why-lg-dehumidifier

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Meet the New LG Dehumidifier Range Launching August 2026
Get ready to transform the way you experience comfort at home.
The all-new LG Dehumidifier Range is arriving this August, bringing you not one, but two powerful solutions designed to create a fresher, healthier, and more comfortable living environment.
Discover the Difference
Explore the unique features and benefits of both new models and find the perfect solution for your space. From intelligent operation and convenient controls to powerful moisture removal and advanced air purification, every feature is designed with your wellbeing in mind.
Limited-Time Launch Offer
To celebrate the launch, customers who purchase a qualifying LG Dehumidifier will receive a FREE replacement filter for a limited time only.
This will improve indoor air quality by capturing unwanted airborne particles, including:
✔ Dust
✔ Allergens
✔ Bacteria
✔ Viruses
✔ Other harmful particles
This means cleaner air, greater comfort, and added peace of mind for you and your family.
Cleaner air. Better comfort. Greater value.
Don't miss your chance to experience the next generation of home comfort with LG.
Coming August 2026
Be among the first to discover the new LG Dehumidifier Range and experience why everyone is talking about it.
Remove moisture. Purify the air. Breathe with confidence. 💙
*LG internal test results
*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.
A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze
*TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO22196:2007.
*Staphylococcus aureuss/ Staphylococcus epidermidis/ Escherichia coli sterilization effect of 99.99% when using UVC LED (1 hour On / 1 hour Off / 1 hour On) with operation mode(Blowing Low/ temperature(25±2) ℃, humidity (50±10) %). Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rhienland, KOTITI testing institute. (Reference test standard : ISO 22196/ Date: June ~ July 21st)
*It may differ depending on the actual use environment, such as a decrease in light output according to location and lifespan.
*There may be areas on the fan surface that some UVC light does not reach.
Push-and-Pull handle
Height of the handle is at the waist level therefore could be easily moved around.
Easy-Roll Caster
Can be rotated in 360°, allows for smooth moving.
Transparent bucket design, bucket sensor
The bucket can be held with one hand and the operation is easy. The built-in cover design can prevent water leaking and with the bucket sensor design, the light on the panel & bucket flashes twice letting you know that the bucket is full.
Fresh comfort perfected in minimalist design
Dual Inverter Compressor™
Achieving grade 1 energy efficiency
Compact design
Seamless design meets unmatched convenience
Hidden handle & hidden cord
Store conveniently when not in use
LG ThinQ™
Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier
Smart+ Mode
Tailored comfort
just to your needs
By sensing the current humidity, it automatically adjusts not only the compressor but also the fan speed to ensure refreshing air suited to your environment.
*It may differ in actual usage environments.
Laundry Mode
Powerful and rapid dehumidification
Experience powerful and rapid dehumidification with an impressive capacity of 20L, which is 114% of the rated capacity.
Slient Mode
Comfortable and quiet sleep
|Enjoy undisturbed sleep with its whisper-quiet operation below 32dB, allowing for peaceful restful moments.
Dual Inverter Compressor™
Low noise and high efficiency
LG Dual Inverter Compressor with advanced technology is not only quiet in operation, but also effective in
energy-saving, achieving grade 1 energy efficiency.
Durability
|Dual Inverter Compressor is guaranteed for long-lasting durability with 10-year warranty.
Soft Curves, Minimal Display
Sleek, seamless, and
functional design
Seamless design where style meets unmatched convenience.
Portable and convenient design
Hidden handle
Retrieve the hidden handle and easily move it.
Hidden cord storage
Conceal the cords neatly, and store away.
Easy-roll Caster
The caster rotates 360° for smooth movement.
Removable water tank
The built-in cover prevents water from leaking.
Suitable useability for
efficient performance
Efficient in many uses
The Y hose removes moisture from shoes and helps them dry quickly, while the T hose is effective in preventing mildew and moisture in the closet.
Bucket Sensor
Blinking light
when bucket is full
The light on the panel & water bucket flashes, letting you know the bucket is full.
*Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.
*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')
LG ThinQ™
Take full control wherever you are
Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere, anytime via LG ThinQ™ app.
*Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.
*Lighting can be turned on or off and color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'ON')
*The lighting color option is limited to the colors provided in the ThinQ app.
*The Air Purification Kit is supplied as an accessory type separately from the product(Dehumidifier), and the performance and efficiency of the product can be reduced when installed.
Deep Clean Air on Top of Dehumidification
(Safe Plus filter sold separately).
Deep Clean Air on Top of Dehumidification