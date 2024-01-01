About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R410A IWT type

THERMA V R410A iwt(integrated water tank) type combines an indoor unit and a water tank, allowing simple and easy installation. This unit can be installed in any place of your choice.

01_Split_Domesitc_Hot_Water_Integrated_D_1519789961396

THERMA V R410A IWT(integrated water tank) type

THERMA V r410a iwt(integrated water tank) type is is an all-in-one product that combines an indoor unit and a water tank, making installation simple and easy.

Features
Features

02_Modern_Design_D_1519789999884

Sophisticated exterior for modern design

THERMA V R410A iwt(integrated water tank) type does not have to be installed in the boiler room where it could be hidden. It can be installed at various spaces such as utility room and kitchen to its sophisticated and harmonious exterior with white color modern design.

03_Split_Domestic_Hot_Water_Integrated_Works_Operation_Flow_D_V1_1520219310831

THERMA V R410A IWT(integrated water tank) type works

It uses external air as a heat source to provide heating and hot water. Since the indoor unit contains the water tank, hot water and heating can be provided without additional water tank installation.

04_2nd_Heating_Circuit_D_1519790059787

Individual heating control for 2 separate zones

THERMA V R410A iwt(integrated water tank) type can individually control 2 separated zones with 2 heating circuits in order to meet different indoor temperature need.

05_Optimized_Operation_D_1519789838798

Selecting & Scheduling operation modes

THERMA V R410A iwt(integrated water tank) type operates according to the three operation modes you set. To reduce the heating cost, user can set operation at economical mode. To make the room temperature warmer, comfort mode can be the ideal option. User can set the desired operation mode at desired time zone by scheduling function.

06_Save_Space_&_Time_D_1519789889492

Save space with integrated type

Due to this all-in-one product with integrated indoor unit and water tank, only one THERMA V R410A iwt(integrated water tank) type needs to be connected to an outdoor unit without any additional complicated installation.

05_Optimized_Operation_D_1519789838798

Comfortable Heating by Weather dependent operation

The target temperature of leaving water is automatically determined based on the outdoor air temperature in weather dependent operation. If outdoor temperature decreases, heating capacity for the house will automatically increase in order to maintain the same room temperature.

08_Smart_Sensor_D_1519790192887

Quick and reliable heating by smart sensor

LG’s unique smart sensor with pressure and temperature controlling technology senses pressure directly for faster and more exact response to load variation.

09_LG_Inverter_Technology_(Efficiency)_D_1519790244566

Energy efficiency by LG inverter technology

LG has accumulated extensive knowledge in compressors and motors technologies, which is the core of energy efficiency. LG Inverter Technology reduces energy costs by optimizing performance using only the power required for operation.

10_Emergency_Operation_PC_20180918_hotwaterintegrated_1537241017014

Emergency operation

Even in case of sudden product error, THERMA V continues ongoing heat production until proper service takes place. In case of minor error which is mainly caused by sensor malfunctioning, heat pump cycle is forced to operate. For major errors caused by defects in cycle parts, electric heater runs to maintain heating operation.

Line_up_desktop_1537237507818

THERMA V line up


picture
