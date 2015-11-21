[Filtration efficiency]
-Test Model: DOE radial-pleat filter element
-Test Date: 21.11.15
-Test Method: IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters
-Test Institution: SGS IBR Laboratory
-Test Result: efficiency ≥99.97% reported
*Results may be different depending on the environment
[UV]
-Test Model: FS151P*** (FS061PWHA)
-Test Date: (TÜV Rheinland) '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18.
-Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011
-Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR (KOREA TESTING & RESEARCH INSTITUTION)
-Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteira solution. (Specification reference : ISO22196:2011)
-Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae (ATCC 4352)
-Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal
*Results may be different depending on the environment.
[Deorization efficiency]
-Test Model: Korean domestic FS061PWHA
-Test Date: 21.03.20~4.23
-Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 Indoor air purifier
-Test Institution: Korea Air Cleaning Assosiation
-Test Result: Satisfies the certification criteria
*Results may be different depending on the environment