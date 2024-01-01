About Cookies on This Site

Heating solution (AWHP)

LG AWHP is a highly efficient system that allows space heating, floor heating, cooling, and hot water supply. The longer you use it, the more you can save on energy.

THERMA V

LG THERMA V is an air to water heat pump(awhp) system that offers heating, cooling and hot water solution.

R410a split

02_Navigation_01_Split-Low Temperature_Desktop_1556514816508

R32 split

02_Navigation_02_Split-Medium Temperature_Mobile_1564556115843

High temperature

heating-awhp_02_Split_High_Temperature-2_20112017_D_1511163462595

R32 monobloc

02_Navigation_04_Monobloc_Mobile_1564556138546

R410a iwt

02_Navigation_04_Split-Domestic Hot Water Integrated.jpg_1520561295612

heating-awhp_03_Air_to_Water_Heat_Pump_20112017_D_1511163532026

Air to water heat pump (AWHP)

AWHP is a system that allows space heating, floor heating, cooling and hot water supply. Not only can you install it in your new home, but you can also replace boilers in your existing home.

heating-awhp_03_Air_to_Water_Heat_Pump_20112017_D_1511163532026

Reduction in heating operation costs

THERMA V is approximately up to 4 times more efficient than boilers. The longer you use it, the more you can save on heating costs. Calculate how much you can save with therma v via energy simulator.

heating-awhp_05_Renewable_Energy_Solution_20112017_D_1511163709232

Renewable energy solution

THERMA V uses 75% of natural energy absorbed from outside air and the rest of 25% comes from electricity. Therma v significantly reduces co2 emission compared to oil or gas boilers.

