThinQ app

LG ThinQ™

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier

Smart+ Mode

Tailored comfort
just to your needs

By sensing the current humidity, it automatically adjusts not only the compressor but also the fan speed to ensure refreshing air suited to your environment.

Video of the dehumidifier operating in Smart+ mode and the wind spreading widely

*It may differ in actual usage environments.

Laundry Mode

Powerful and rapid dehumidification

Experience powerful and rapid dehumidification with an impressive capacity of 20L, which is 114% of the rated capacity.

Slient Mode

Comfortable and quiet sleep

Enjoy undisturbed sleep with its whisper-quiet operation below 32dB, allowing for peaceful restful moments.

Dual Inverter Compressor

Low noise and high efficiency

LG Dual Inverter Compressor with advanced technology is not only quiet in operation, but also effective in

energy-saving, achieving grade 1 energy efficiency.

The Dual Inverter Compressor inside an LG dehumidifier works.

Top view of dehumidifier outlet open

Design

Soft Curves, Minimal Display

Sleek, seamless, and
functional design

Seamless design where style meets unmatched convenience.

LG dehumidifier with a sleek and seamless design

LG dehumidifier with a sleek and seamless design

Portable and convenient design

Handle that stores neatly inside the LG dehumidifier

Hidden handle

Retrieve the hidden handle and easily move it.

Cord stored neatly inside the LG dehumidifier

Hidden cord storage

Conceal the cords neatly, and store away.

The LG dehumidifier's caster rotates 360 degrees and moves smoothly.

Easy-roll Caster

The caster rotates 360° for smooth movement.

The water tank of the LG dehumidifier is easily attached and detachable and prevents water from leaking.

Removable water tank

The built-in cover prevents water from leaking.

Suitable useability for
efficient performance

  • T-hose

    Good for use in drawers or closets directly

  • Y-hose

    Good for drying shoes

Efficient in many uses

The Y hose removes moisture from shoes and helps them dry quickly, while the T hose is effective in preventing mildew and moisture in the closet.

Bucket Sensor

Blinking light
when bucket is full

The light on the panel & water bucket flashes, letting you know the bucket is full.

When water fills the bucket of an LG dehumidifier, the light blinks.

When water fills the bucket of an LG dehumidifier, the light blinks.

*Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')

Image with text Hygiene

Image with text Hygiene

Hygiene

UV nano-treated airflow passes through fan blades, keeping the air clean

UVnano

Clean fan for a clean breeze

UVnano-treated airflow passes through the fan blades to keep the air clean. UVnano light kills over 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses on the surface of the fan blades, ensuring even hard-to-clean areas are kept hygienic.

LG ThinQ

Take full control wherever you are

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere, anytime via LG ThinQ app.

Receive push notifications through the LG ThinQ app when the water tank is full or humidity is high.
Using the LG ThinQ™ app, you can adjust the color of the bucket light to your liking and use it like a mood lamp.
Receive push notifications through the LG ThinQ app when the water tank is full or humidity is high.
Using the LG ThinQ™ app, you can adjust the color of the bucket light to your liking and use it like a mood lamp.

Notification alerts

Receive push notification for full bucket or high humidity level.

Bucket mood lighting

Change the lamp color to suit your mood. Control the bucket lighting color to your preference through LG ThinQ app and use it like a mood lamp.

*Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')

*The lighting color option is limited to the colors provided in the ThinQ app.

Safe Plus Filter to Health of the Family

Safe Plus Filter to Health of the Family

The filter is HEPA-grade(H13) and eliminate dust, viruses, bacteria, pollen and allergens.

*The Air Purification Kit is supplied as an accessory type separately from the product(Dehumidifier), and the performance and efficiency of the product can be reduced when installed.

Proven Hygienic Filtration

Deep Clean Air on Top of Dehumidification

Safe Plus Filter captures unwanted particles - bacteria, virus, dust, allergen
(Safe Plus filter sold separately).

Deep Clean Air on Top of Dehumidification

Easy Use

Easy-to-Install Filter

Safe Plus Filter is easy to detach and replace with a new filter
Take a new filter kit out of the package.
Place the bottom of the filter kit onto the side of the dehumidifier.
Make sure whole kit clicks firmly.
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Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
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  • Step 2
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  • Step 4
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Still want more information? Click here
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Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
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  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
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You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
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