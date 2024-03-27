Reducing energy bills is not the only to save home energy. Governments have developed initiatives to tackle environmental problems including carbon footprints with conventional heating systems. The BUS (The Boiler Upgrade Scheme) in the UK and the HEEHRA (The High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act) as part of the IRA in the US encourage people to do this. The BUS, for example, offers grants varying from around £5,000-£6,000 depending on the type of heat pump. If you include the cost of equipment and installation as part of home energy costs, support from governments will greatly help. However, those opportunities won’t last forever. Financial support in the UK is only available until 2025, along with the 0% VAT benefit ending in 2027. So, it looks like now is a good time to invest in a heat pump.